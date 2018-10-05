NFL betting trends — Week 5

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.
Baltimore (-3, 46) at Cleveland: The Browns are on an 0-5 slide straight up and against the spread vs. the Ravens. Baltimore is 4-1 ATS in its last five games immediately following the Steelers. Edge: slight to Ravens.
Jacksonville at Kansas City (-3, 48½): The Chiefs have won and covered their last eight regular-season games. The over is 4-1 in their last five regular-season games. The Jaguars are on a 9-4 cover streak on the road and on a 7-2 spread run as underdogs. Edge: slight to Chiefs and over.
Tennessee (-5, 39) at Buffalo: The Bills are 1-3 in their last four games as home underdogs. The Titans are on a 3-7 ATS slide on the road in the regular season. Edge: slight to Titans.
New York Giants at Carolina (-6, 43½): The under is 9-2 in the Giants’ last 11 games. The Panthers are 7-8 ATS in their last 15 games as home chalk. Carolina has gone over in seven of its last 10 regular-season games. Edge: slight to under.
Denver (Pick, 42½) at New York Jets: The Broncos are on a 2-13-1 spread skid. Denver also is on an 8-3 under run. The Jets are on a 6-2-1 cover streak at home. New York is on a 4-2 under surge, including a 23-0 loss at Denver last December. Edge: Under and Jets.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh (-3, 57½): The Steelers have gone over in five of their last six games. Pittsburgh is on a 3-6 spread skid as home chalk, but the Falcons are on a 4-7 ATS slide on the road. The Falcons have gone over in three straight games after going under in their previous eight. Edge: Over.
Green Bay at Detroit (Pick, 51): The Packers are on a 27-12 over streak. Green Bay went 0-2 SU and ATS vs. the Lions last season without QB Aaron Rodgers. The over is 6-1 in the last seven meetings. Edge: Over.
Miami at Cincinnati (-6, 48½): Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill is 10-2 SU and 8-3-1 ATS in his last 12 starts. Miami also is on a 10-5 over run. The Bengals are on a 4-1 cover streak at home and have gone over in five straight games. Edge: Over.
Oakland at Los Angeles Chargers (-5, 52½): The Raiders had covered seven of their last eight meetings vs. the Chargers in San Diego before getting blown out 30-10 by L.A. last season at the StubHub Center. The underdog is 15-3 ATS in the last 18 meetings. The under is 4-1 in the last five meetings. Edge: Under and Raiders.
Arizona at San Francisco (-4, 40): The Cardinals are on a 4-0 under surge this season and have gone under in 14 of their last 20 games overall. Arizona is on a 2-7 spread skid on the road but has won and covered the last two meetings at San Francisco. Edge: Under.
Minnesota at Philadelphia (-3, 46½): The Vikings are on an 0-3 spread skid this season, but are riding an 18-9 cover streak as regular-season underdogs. The Eagles are 12-5-1 ATS at home in the regular season since Doug Pederson took over in 2016. Edge: Vikings.
Los Angeles Rams (-7, 50½) at Seattle: The Rams 3-0-1 ATS this season and riding a 13-7 over streak. The Seahawks are on a 3-7 regular-season spread skid at home. Edge: Rams and slight to over.
Dallas at Houston (-3½, 45½): The Texans have lost nine of their last 10 games, covering only two of them. Dallas is 0-2 ATS on the road this season and is on an 11-2 under streak. Edge: Under.
Washington at New Orleans (-6½, 52½) (Monday): The road team has covered in all four Saints games this season. New Orleans is on an 8-4 over run at home while the Redskins are riding a 10-4 over uptick away from home. Edge: Over.