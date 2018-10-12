Betting

NFL betting trends — Week 6

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
October 12, 2018 - 2:42 pm
 

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Arizona at Minnesota (-10, 43): The Cardinals are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games as road underdogs. Arizona has gone under in eight of its last 10 games. The Vikings have gone under in their last five regular-season home games. Edge: Under and Vikings.

Los Angeles Chargers (Pick, 46) at Cleveland: The last game the Browns won before this season was in 2016 at home against the Chargers. Cleveland is 4-1 ATS this season. Los Angeles has a 4-1 over-under mark this year. Edge: Browns and over.

Chicago (-3.5, 41.5) at Miami: The Bears are on a 5-1 cover run. The Dolphins are riding a 6-2-1 spread streak as home underdogs. Edge: Bears.

Carolina at Washington (-1, 44): The Panthers are on a 7-3 ATS streak as underdogs. The Redskins are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games. Washington is on an extended 27-14 over streak. Edge: Over.

Indianapolis at New York Jets (-1.5, 45.5): The Colts are 3-1 ATS in their last four away games. The Jets are on a 3-5-1 spread skid. Edge: Colts.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (-1.5, 51.5): The Bengals have lost their last five meetings with the Steelers at home. Pittsburgh is on an 8-3-1 over run while Cincinnati is on a 5-1 over uptick. Edge: Steelers and over.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta (-3, 57): The Buccaneers have covered four of the last six meetings. Tampa Bay has gone over in its last five games and the Falcons have gone over in their last four. Edge: Over.

Seattle (-2.5, 48.5) vs. Oakland (at London): The Seahawks are 4-9-2 vs. the line in their last 15 games away from CenturyLink Field. Seattle also has gone under in eight of its last 11 away games. The Raiders are on a 10-2 under streak. Oakland is on a 1-8-2 spread slide away from home. Edge: Under and Seahawks.

Buffalo at Houston (-10, 41): The Bills are on a 9-4 under streak on the road. The Texans are on a 2-4 spread skid as home chalk following a 5-1-1 ATS run in the role. Edge: Under.

Los Angeles Rams (-7, 51.5) at Denver: The Broncos are on a 2-14-1 spread slide overall and are 1-7 ATS in their last eight home games. The Rams are on a 7-2 cover streak away from home and have gone over in their last three games. Edge: Rams and slight to under.

Jacksonville (-3, 40.5) at Dallas: The home team is 4-0 ATS in Cowboys games this season. But Dallas went 2-5 ATS in its final seven home games last season. The Cowboys are on a 12-2 under streak. Edge: Under.

Baltimore (-2.5, 41.5) at Tennessee: The Ravens are 0-2 ATS on the road this season after going 5-2-1 ATS in away games last season. Baltimore is on a 15-10-1 over run. The Titans have covered five straight in Nashville. Edge: slight to over.

Kansas City at New England (-3.5, 59.5): The Chiefs have won and covered nine straight regular-season games. However, the Patriots are 3-0 ATS at home this season and 11-3 ATS in their last 14 regular-season home games. The Chiefs are on a 4-2 over run in the regular season. This is a rematch of Kansas City’s 42-27 upset win at New England in last year’s season opener. Edge: slight to Chiefs and over.

Monday

San Francisco at Green Bay (-9.5, 46.5): The 49ers are on a 7-4 cover run as road underdogs. But the Packers are on an 8-4-1 ATS surge as Lambeau Field chalk. San Francisco is on a 7-1 over streak and Green Bay is riding an extended 28-12 over uptick. Edge: Over.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).

