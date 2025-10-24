NFL betting trends — Week 8: Edge for every game

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Dolphins at Falcons (-7½, 44½): The Dolphins are on a 2-6 spread skid away from home. They have gone over the total in six straight games and 13 of 18. The Falcons are 5-1 to the under this season, and 1o of their past 14 have gone under the total. Edge: Falcons and slight to over.

Jets at Bengals (-6½, 44½): The winless Jets are 3-4 against the spread this season and have failed to cover 14 of their past 21. The Bengals are 2-0 ATS with Joe Flacco at quarterback. They have gone over the total in their past three games. Edge: Slight to Bengals and over.

Browns at Patriots (-7, 40½): The Browns have failed to cover 10 of their past 13 games. They are on an 8-4 under run. The Patriots have won and covered four straight and five of their past six. Edge: Patriots and slight to under.

Giants at Eagles (-7½, 44): A quick rematch from the Giants’ 34-17 home win Oct. 9. The Giants are 3-1 ATS with Jaxson Dart at quarterback. The Eagles are on a 9-5 over run. Edge: Slight to Giants and over.

Bills (-7½, 46) at Panthers: The Bills have lost their past two and failed to cover their past four this season. The Panthers have won and covered their past three and four of five. Edge: Panthers and over.

Bears at Ravens (-6½, 49): The Bears have won and covered their past four. The Ravens have lost and failed to cover their past four and five of six. They have gone over the total in five of six games this season and 19 of their past 25. Edge: Bears and over.

49ers at Texans (-2, 41½): The 49ers are 3-1 straight up and ATS on the road this season. They have played to the over in three of their past four games. The Texans are on a 9-1-1 under run at home. Edge: Slight to 49ers and under.

Buccaneers (-4, 47)) at Saints: The road team has covered the past six games in the series. Five of their past seven meetings have gone under the total. The Buccaneers have covered 16 of their past 22 road games. Edge: Buccaneers.

Cowboys at Broncos (-3, 51): The Cowboys have covered three of their past four games. They are 3-0 as underdogs this season and have covered six of their past seven as underdogs. They are on an 11-4 over run. The Broncos are on a 3-8 ATS skid, and seven of their past nine games have gone under the total. Edge: Cowboys and slight to over.

Titans at Colts (-14½, 47½): The Colts have won and covered the past five meetings, including a 41-20 victory Sept. 21. They are 5-2 ATS this season. The Titans are 2-5 ATS this season and have failed to cover 16 of their past 20 games. Edge: Colts.

Packers (-3, 45½) at Steelers: The Packers have failed to cover their past four games and have gone over the total in three straight. The Steelers have won and covered three of their past four. Edge: Slight to Steelers and over.

Monday

Commanders at Chiefs (-12½, 48): The Commanders have failed to cover four of their past six games. The Chiefs have won and covered four of their past five. Edge: Chiefs and slight to under.