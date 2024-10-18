NFL betting trends — Week 7: Edge for Raiders-Rams

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Raiders at Rams (-7, 43½): The Raiders are 2-4 against the spread this season, while the Rams are on a 4-1 ATS run at home. Edge: Slight to Rams.

Patriots at Jaguars (-5½, 41½) (at London): New England hasn’t won or covered since the opener, but Jacksonville isn’t much better at 2-4 ATS for the season. The Jaguars are 2-2 ATS the past three seasons in London. Edge: Slight to Jaguars.

Seahawks at Falcons (-3, 51½): Seattle has lost and failed to cover three in a row. Both teams are on over runs (Seahawks 5-1, Falcons 3-0). Edge: Over.

Titans at Bills (-9½, 41): Tennessee is on a 5-12-1 ATS skid, including 1-4 this season. Buffalo is on a 4-0 over run at home. Edge: Bills and slight to over.

Bengals (-5½, 41½) at Browns: The home team has won and covered the past four meetings in this series, but Cleveland is 2-4 ATS this season. Cincinnati was on a 4-0 over run before last week’s low-scoring win at the Giants. Edge: Slight to over and Bengals.

Texans at Packers (-3, 47½): Houston has covered two straight to end an 0-5 ATS skid. Green Bay is on a 10-4-1 over run. Edge: Slight to over.

Dolphins at Colts (-3, 43½): Miami won and covered its last game to end an 0-7 ATS skid. Indianapolis is 5-1 ATS this season, including 3-0 at home. The Dolphins are on an 8-2 under run. Edge: Colts and under.

Lions at Vikings (-2, 51): Detroit has covered seven straight in this series, and the Lions are on a 14-3 ATS run on the road. However, Minnesota is 5-0 straight-up and ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Lions.

Eagles (-3, 43) at Giants: Philadelphia is on a 2-10 ATS skid, while New York is on a 9-4 ATS run. The Giants are also on a 6-1 under run. Edge: Giants and under.

Panthers at Commanders (-8, 51½): Carolina is on a 5-16-2 ATS skid, including 1-5 this season, while Washington is on a 4-0-1 ATS run. The Panthers are also 4-0 to the over since quarterback Andy Dalton took over, and the Commanders are 5-1 to the over this season. Edge: Over and Commanders.

Chiefs at 49ers (-1, 47): Kansas City has won and covered four straight in this series dating to 2018, including last season’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The Chiefs have won 11 straight games overall, covering in 10 of them, while the 49ers are on a 4-8 ATS skid and a 2-8 ATS skid at home. Edge: Chiefs.

Jets (-2, 39) at Steelers: New York has lost and failed to cover three straight, while Pittsburgh is on a 7-2 ATS run in the regular season, including 4-2 this year. The Steelers are also on a 9-4 ATS run as underdogs. Edge: Steelers.

Monday

Ravens (-3½, 49½) at Buccaneers: Baltimore has won and covered four straight after an 0-2 start. Both teams are on over runs (Ravens 5-1, Bucs 3-0). Edge: Ravens and over.

Chargers (-2½, 43½) at Cardinals: Arizona is on a 5-2 ATS run. Opposing trends on totals: Los Angeles is on a 6-1 under run, while the Cardinals are on a 6-3 over run. Edge: Slight to Cardinals.