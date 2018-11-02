NFL betting trends — Week 9

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam (50) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Los Angeles, Oct. 28, 2018. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP, File)

Detroit at Minnesota (-4½, 49½): Detroit has covered three of the last four meetings and is on an 11-5 over streak. Edge: slight to over and Lions.

Kansas City (-8½, 51) at Cleveland: The Chiefs are 11-1 against the spread in their last 12 regular season games. Edge: Chiefs.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (-3, 47½): The Ravens have covered three of the last four meetings at home and are 6-2-1 ATS in the last nine meetings overall. The Steelers are on a 7-2 over uptick. Edge: slight to over and Ravens.

Tampa Bay at Carolina (-6½, 54½): The Buccaneers are riding a 7-1 over surge. However, the under is 7-2 in the last nine meetings. Tampa Bay has covered three of the last four meetings at Carolina. Edge: Over and slight to Bucs.

New York Jets at Miami (-3, 45): The Dolphins are on a 1-4 slide straight up and ATS since a 3-0 break from the starting gate that included a win at New York. However, the Jets are 5-0-2 vs. the line in their last seven games at Miami. Edge: Jets.

Atlanta at Washington (-1½, 47): The Redskins are on an 8-2 under streak overall and a 6-1 cover run at home. The Falcons are 0-2 SU and ATS on the road this season. Atlanta has gone over in five of its seven games this season. Edge: slight to Redskins.

Chicago (-9½, 37½) at Buffalo: The Bills are 2-6 ATS this season and on an 8-2 under streak. Edge: slight to Bears and under.

Houston at Denver (-1, 46½): The Texans are on a five-game winning streak, going 3-2 ATS during that span. Denver has covered its last three games following a 2-15-2 spread skid. Edge: Texans.

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle (-1½, 48): The Chargers have won their last four games, going 2-2 ATS. Los Angeles is on a 5-2 over uptick after closing 2017 on a 10-1 under run. The Seahawks have played only two home games this year and have covered both of them. Seattle was only 1-5 ATS in its last six home games last season. Edge: slight to Chargers.

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans (-1½, 60): The Saints have won their last six games and covered their last five. The Rams are 1-3-1 ATS in their last five games and are on an extended 4-6-1 spread skid. The over was 7-1 in Los Angeles’ road games last season. The over is 6-2 in New Orleans’ last eight home games. Edge: Saints and over.

Green Bay at New England (-5½, 57): The Packers are riding a 12-4 over streak. Green Bay covered the last two meetings in 2010 and 2014. The Packers are 2-1 ATS as underdogs this season. Edge: Over and Packers.

Monday

Tennessee at Dallas (-6½, 41): Dallas is 3-0 SU at home this year and 2-1 ATS. The Cowboys are on a 9-2 under streak. The Titans are 4-1 ATS as underdogs under coach Mike Vrabel. Tennessee also is on a 9-4 under run. Edge: Under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).