NFL betting trends — Week 6: Edge for Raiders-Titans

After a handoff from Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7), running back Ashton Jeanty (2) works for yards and against Washington Commanders nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the second half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Washington Commanders nose tackle Daron Payne (94) reaches into sack Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) with Raiders guard Alex Cappa (65) blocking during the second half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Titans at Raiders (-5, 41½): The Titans are 2-3 against the spread after going 2-15 ATS last season. They are on an 8-4 over run, including 3-2 this season. The Raiders have lost their past four games and covered none of them. They are on a 1-5 straight up and ATS skid at Allegiant Stadium. Edge: Slight to over.

Broncos (-7, 43½) at Jets (London): The Broncos have won and covered their past two games and are on a 9-2 ATS run. They are 4-1 to the under this season. The Jets are on a 6-13 ATS skid and have gone over the total in five of their past six games. Edge: Broncos.

Browns at Steelers (-6, 38½): The home team has won and covered the past seven games in the series. The Browns are on a 3-11 ATS skid. Edge: Steelers.

Cardinals at Colts (-7½, 46½): The Cardinals have covered four of their past five road games and have gone under the total in five of six. The Colts are 4-1 straight up and ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Colts and under.

Rams (-7½, 45) at Ravens: The Rams are on a 10-3 ATS run and 7-1 ATS streak on the road. The Ravens have lost and failed to cover their past three games. They have gone over the total in all five games and are on a 9-2 over run. Edge: Rams and over.

Seahawks at Jaguars (Pick, 47½): The Seahawks are on a 6-2 ATS run on the road, including 2-0 this season. The Jaguars are 4-1 straight up and ATS this season. Edge: Slight to under.

Cowboys (-3, 50) at Panthers: The Cowboys have covered four of their past six road games. They are on a 9-4 over run. The Panthers are on a 10-4 ATS run and an 8-2 over streak. Edge: Over and slight to Panthers.

Chargers (-4, 43½) at Dolphins: The Chargers are on a 6-2 ATS run on the road. Their past four games have gone under the total, but that was preceded by a 9-2 over streak. The Dolphins have gone over the total in the past four games and 11 of 16. Edge: Slight to over.

49ers at Buccaneers (-3, 47½): The road team has covered the first five 49ers games and all five of the Buccaneers’ games. The Buccaneers are on a 14-6 over run. Edge: Niners and slight to over.

Patriots (-3½, 46) at Saints: The Patriots have won and covered three of their past four games, including 2-0 straight up and ATS on the road. The Saints are on a 7-12 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Patriots.

Bengals at Packers (-14½, 44½): The Bengals are 1-4 straight up and ATS this season. The Packers have covered five of their past six at Lambeau Field. Edge: Packers.

Lions at Chiefs (-1½, 53): The Lions are on a 9-2 ATS run and 11-3 over streak. The Chiefs are on a 2-4 ATS skid. Edge: Lions and over.

Monday

Bills (-4½, 50) at Falcons: The Bills have failed to cover their past three games, all three at home. They are on a 14-6 over run. The Falcons are on a 4-8 ATS skid. Edge: Bills and over.

Bears at Commanders (-4½, 49½): The Bears have won and covered their past two games and are on a 6-3 over run. The Commanders have won and covered their past five at home and nine of 11. Edge: Commanders and slight to over.