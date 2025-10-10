NFL betting trends — Week 6: Edge for Raiders-Titans
CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 6 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Sunday
Titans at Raiders (-5, 41½): The Titans are 2-3 against the spread after going 2-15 ATS last season. They are on an 8-4 over run, including 3-2 this season. The Raiders have lost their past four games and covered none of them. They are on a 1-5 straight up and ATS skid at Allegiant Stadium. Edge: Slight to over.
Broncos (-7, 43½) at Jets (London): The Broncos have won and covered their past two games and are on a 9-2 ATS run. They are 4-1 to the under this season. The Jets are on a 6-13 ATS skid and have gone over the total in five of their past six games. Edge: Broncos.
Browns at Steelers (-6, 38½): The home team has won and covered the past seven games in the series. The Browns are on a 3-11 ATS skid. Edge: Steelers.
Cardinals at Colts (-7½, 46½): The Cardinals have covered four of their past five road games and have gone under the total in five of six. The Colts are 4-1 straight up and ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Colts and under.
Rams (-7½, 45) at Ravens: The Rams are on a 10-3 ATS run and 7-1 ATS streak on the road. The Ravens have lost and failed to cover their past three games. They have gone over the total in all five games and are on a 9-2 over run. Edge: Rams and over.
Seahawks at Jaguars (Pick, 47½): The Seahawks are on a 6-2 ATS run on the road, including 2-0 this season. The Jaguars are 4-1 straight up and ATS this season. Edge: Slight to under.
Cowboys (-3, 50) at Panthers: The Cowboys have covered four of their past six road games. They are on a 9-4 over run. The Panthers are on a 10-4 ATS run and an 8-2 over streak. Edge: Over and slight to Panthers.
Chargers (-4, 43½) at Dolphins: The Chargers are on a 6-2 ATS run on the road. Their past four games have gone under the total, but that was preceded by a 9-2 over streak. The Dolphins have gone over the total in the past four games and 11 of 16. Edge: Slight to over.
49ers at Buccaneers (-3, 47½): The road team has covered the first five 49ers games and all five of the Buccaneers’ games. The Buccaneers are on a 14-6 over run. Edge: Niners and slight to over.
Patriots (-3½, 46) at Saints: The Patriots have won and covered three of their past four games, including 2-0 straight up and ATS on the road. The Saints are on a 7-12 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Patriots.
Bengals at Packers (-14½, 44½): The Bengals are 1-4 straight up and ATS this season. The Packers have covered five of their past six at Lambeau Field. Edge: Packers.
Lions at Chiefs (-1½, 53): The Lions are on a 9-2 ATS run and 11-3 over streak. The Chiefs are on a 2-4 ATS skid. Edge: Lions and over.
Monday
Bills (-4½, 50) at Falcons: The Bills have failed to cover their past three games, all three at home. They are on a 14-6 over run. The Falcons are on a 4-8 ATS skid. Edge: Bills and over.
Bears at Commanders (-4½, 49½): The Bears have won and covered their past two games and are on a 6-3 over run. The Commanders have won and covered their past five at home and nine of 11. Edge: Commanders and slight to over.