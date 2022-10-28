NFL betting trends — Week 8: Raiders-Saints game to go over
Raiders (-1½, 49½) at New Orleans: The Raiders are 3-6 against the spread in their last nine road games, including 1-2 this season. The Raiders have gone over in their last five games and the Saints are on a four-game over streak. Edge: Over.
Denver vs. Jacksonville, at London (-2½, 40½): The Jaguars are on a 1-7 spread slide away from home, though the Broncos are only 2-5 ATS this season. Denver has a 6-1 under mark this season and is riding an 18-6 under streak overall. Jacksonville is on a 16-9 under uptick. Edge: Under.
Miami (-3½, 51½) at Detroit: The Lions are only 4-18-1 straight up under coach Dan Campbell but have gone 14-9 ATS. Detroit is on a 6-1 cover run at home. The Lions are on a 6-2 over streak. The Dolphins are on an 0-4 spread skid. Edge: Lions and over.
Chicago at Dallas (-10, 42½): The Cowboys are on a 5-1 cover run and a 10-4 under uptick. The Bears have covered their last two on the road. Edge: Under and Cowboys.
Arizona at Minnesota (-3½, 49): The Cardinals are on a 12-3 cover streak away from home. Arizona is on a 4-1 under surge. The Vikings are 5-1 straight-up but only 2-4 ATS. Edge: Cardinals and under.
New England (-2½, 40½) at New York Jets: The Patriots had covered three straight before Monday night’s loss to the Bears. New England went on a 9-1 cover streak last year at midseason. The Patriots have won 12 straight meetings with the Jets and are 7-2 ATS in the last nine. New York has won and covered its last four games this season. Edge: Patriots.
Carolina at Atlanta (-4 41): The Falcons are 6-1 ATS, though they’re coming off a loss to the Bengals. The Panthers are 2-5 ATS but are coming off a win over the Buccaneers. Carolina is 4-17 straight up and ATS in its last 21 games. Edge: Falcons.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (-10½, 43): The Steelers are 18-9-1 ATS as underdogs, including 2-2-1 this season, after last week’s cover at Miami. Pittsburgh is on an 8-4 under uptick. The Eagles are 6-0 straight up and 4-2 ATS, including 3-0 ATS at home. Edge: Steelers and under.
Tennessee (-3, 40½) at Houston: The Texans have covered the last three meetings and the over is 4-1 in the last five meetings. The Titans have covered their last four games, but they’re on a 2-6 spread slide as road chalk. Houston is 3-2-1 ATS this season and on a 6-3-1 spread uptick overall. Edge: Texans and over.
Washington at Indianapolis (-3, 39): The Commanders are on a 9-6-1 ATS run and a 4-1 under surge. The Colts are on an 11-1 under streak. Edge: Under and Washington.
San Francisco (-1½, 42½) at Los Angeles Rams: The Niners continued their recent series dominance Oct. 3 with a 24-9 home win over the Rams. San Francisco has won the last seven regular-season meetings with Los Angeles and is 7-1 ATS in the last eight meetings. The Niners are on a 12-3 under streak and the Rams are on a 9-3 under run. LA is on a 1-4 ATS skid at home. Edge: Niners and under.
New York Giants at Seattle (-3, 44½): The Giants are 6-1 straight-up and ATS under coach Brian Daboll. New York also is on a 14-6 under run. The Seahawks are 2-1 ATS at home this season. Edge: Giants and under.
Green Bay at Buffalo (-10½, 47½): As underdogs, the Packers are on cover streaks of 5-1, 7-2 and 10-4. Green Bay is on an 0-4 ATS skid this season. The Bills are on a 5-0-1 ATS run at home and have a 5-1 under mark this season. Edge: Under.
Monday
Cincinnati (-3, 45) at Cleveland: TheBengals have covered four of the last five meetings, though they’ve won only two of those games. Cincinnati has covered five straight this season, The Browns are on a four-game losing streak (1-3 ATS). The Bengals are on a 10-2 under run. Edge: Bengals and under.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet. com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.