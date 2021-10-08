NFL betting trends — Week 5: Over gets edge in Bears-Raiders game

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Chicago at Raiders (-5½, 44): The Bears are 2-6 ATS in their last eight road games. The Raiders are 3-7 ATS in Las Vegas since last season. The over is 14-4-1 in Raiders games since 2020. Edge: Over.

New York Jets at Atlanta (-3, 45) (at London): The Jets got off the deck with their first win last week, but still are 1-4 straight up and against the spread since late 2020. New York also is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 road games. Six of the last eight Jets games have gone under the total. The Falcons are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as favorites. Edge: Under.

Detroit at Minnesota (-10, 49): The Vikings have won and covered six of the last seven meetings. Minnesota had dropped eight in a row against the spread before recent covers against the Cardinals and Seahawks. The over is 13-6-1 in Vikings games since last season. The over is 12-8 in Lions games since 2020, but the last two games have gone under. Edge: Over and slight to Vikings.

Tennessee (-4½, 48) at Jacksonville: The teams have split the last four spread decisions since 2019. Eight of the last nine Titans road games have gone over the total. The Jaguars have failed to cover their last four home games. Edge: Over and slight to Titans.

Philadelphia at Carolina (-3, 45): The Eagles are on a 4-8 spread slide since late 2020 (1-3 this season). The Panthers are 3-1 straight up and ATS, and six of their last seven games have gone under the total. Edge: Panthers and under.

Green Bay (-2½, 50½) at Cincinnati: The Packers are 6-3 ATS on the road since last season (not counting this season’s opener against New Orleans at Jacksonville). Green Bay is on a 6-2 over run since late 2020. The Bengals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as home underdogs. Edge: Slight to over.

Miami at Tampa Bay (-10, 48): The Dolphins have covered 12 of their last 17 road games. The Buccaneers are 3-3-1 ATS in their last seven games as home favorites and are on a 6-3 over run since late 2020. Edge: Dolphins and slight to over.

New Orleans (-2, 43½) at Washington: The Saints have covered six of their past eight road games, and six of their last seven games have gone under the total. Washington is 1-3 ATS this season, but has covered five of its last seven games as the underdog (0-1 this season). Edge: Slight to under.

New England (-9, 39½) at Houston: Seven of the last eight Patriots games have gone under the total, including all four this season. The under is 15-5 in New England games since late 2019. The Patriots have lost the last two seasons at Houston. The over is 4-2 in the last six Texans games. Edge: Under.

Denver at Pittsburgh (pick, 39½): The Broncos are 3-1 straight up and ATS this season and 4-1 ATS in their last five games. The first four Denver games this season have gone under the total. The Steelers are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games, and their first four games this season have gone under. Edge: Broncos and under.

Cleveland at Los Angeles Chargers (-2, 47): The Browns have covered six of their last seven road games. The Chargers have covered six of their last seven games, and their first four games this season went under the total. Edge: Slight to under.

San Francisco at Arizona (-5, 50): The Cardinals are 5-1-1 ATS in the last seven games in the series. The 49ers are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games. Arizona is 1-5 ATS in its last six home games. Edge: Slight to 49ers.

New York Giants at Dallas (-7, 52): The Giants will try to extend their stunning 11-1 mark ATS as road underdogs. New York had failed to cover four straight at Dallas before last season. The Cowboys have covered five of their last six home games. Four of the last five games in the series have gone over the total. The under is 14-5-1 in Giants games since last season. Edge: Giants.

Buffalo at Kansas City (-2½, 56½): The Chiefs won and covered both meetings last season, including the AFC title game. That game is one of only three Kansas City covers in its last 15 games. The Bills have won and covered their last three games resoundingly after an opening loss to the Steelers. Edge: Bills.

Monday

Indianapolis at Baltimore (-7, 45½): The Colts covered their final six road games last season and are 1-1 ATS on the road this year after a win at Miami last week. The Ravens have covered their last four home games. Edge: Slight to Colts.

