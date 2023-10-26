NFL betting trends — Week 8: Edge for Raiders-Lions

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Raiders at Lions (-8½, 46): Despite last week’s blowout loss at Baltimore, Detroit is still on runs of 5-2 and 14-3 against the spread. The Raiders are on a 1-5 ATS skid on the road and are on a 9-4 run to the under. Edge: Lions and slight to under.

Saints at Colts (-1, 43): New Orleans is 1-5-1 ATS this season, while Indianapolis has covered four of six. The Saints got their first over last week but are on under runs of 6-1 and 15-2. Edge: Under and slight to Colts.

Jaguars (-2½, 42) at Steelers: Jacksonville has won and covered four in a row and is on a 7-0 ATS run on the road. Pittsburgh is on a 15-7 ATS run as an underdog. The Steelers have gone under four straight. Edge: Slight to Jaguars and under.

Texans (-3, 43) at Panthers: Houston is 3-1 straight-up and 4-0 ATS in its last four, while Carolina is 0-6 SU and 0-5-1 ATS this season. The Texans have also gone under three in a row. Edge: Texans and slight to under.

Eagles (-6½, 43) at Commanders: Philadelphia is 2-4-1 ATS in its last seven against Washington. The Eagles have gone under in three straight and four of five. Edge: Slight to under.

Rams at Cowboys (-6½, 45½): Dallas is on a 6-1 ATS run as a favorite and on an 8-2 ATS run at home. Los Angeles has gone under in three straight. Edge: Slight to Cowboys and under.

Patriots at Dolphins (-9, 46½): Miami has covered six straight against New England overall and eight of the last 10 at home. The Dolphins are also on a 5-0 ATS run as favorites. Edge: Dolphins.

Jets (-3, 37) at Giants: The Giants have covered their last two after starting the season 0-5 ATS. They are also 6-1 to the under this season. Edge: Under.

Falcons (-3, 35½) at Titans: Tennessee is 2-0 SU and ATS at home this season. The Titans have also gone under in four straight and five of six this season. Atlanta is on under runs of 5-0 and 13-3. Edge: Under.

Vikings (-1, 42½) at Packers: Minnesota has won and covered three of four, while Green Bay has lost and failed to cover its last three. The home team has won and covered the last four meetings in this series, though. Edge: Slight to Vikings.

Browns at Seahawks (-3½, 38½): Cleveland is on a 2-6 ATS skid on the road, while Seattle has won and covered four of five this season. Edge: Seahawks.

Chiefs (-7, 46) at Broncos: Kansas City has won 16 in a row SU against Denver, but needed a late field goal to cover two weeks ago against the Broncos. Denver had covered four of the five previous meetings. The Chiefs have covered five of six this season after losing to Detroit in the opener, including 3-0 SU and ATS on the road. Edge: Chiefs.

Bengals at 49ers (-3½, 43½): San Francisco has lost and failed to cover two straight, but the 49ers have still covered their last 10 at home. Cincinnati is on a 9-1 ATS run as an underdog. The Bengals are on a 14-4 under run on the road. Edge: Under.

Ravens (-8½, 44½) at Cardinals: Baltimore is 5-2 ATS this season and on a 5-1 ATS run away from home. Arizona has lost and failed to cover four straight. Edge: Ravens.

Bears at Chargers (-8½, 46½): Chicago has won and covered two of its last three, while Los Angeles is 2-4 SU and ATS this season. The Bears are 6-1 to the over this season. Edge: Bears and over.