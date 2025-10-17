NFL betting trends — Week 7: Edge for Raiders-Chiefs

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Raiders at Chiefs (-12, 45½): The Raiders have played the Chiefs surprisingly tough in Kansas City, covering the past three and four of five with two outright wins. The Chiefs have covered three of their past 10 home regular-season games. Edge: Raiders and slight to under.

Rams (-3, 44½) vs. Jaguars (London): The Rams have covered nine of their past 10 away from SoFi Stadium. The Jaguars have won and covered three of four games in London the past two seasons. Edge: Rams.

Saints at Bears (-5, 47): The Saints have covered two of their past eight road games. The Bears have won and covered their past three games. Edge: Slight to Bears.

Dolphins at Browns (-2½, 37½): The Dolphins’ past five games and 12 of 17 have gone over the total. The Browns have lost and failed to cover their past three games and are on a 6-19 spread skid. Edge: Slight to Dolphins.

Patriots (-7, 43) at Titans: Patriots coach Mike Vrabel returns to Tennessee, where he coached for six seasons. Mike McCoy makes his debut as Titans coach after Brian Callahan was fired. The Patriots have won and covered three straight. The Titans have failed to cover their past 10 home games and are on a 4-19 spread skid overall. Edge: Patriots and slight to over.

Eagles (-2, 44) at Vikings: The Vikings have gone over the total in four of five games this season. They have covered four of their past five as underdogs. The Eagles have lost two straight for the first time since 2023. Edge: Slight to Vikings and over.

Panthers (-1½, 42) at Jets: The Panthers have won and covered three of their past four games and are on an 11-4 against the spread run. The Jets have covered three of their past 10 home games. The Jets’ Justin Fields is 5-24 as an NFL starting quarterback. Edge: Panthers and slight to over.

Giants at Broncos (-7, 40½): Five of the Giants’ past seven road games have gone under the total. The Broncos’ past three home games have gone under the total. Edge: Under.

Colts at Chargers (-1½, 48½): The Colts have covered four of six games this season. The Chargers have failed to cover their past three games. Edge: Colts and slight to under.

Commanders (-1½, 55) at Cowboys: The Cowboys have covered seven of the past eight meetings between the teams, and eight of the past 13 have gone over the total. Dallas is on a 9-3 over run at home. Edge: Over and slight to Cowboys.

Packers (-7, 45) at Cardinals: The Packers have failed to cover three straight and are on a 2-6 ATS slump. The Cardinals have covered seven straight as underdogs. Five of their past six home games have gone over the total. Edge: Cardinals and over.

Falcons at 49ers (-2, 47½): Four of the Falcons’ five games this season have gone under the total, and they have won and covered three of their past four. The 49ers are on a 4-14 ATS skid in home games. Edge: Slight to Falcons and under.

Monday

Buccaneers at Lions (-5½, 53): The Buccaneers have covered 16 of their past 21 road games. They also are on a 15-6 over run. Eleven of the Lions’ past 14 home games have gone over the total. Edge: Buccaneers and over.

Texans at Seahawks (-3, 41): Five of the Texans’ past six games have gone under the total. The Seahawks are on a 2-7-1 ATS skid at home. Edge: Texans and slight to under.