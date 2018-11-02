Betting

NFL betting trends — Week 9

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
November 2, 2018 - 10:18 am
 

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Detroit at Minnesota (-4½, 49½): Detroit has covered three of the last four meetings and is on an 11-5 over streak. Edge: slight to over and Lions.

Kansas City (-8½, 51) at Cleveland: The Chiefs are 11-1 against the spread in their last 12 regular season games. Edge: Chiefs.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (-3, 47½): The Ravens have covered three of the last four meetings at home and are 6-2-1 ATS in the last nine meetings overall. The Steelers are on a 7-2 over uptick. Edge: slight to over and Ravens.

Tampa Bay at Carolina (-6½, 54½): The Buccaneers are riding a 7-1 over surge. However, the under is 7-2 in the last nine meetings. Tampa Bay has covered three of the last four meetings at Carolina. Edge: Over and slight to Bucs.

New York Jets at Miami (-3, 45): The Dolphins are on a 1-4 slide straight up and ATS since a 3-0 break from the starting gate that included a win at New York. However, the Jets are 5-0-2 vs. the line in their last seven games at Miami. Edge: Jets.

Atlanta at Washington (-1½, 47): The Redskins are on an 8-2 under streak overall and a 6-1 cover run at home. The Falcons are 0-2 SU and ATS on the road this season. Atlanta has gone over in five of its seven games this season. Edge: slight to Redskins.

Chicago (-9½, 37½) at Buffalo: The Bills are 2-6 ATS this season and on an 8-2 under streak. Edge: slight to Bears and under.

Houston at Denver (-1, 46½): The Texans are on a five-game winning streak, going 3-2 ATS during that span. Denver has covered its last three games following a 2-15-2 spread skid. Edge: Texans.

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle (-1½, 48): The Chargers have won their last four games, going 2-2 ATS. Los Angeles is on a 5-2 over uptick after closing 2017 on a 10-1 under run. The Seahawks have played only two home games this year and have covered both of them. Seattle was only 1-5 ATS in its last six home games last season. Edge: slight to Chargers.

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans (-1½, 60): The Saints have won their last six games and covered their last five. The Rams are 1-3-1 ATS in their last five games and are on an extended 4-6-1 spread skid. The over was 7-1 in Los Angeles’ road games last season. The over is 6-2 in New Orleans’ last eight home games. Edge: Saints and over.

Green Bay at New England (-5½, 57): The Packers are riding a 12-4 over streak. Green Bay covered the last two meetings in 2010 and 2014. The Packers are 2-1 ATS as underdogs this season. Edge: Over and Packers.

Monday

Tennessee at Dallas (-6½, 41): Dallas is 3-0 SU at home this year and 2-1 ATS. The Cowboys are on a 9-2 under streak. The Titans are 4-1 ATS as underdogs under coach Mike Vrabel. Tennessee also is on a 9-4 under run. Edge: Under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).

