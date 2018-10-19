NFL betting trends — Week 7

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off of the field after failing to score a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Tennessee vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 45; at London): The Titans are 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 games away from Nashville. Tennessee also has gone under in eight of its last 12 games. Edge: Under and Chargers.

New England (-3, 49) at Chicago: The Patriots are 0-2 ATS as road chalk this season but 11-6 ATS in that role since 2016. The Bears are on a 10-3-2 cover streak at Soldier Field and on an 8-1-1 ATS run as home underdogs. The Patriots are on a 10-4 under uptick on the road and the Bears are on a 7-3 under surge at home. Edge: Under and Bears.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay (-3.5, 51.5): The Browns are 4-1-1 ATS this year. The Buccaneers have a 5-0 over-under mark this season and Cleveland is on a 7-3 over streak on the road. Edge: Browns and over.

Detroit (-3, 46.5) at Miami: The Lions have covered their last four games and are on a 6-3-1 ATS run on the road. Detroit is on a 5-1 over surge. Edge: slight to Lions and over.

Carolina at Philadelphia (-4.5, 44.5): The Eagles are on a 14-6-1 spread streak at home, though they’re 1-2 ATS in that role this season. The Panthers are on a 12-5 cover streak as underdogs and on a 9-4 over uptick. Edge: slight to over and Eagles.

Buffalo at Indianapolis (-7.5, 43.5): The Bills are on an 8-4 under surge. The Colts went over in their first two home games this season following a 5-0 under streak at home. Edge: slight to under.

Cincinnati at Kansas City (-5.5, 58.5): The Chiefs have covered 10 consecutive regular season games, winning nine of those outright. Kansas City is on an 8-2 cover streak as regular season home chalk. However, the Bengals are 9-4-1 ATS in their last 14 games as underdogs, including 3-1 this year. Cincinnati also is on a 5-2 over surge. Edge: slight to Chiefs and over.

Minnesota (-3.5, 46) at New York Jets: The Vikings might be starting to rev up, running their spread streak to 12-3-2 after a brief slump at the start of the season. Minnesota is 6-2-1 ATS in its last nine away games in the regular season. However, the Jets are 9-2-1 ATS in their last 11 home games and were 6-1-1 ATS as home underdogs last year. Edge: slight to Vikings.

Houston at Jacksonville (-4.5, 41): The Jaguars crushed the Texans twice last season but only got a bit of a look at Deshaun Watson. Houston is on a 7-13 ATS slide as an underdog. Jacksonville is on a 5-1 ATS run in the regular season at home. Edge: Jaguars.

New Orleans at Baltimore (-2.5, 49.5): The Ravens have won and covered both home games this season. The Saints are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 road games. Edge: slight to Ravens.

Dallas at Washington (-1, 41.5): The home team has won and covered all six Dallas games this season. However, the Cowboys have won four of the last five meetings with the Redskins in Washington, D.C. and the road team is on a 7-1 spread streak in the series. The Redskins are on a 27-15 over run and the last six meetings have gone over. Edge: Over and slight to Cowboys.

Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 52.5) at San Francisco: The Rams are 10-6-1 ATS in their last 17 regular season games. However, the Niners have won and covered four of the last five meetings. The Rams are on a 7-3-1 over uptick in the regular season and San Francisco is on an 8-1-1 over streak. The last three meetings have gone over. Edge: Over and slight to Rams.

Monday

New York Giants at Atlanta (-4, 54): The Falcons are on a 7-11 spread skid in the regular season. Atlanta has gone over in five of six games this season after going under in its last seven games in 2017. Edge: Over.