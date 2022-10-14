NFL betting trends — Week 6: Colts, Bengals on 10-game under streaks

The Jaguars beat the Colts 24-0 on Sept. 18 and have covered the past six meetings. Indianapolis is on a 10-game under streak, and the past four meetings have gone under.

Baltimore (-5½, 45) at New York Giants: The road team is 5-0 straight-up and against the spread in Ravens games this season. The Ravens are riding a 6-3 under run on the road, and the Giants are on a 21-7 under streak. Edge: Under and Ravens.

New England at Cleveland (-2½, 43½): Bill Belichick is back in Cleveland, where he coached the Browns from 1991 to 1995. The Patriots are on a 12-7 over uptick. The Browns have a 4-1 over record this season. Cleveland is on a 2-6 spread skid at home. Edge: Over and Patriots.

New York Jets at Green Bay (-7½, 45): The road team is 4-1 SU and ATS in Jets games this season. New York is on a 6-2 over run away from home. The Packers are on a 3-7 ATS slide. Edge: Jets.

Minnesota (-3, 45½) at Miami: The Vikings have won three straight but are on an 0-4 ATS skid. The Dolphins have won 11 of 14 games while going 10-4 ATS, though they’ve lost their last two. Minnesota is on a 10-3 over run. Miami is on a 10-5 under run. Edge: Dolphins.

Cincinnati (-2, 43) at New Orleans: The Bengals are on a 10-0 under streak. Cincinnati also is on a 7-1 cover run on the road. The Saints are on a 2-5 ATS skid at home. New Orleans is on an 8-4 under run. Edge: Bengals and under.

San Francisco (-5½, 44½) at Atlanta: The Falcons are the NFL’s only 5-0 team ATS. Atlanta also is on a 5-1 under streak. The Niners are on an 11-2 under run. Edge: Under and Niners.

Tampa Bay (-9½, 46) at Pittsburgh: The Steelers are on a 16-9 cover streak as underdogs, but have dropped the last two games in that role this season. Pittsburgh is on a 5-1 under uptick at home. The Bucs are only 4-5 ATS in their last nine away games. Edge: Steelers and under.

Carolina at Los Angeles Rams (-10, 42): The Panthers are on slides of 1-11 and 3-16 SU and ATS. Interim Carolina coach Steve Wilks was 3-13 SU and 7-8-1 ATS in his one season as Arizona coach in 2018 before getting fired. The Panthers are on a 3-1 under uptick, and the Rams are riding a 6-1 under run. Los Angeles is on a 3-9 spread slide at SoFi Stadium. Edge: Under.

Arizona (-2½, 50½) at Seattle: The NFC West foes have split the series in each of the past three seasons. The road team has won all five Cardinals games this season while going 4-1 ATS. Arizona is on a 10-1 cover streak on the road in the regular season. Edge: Cardinals.

Buffalo (-2½, 54) at Kansas City: The Chiefs have won and covered three of the last four meetings, but Kansas City is on an 0-3 ATS skid at home. The last three meetings went over. Edge: Chiefs and over.

Dallas at Philadelphia (-6½, 42): The Cowboys have won and covered four straight, all with Cooper Rush at quarterback. The Eagles are 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS. Dallas won and covered both meetings last season. The last three meetings went over. Edge: Cowboys and over.

Monday

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (-4½, 45½): The home team has won and covered the last five meetings. The Broncos are 1-4 ATS. Denver has a 4-1 under mark this season and is riding a 16-6 under run. Edge: Under and Chargers.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet. com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.