NFL betting trends — Week 5: Take over in Raiders-Chiefs on ‘MNF’

Raiders at Kansas City (-7, 51): The Chiefs destroyed the Raiders in both meetings last season by a combined score of 89-23. Kansas City is on a 6-2 spread uptick at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders are 1-3 straight up and against the spread after beating the Broncos 32-23 on Sunday. The past four meetings have gone over. Edge: Chiefs and over.

New York Giants at Green Bay (-8½, 41): The Packers are on a 1-4 ATS skid as favorites away from Lambeau Field. The Giants are on a 21-6 under streak. Green Bay is on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Under and Giants.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo (-14, 46½): The Steelers stunned the Bills in last season’s opener at Buffalo. Pittsburgh is on an 11-6 cover streak as an underdog. Buffalo is 4-0-1 ATS at home. Edge: Steelers.

Miami (-3½, 46) at New York Jets: The Dolphins are 11-2 straight up and 10-3 ATS in their past 13 games. Miami has won the past four meetings. The Dolphins are on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Under and Dolphins.

Seattle at New Orleans (-5½, 46): The Saints are on a 1-5 spread skid at the Superdome. New Orleans is on an 8-3 under run. The Seahawks are 3-4 ATS on the road. Edge: Seahawks and under.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (-8½, 48): The Falcons are the NFL’s only 4-0 team ATS. Atlanta is riding a 6-2-2 cover streak on the road and 4-1 over run overall. The Buccaneers have a 3-1 under mark. Edge: Falcons and over.

Detroit at New England (-3, 45½): The Lions are 3-1 ATS this season and riding a 14-7 cover streak overall. Detroit also is on over runs of 6-0 and 8-2. The Patriots are on a 2-4 spread skid. Edge: Lions and over.

Los Angeles Chargers (-2½, 47½) at Cleveland: The Browns have a 3-1 over record this season. The Chargers are on an 8-2 over uptick. Los Angeles won a 47-42 shootout at home last season. Cleveland is on an 8-19 ATS slide as a home underdog. Los Angeles is on a 5-1 ATS run as road chalk. Edge: Over and Chargers.

Chicago at Minnesota (-7, 44): The Vikings have covered four of the past five meetings. The Bears are 2-6 ATS on the road. Edge: Vikings.

Houston at Jacksonville (-7, 43½): The Texans have won the past eight meetings and covered four of the past five. Houston is riding a 5-2-1 spread surge. The Jaguars won and covered two in a row for the first time in four years before blowing a 14-0 lead in last week’s 29-21 loss at Philadelphia. Edge: Texans.

Tennessee (-2½, 42½) at Washington: The Commanders have lost and failed to cover three straight, though they’re 4-2 ATS at home. Washington is on a 6-1 under run at home. The Titans are on a 7-3 over surge away from home. Edge: Titans.

San Francisco (-6½, 39) at Carolina: The Panthers are on a 3-15 ATS slide overall and on a 1-8 spread skid at home. The Niners are 0-2 ATS on the road this season. San Francisco is riding an 11-1 under streak, including 4-0 this season. Edge: Under and Niners.

Philadelphia (-5½, 49) at Arizona: The Eagles are 4-0 straight up and 3-1 ATS. But they’re 2-4 ATS on the road. The Cardinals are on an 0-6 spread slide at home. Edge: Eagles.

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams (-5½, 43): The Cowboys have won and covered all three games started by quarterback Cooper Rush. Dallas is on a 12-3-1 under streak and is 5-0 ATS on the road. The Rams are on a 3-7 ATS slide at home and 1-5 ATS overall. Edge: Cowboys and under.

Cincinnati at Baltimore (-3, 48½): The Bengals have won and covered their past two games. Cincinnati is on a 9-0 under run. Both meetings went over last season in blowout wins by the Bengals. Edge: Under.

