NFL betting trends — Week 8: Raiders-Saints game to go over

The Raiders, 3-6 against the spread in their last nine road games, have gone over in their last five games and the Saints are on a four-game over streak.

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) scores over Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) and safety Jonathan Owens (36) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders (-1½, 49½) at New Orleans: The Raiders are 3-6 against the spread in their last nine road games, including 1-2 this season. The Raiders have gone over in their last five games and the Saints are on a four-game over streak. Edge: Over.

Denver vs. Jacksonville, at London (-2½, 40½): The Jaguars are on a 1-7 spread slide away from home, though the Broncos are only 2-5 ATS this season. Denver has a 6-1 under mark this season and is riding an 18-6 under streak overall. Jacksonville is on a 16-9 under uptick. Edge: Under.

Miami (-3½, 51½) at Detroit: The Lions are only 4-18-1 straight up under coach Dan Campbell but have gone 14-9 ATS. Detroit is on a 6-1 cover run at home. The Lions are on a 6-2 over streak. The Dolphins are on an 0-4 spread skid. Edge: Lions and over.

Chicago at Dallas (-10, 42½): The Cowboys are on a 5-1 cover run and a 10-4 under uptick. The Bears have covered their last two on the road. Edge: Under and Cowboys.

Arizona at Minnesota (-3½, 49): The Cardinals are on a 12-3 cover streak away from home. Arizona is on a 4-1 under surge. The Vikings are 5-1 straight-up but only 2-4 ATS. Edge: Cardinals and under.

New England (-2½, 40½) at New York Jets: The Patriots had covered three straight before Monday night’s loss to the Bears. New England went on a 9-1 cover streak last year at midseason. The Patriots have won 12 straight meetings with the Jets and are 7-2 ATS in the last nine. New York has won and covered its last four games this season. Edge: Patriots.

Carolina at Atlanta (-4 41): The Falcons are 6-1 ATS, though they’re coming off a loss to the Bengals. The Panthers are 2-5 ATS but are coming off a win over the Buccaneers. Carolina is 4-17 straight up and ATS in its last 21 games. Edge: Falcons.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (-10½, 43): The Steelers are 18-9-1 ATS as underdogs, including 2-2-1 this season, after last week’s cover at Miami. Pittsburgh is on an 8-4 under uptick. The Eagles are 6-0 straight up and 4-2 ATS, including 3-0 ATS at home. Edge: Steelers and under.

Tennessee (-3, 40½) at Houston: The Texans have covered the last three meetings and the over is 4-1 in the last five meetings. The Titans have covered their last four games, but they’re on a 2-6 spread slide as road chalk. Houston is 3-2-1 ATS this season and on a 6-3-1 spread uptick overall. Edge: Texans and over.

Washington at Indianapolis (-3, 39): The Commanders are on a 9-6-1 ATS run and a 4-1 under surge. The Colts are on an 11-1 under streak. Edge: Under and Washington.

San Francisco (-1½, 42½) at Los Angeles Rams: The Niners continued their recent series dominance Oct. 3 with a 24-9 home win over the Rams. San Francisco has won the last seven regular-season meetings with Los Angeles and is 7-1 ATS in the last eight meetings. The Niners are on a 12-3 under streak and the Rams are on a 9-3 under run. LA is on a 1-4 ATS skid at home. Edge: Niners and under.

New York Giants at Seattle (-3, 44½): The Giants are 6-1 straight-up and ATS under coach Brian Daboll. New York also is on a 14-6 under run. The Seahawks are 2-1 ATS at home this season. Edge: Giants and under.

Green Bay at Buffalo (-10½, 47½): As underdogs, the Packers are on cover streaks of 5-1, 7-2 and 10-4. Green Bay is on an 0-4 ATS skid this season. The Bills are on a 5-0-1 ATS run at home and have a 5-1 under mark this season. Edge: Under.

Monday

Cincinnati (-3, 45) at Cleveland: TheBengals have covered four of the last five meetings, though they’ve won only two of those games. Cincinnati has covered five straight this season, The Browns are on a four-game losing streak (1-3 ATS). The Bengals are on a 10-2 under run. Edge: Bengals and under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet. com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.