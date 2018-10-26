Betting

NFL betting trends — Week 8

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
October 26, 2018 - 2:01 pm
 

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Philadelphia (-3, 43) vs. Jacksonville (at London): The Jaguars are slumping, going 1-4 straight up and against the spread in their last five games. Jacksonville also is on a 1-5 ATS skid in its last six regular season games away from home. The Eagles are on a 6-0 over run away from home. Edge: Over and Eagles.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (-8½, 49): The Browns have covered three of their last four games at Pittsburgh and are riding a four-game cover streak against the Steelers. Pittsburgh is 1-7 ATS in its last eight home games. The Steelers are on a 6-2 over streak. Edge: Browns and over.

Denver at Kansas City (-9½, 53½): The Chiefs are on an 11-0 ATS streak in the regular season and have covered their last six meetings vs. Denver. The Broncos broke their road drought at Arizona, but they’re still on a 2-9 spread slide on the road. The over is on a 5-1-1 run in the series. Edge: Chiefs and over.

New York Jets at Chicago (-8, 44): The Jets are on an 11-7-2 ATS uptick as underdogs. But the Bears are on a 10-4-2 cover streak at Soldier Field. Edge: Slight to Bears.

Washington at New York Giants (Pick, 44): The Giants are 0-3 ATS at home this season and 3-8 ATS in their last 11 home games. The total has gone under in the last three meetings and four of five. Edge: Redskins.

Seattle at Detroit (-3, 49): The Lions have covered five straight since their debacle of an opener vs. the Jets. Detroit is on a 6-1 over run. The Seahawks are on a 9-3 under streak on the road. Edge: Slight to Lions.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati (-3½, 54½): The Buccaneers are on a 6-1 over streak, and Cincinnati is on a 6-2 over uptick. Tampa Bay is on a 2-5-1 ATS slide on the road. Edge: Over.

Baltimore (-2½, 44) at Carolina: The Panthers are on a 3-5 ATS slide in the regular season. Carolina is on a 9-5 over uptick. Edge: Ravens and slight to over.

Indianapolis (-3, 50½) at Oakland: The Raiders are on a 4-13-3 spread slide and have gone under in 11 of their last 13 games. Edge: Colts and under.

San Francisco (-1½, 41) at Arizona: The Cardinals were on a 3-0-1 ATS surge before their 45-10 loss to the Broncos. The Niners have covered their last two road games and are on a 6-3 cover streak away from home. The road team has covered the last five in the series. San Francisco is on an 8-1 over streak. Edge: Over and 49ers.

Green Bay at Los Angeles Rams (-9, 57): The Packers are on a 12-3 over streak, and the Rams are on an 8-4 over uptick in their last 12 regular-season games. Edge: Over.

New Orleans at Minnesota (Pick, 52): The Viking are on a 3-0-1 ATS surge and riding an extended 13-3-2 cover streak. But the Saints are on a 4-0 cover run and are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games as underdogs. Edge: Slight to Saints.

Monday

New England (-14, 44½) at Buffalo: The home team is 6-1 ATS in the Patriots’ first seven games. New England won and covered both games against the Bills last season and has won six straight meetings at Orchard Park, covering five of them. The Bills are on a 7-2 under streak. Edge: Patriots and slight to under.

