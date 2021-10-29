NFL betting trends — Week 8

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during a Monday Night NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Miami at Buffalo (-14, 48½): The Dolphins are winless straight up and 1-5 against the spread since posting a 22-7 spread record in the previous 29 games. The Bills won the first meeting 35-0 on Sept. 19, and Matt Moore remains the only Dolphins quarterback to have won a game straight up at Buffalo since 2010. Buffalo is 7-2 ATS in its past nine home games against Miami. Five of the past six meetings have gone over the total. Edge: Bills and slight to over.

Carolina at Atlanta (-3, 46½): The Panthers have lost and failed to cover four straight games. Carolina has covered eight of its past 10 road games, but the losses have come in their past two. The Falcons have covered six of the past seven meetings, and seven of the past nine games against the Panthers have gone under. Edge: Slight to Falcons and under.

San Francisco (-4, 39½) at Chicago: The 49ers are 1-5 ATS this season and have failed to cover their past four games. The under is 6-3 in San Francisco’s past nine road games. Seven of the past eight Bears games have gone under, including the past six. Edge: Under.

Philadelphia (-3½, 48) at Detroit: The Eagles are 2-2 ATS on the road this season after dropping their past six ATS on the road last season. Philadelphia is on an 11-6 under run. The Lions have lost 11 straight, but have covered four of their past six home games. Edge: Slight to under and Lions.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland (-3½, 42½): The past two Steelers games have gone over the total after four unders to start the season. Pittsburgh has covered four of the past five regular-season meetings with Cleveland, which won a wild card game against Pittsburgh last season. The Steelers are 9-3 ATS in their past 12 games as underdogs. The Browns are 2-2 ATS at home this season, but 3-6 ATS in their past nine home games. Edge: Slight to Steelers.

Los Angeles Rams (-16, 47) at Houston: Houston has covered three of seven games this season. The Rams are on a 7-2 over run. Edge: Over.

Tennessee at Indianapolis (-2½, 51): The over is 27-10 in Titans games since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback. Tennessee has covered five of six games this season. The Colts have covered five of six games, including their past four. Edge: Over and slight to Titans.

Cincinnati (-10½, 43) at New York Jets: Ten of the past 14 Bengals games have gone under the total, including six of the past eight. The Jets are 1-5 straight up and ATS this season. The under is 6-4 in New York’s past 10 games. Edge: Under and Bengals.

Tampa Bay (-4½, 49½) at New Orleans: The Saints won both regular-season games last season before the Buccaneers defeated them in the playoffs 30-20. New Orleans is 6-2 ATS in its past eight games as an underdog. The Saints are on a 7-2 under run, and the past two meetings with Tampa Bay went under. The Buccaneers are 0-3 ATS in road games this season. Edge: Slight to under and Buccaneers.

Washington at Denver (-3, 44½): Washington is 1-6 ATS this season, and the under is 8-5 in Washington’s past 13 games (3-4 this season). The Broncos have no wins or covers in their past four games after a 3-0 start. Denver is on a 5-2 under run this season. Edge: Slight to under.

New England at Los Angeles Chargers (-4½, 49½): The Patriots are 19-9-1 ATS as underdogs since 2009. The under is 5-1 in Chargers games this season and 15-8 in New England games since late 2019. Edge: Under and Patriots.

Jacksonville at Seattle (-3½, 44½): The Jaguars have covered five of their past seven road games (2-1 this season). The under is 6-2 in the Seahawks’ past eight home games. Seattle is 5-10 ATS in its past 15 games as the favorite. Edge: Jaguars and under.

Dallas at Minnesota (-3, 52): The Cowboys are 6-0 ATS this season and have won five in a row straight up. The over is 5-1 in Dallas games this season. The Vikings are 3-3 ATS this season and 3-10 ATS in their past 13 games. The over is 14-7-1 in Minnesota games since last season. Edge: Over and Cowboys.

Monday

New York Giants at Kansas City (-9½, 52½): The Giants are 11-2 ATS in their past 13 games as underdogs. The Chiefs are 4-14 ATS in their past 18 games on the board. Edge: Giants.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.