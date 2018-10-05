NFL betting trends — Week 5

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) at the line of scrimmage during the first half of their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Baltimore (-3, 46) at Cleveland: The Browns are on an 0-5 slide straight up and against the spread vs. the Ravens. Baltimore is 4-1 ATS in its last five games immediately following the Steelers. Edge: slight to Ravens.

Jacksonville at Kansas City (-3, 48½): The Chiefs have won and covered their last eight regular-season games. The over is 4-1 in their last five regular-season games. The Jaguars are on a 9-4 cover streak on the road and on a 7-2 spread run as underdogs. Edge: slight to Chiefs and over.

Tennessee (-5, 39) at Buffalo: The Bills are 1-3 in their last four games as home underdogs. The Titans are on a 3-7 ATS slide on the road in the regular season. Edge: slight to Titans.

New York Giants at Carolina (-6, 43½): The under is 9-2 in the Giants’ last 11 games. The Panthers are 7-8 ATS in their last 15 games as home chalk. Carolina has gone over in seven of its last 10 regular-season games. Edge: slight to under.

Denver (Pick, 42½) at New York Jets: The Broncos are on a 2-13-1 spread skid. Denver also is on an 8-3 under run. The Jets are on a 6-2-1 cover streak at home. New York is on a 4-2 under surge, including a 23-0 loss at Denver last December. Edge: Under and Jets.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh (-3, 57½): The Steelers have gone over in five of their last six games. Pittsburgh is on a 3-6 spread skid as home chalk, but the Falcons are on a 4-7 ATS slide on the road. The Falcons have gone over in three straight games after going under in their previous eight. Edge: Over.

Green Bay at Detroit (Pick, 51): The Packers are on a 27-12 over streak. Green Bay went 0-2 SU and ATS vs. the Lions last season without QB Aaron Rodgers. The over is 6-1 in the last seven meetings. Edge: Over.

Miami at Cincinnati (-6, 48½): Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill is 10-2 SU and 8-3-1 ATS in his last 12 starts. Miami also is on a 10-5 over run. The Bengals are on a 4-1 cover streak at home and have gone over in five straight games. Edge: Over.

Oakland at Los Angeles Chargers (-5, 52½): The Raiders had covered seven of their last eight meetings vs. the Chargers in San Diego before getting blown out 30-10 by L.A. last season at the StubHub Center. The underdog is 15-3 ATS in the last 18 meetings. The under is 4-1 in the last five meetings. Edge: Under and Raiders.

Arizona at San Francisco (-4, 40): The Cardinals are on a 4-0 under surge this season and have gone under in 14 of their last 20 games overall. Arizona is on a 2-7 spread skid on the road but has won and covered the last two meetings at San Francisco. Edge: Under.

Minnesota at Philadelphia (-3, 46½): The Vikings are on an 0-3 spread skid this season, but are riding an 18-9 cover streak as regular-season underdogs. The Eagles are 12-5-1 ATS at home in the regular season since Doug Pederson took over in 2016. Edge: Vikings.

Los Angeles Rams (-7, 50½) at Seattle: The Rams 3-0-1 ATS this season and riding a 13-7 over streak. The Seahawks are on a 3-7 regular-season spread skid at home. Edge: Rams and slight to over.

Dallas at Houston (-3½, 45½): The Texans have lost nine of their last 10 games, covering only two of them. Dallas is 0-2 ATS on the road this season and is on an 11-2 under streak. Edge: Under.

Washington at New Orleans (-6½, 52½) (Monday): The road team has covered in all four Saints games this season. New Orleans is on an 8-4 over run at home while the Redskins are riding a 10-4 over uptick away from home. Edge: Over.