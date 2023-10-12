NFL betting trends — Week 6: Edges for Patriots-Raiders side, total
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.
Patriots at Raiders (-3, 41½): Returning to the scene of the incredible last-play loss for the Patriots a year ago, which kicked off what is now a 1-8 slide against the spread for New England. The Raiders are on an 8-3 run to the under. Edge: Slight to Raiders and under.
Ravens (-4, 41) vs. Titans (at London): Both teams are 4-1 to the under this season, and Tennessee is on a 14-5 under run overall. Baltimore is 4-1 ATS in its last five outside of Baltimore. Edge: Under and slight to Ravens.
Commanders at Falcons (-2½, 42): The road team is 5-0 ATS in Washington games this season, but Atlanta is 3-0 straight-up at home this season. The Falcons are on an 11-3 under run, including 4-1 this season. Edge: Under.
Vikings (-2½, 44½) at Bears: Minnesota has won and covered in its last three trips to Soldier Field. Every Chicago game this season has gone over, but the Vikings are 4-1 to the under this season. Edge: Slight to Vikings and over.
Seahawks at Bengals (-3, 45½): Seattle has won and covered its last three since a loss in the opener, including two on the road. Cincinnati finally covered its first game of the season last week, but is on an 0-3-1 ATS run at home. Edge: Slight to Seahawks.
49ers (-7, 37½) at Browns: San Francisco is on a 15-game regular-season winning streak and is 11-1-1 ATS in its last 13. Cleveland is on a 9-2 under run. Edge: 49ers and slight to under.
Saints (-1½, 42½) at Texans: New Orleans is on under runs of 6-0, 10-1 and 13-2. The Saints had failed to cover five straight before last week’s blowout of the Patriots. Houston has covered three straight and is 7-3 ATS in its last 10. Edge: Under and slight to Texans.
Colts at Jaguars (-4, 46): Jacksonville has covered seven of eight in this series, including in Week 1 this season. The Jaguars are on a 9-3 ATS run overall, but Indianapolis has won and covered three of four since the opener. Edge: Jaguars.
Panthers at Dolphins (-13½, 48½): Carolina has yet to cover this season (0-4-1), and Miami is on a 7-1 ATS run. Edge: Dolphins.
Lions (-3½, 43½) at Buccaneers: Detroit is on a 13-2-1 ATS run, including 4-1 this season. Tampa Bay is on a 4-7 ATS run at home, and the Bucs are on a 15-7 run to the under. Edge: Lions and under.
Cardinals at Rams (-7, 48): Los Angeles coach Sean McVay won and covered his first eight against Arizona from 2017-20, but he’s lost at home to the Cardinals in the past two regular seasons. The Rams are on a 7-3-1 ATS run overall. Four straight Arizona games have gone over. Edge: Rams and slight to over.
Eagles (-7, 41½) at Jets: Philadelphia has covered three straight on the road to start this season. New York is on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Eagles and slight to under.
Giants at Bills (-14, 44½): New York is winless ATS this season, and Buffalo is 5-2-1 ATS in its last eight games off a SU loss. Edge: Bills.
Monday
Cowboys (-2, 51) at Chargers: Dallas is on a 3-5 ATS skid on the road, but the Cowboys have covered six in a row off a SU loss. Los Angeles is 5-1 ATS in its last six as an underdog and is also on a 5-1 ATS run at home: Edge: Slight to Chargers.