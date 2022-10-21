NFL betting trends — Week 7: Take Texans, over vs. Raiders

The Houston Texans are 3-1-1 against the spread this season and on a 6-2-1 cover streak in their past nine games. The Raiders are on a 4-6 spread slide at home.

Houston at Raiders (-7, 45½): The Texans are 3-1-1 against the spread this season and on a 6-2-1 cover streak in their past nine games. The Raiders are on a 4-6 spread slide at home — 2-6 ATS vs. teams other than Denver. The Raiders have gone over in their past four games. Edge: Texans and over.

Tampa Bay (-13, 39½) at Carolina: The Panthers have lost and failed to cover 17 of their past 20 games. The Buccaneers have won and covered the past four meetings vs. Carolina, winning by at least 14 points in all four games. Tampa Bay has a 5-1 under record. Edge: Buccaneers and under.

New York Giants at Jacksonville (-3, 43): The Giants have won and covered five of their six games. New York also is on a 28-9 under streak. The Jaguars are on a 14-8 under run. Edge: Under and Giants.

Atlanta at Cincinnati (-6½, 47½): The Falcons are 6-0 ATS. They’re also on a 7-2-2 cover run on the road. The Bengals are on a 10-1 under streak after going over in last week’s 30-26 win over the Saints. Edge: Falcons and under.

Indianapolis at Tennessee (-2½, 42): The Titans have won and covered four straight meetings with the Colts and five of six, including a 24-17 win Oct. 2 at Indianapolis. Tennessee is on a 3-0 ATS uptick. The Titans are on a 9-2 under streak. The Colts are on a 10-1 under run after going over in last week’s 34-27 win over the Jaguars. Edge: Under and Titans.

Detroit at Dallas (-7, 49): The Lions are 14-8 ATS under coach Dan Campbell, covering seven times in outright losses. Detroit is on a 6-1 over run. Dallas has won and covered four of five with Cooper Rush at quarterback. The Cowboys are on a 14-4 under run. Edge: Cowboys.

Cleveland at Baltimore (-6, 45½): The Ravens have won and covered the past five meetings. The road team is 5-1 ATS in Baltimore games this season. The Ravens are 0-3 ATS at home. The Browns have a 5-1 over record. Edge: Ravens and over.

Green Bay (-4½, 41½) at Washington: The Packers won and covered against Washington in a 24-10 victory last season at Lambeau Field. But Green Bay is on a 3-8 spread slide. The Commanders are 4-2 ATS this season and are on a 10-4-1 ATS uptick overall. Washington is on under runs of 4-0 and 9-4. Edge: Under and Washington.

New York Jets at Denver (-1, 38): The Broncos blew out the Jets 26-0 last season in Week 3. New York is on a 7-3 cover run. Denver is 2-4 ATS this season with a 5-1 under record. The Broncos are on a 17-6 under streak overall. Edge: Under and Jets.

Seattle at Los Angeles Chargers (-5, 50): The Seahawks have gone over in three of their past four and are riding an 8-4 over run. The Chargers are on a 9-3 over uptick. Los Angeles is 4-2 ATS this season after closing last season on a 4-8 spread slide. Edge: Over.

Kansas City (-2, 49) at San Francisco: The Chiefs are on a 4-7 ATS slide. Kansas City is on a 10-4 over run. The Niners have won and covered six straight at home. Edge: Niners.

Pittsburgh at Miami (-7, 45½): The Steelers are on a 1-3-1 ATS skid, though they upset Tampa Bay last week. Pittsburgh is riding a 17-9-1 cover run as an underdog. The Dolphins have lost and failed to cover their past three games. Edge: Steelers.

Monday

Chicago at New England (-8, 39½): The Bears are on a 1-3-1 spread skid and are on a 4-9-1 ATS slide overall. The Patriots have covered three in a row and are on a 5-2 cover streak at home. New England also is on a 4-1 over run at home. Edge: Patriots and over.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet. com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.