NFL betting trends — Week 9

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

New England (-3½, 41) at Carolina: The last four Patriots games have gone over the total after a 14-5 under run in the previous 19 games. The Panthers have one win and cover in their last five games, and nine of their last 11 games have gone under. Edge: Patriots and slight to under.

Las Vegas (-3, 46½) at New York Giants: The Raiders are 5-5 ATS in their last 10 road games though they have won eight of their last 11 outright on the road. Las Vegas is on a 16-6 over run. The Giants are 1-3 ATS at home this season, and 5-12 ATS in their last 17 home games. Edge: Raiders and over.

Houston at Miami (-5½, 46½): The Texans are 3-5 ATS this season, and the under is 4-2 in Houston’s last six games. Miami has failed to cover its last five games and is 1-5-1 ATS this season. Four of the Dolphins’ last six games have gone over the total. Edge: Slight to Texans.

Buffalo (-14½, 48½) at Jacksonville: The Bills are 6-2 ATS in their last eight road games, and the under is 15-9 in their last 24 games. The Jaguars are 0-3 ATS at home this season. Edge: Bills.

Cleveland at Cincinnati (-2½, 47): The Bengals have covered the last three games in the series, and the over is 6-0-1 in the last seven meetings. The Browns are 6-2 ATS in their last eight road games. Edge: Over.

Minnesota at Baltimore (-6½, 49½): The Vikings have covered four of six games since snapping an eight-game spread skid. All three of Minnesota’s road games have gone over the total this season, and the over is 5-0 in the Vikings’ last five on the road. The over is 7-2 in the last nine Baltimore home games. Edge: Over.

Denver at Dallas (-10, 49½): The Broncos snapped a four-game straight up and spread skid with a win over Washington last week. The under is 6-2 in Denver games this season. The Cowboys are 7-0 ATS, and the over is 5-2 in Dallas games this season. Edge: Cowboys.

Atlanta at New Orleans (-6, 41½): The Saints have won and covered the last three meetings. The Falcons have won three of their last five games, and three of their last four games have gone over the total. The under is 7-3 in Saints games since last season. New Orleans is 4-5 ATS in its last nine home games. Edge: Slight to Saints.

Arizona at San Francisco (-2½, 44½): The Cardinals are 6-1-1 ATS in the last eight meetings. Arizona had covered five straight before a loss to the Packers last week. The 49ers had failed to cover four straight before beating Chicago last week. San Francisco is 0-3 straight up and ATS at home this season and 1-7 ATS in its last eight games at Levi’s Stadium. Edge: Cardinals.

Green Bay at Kansas City (-7, 48½): The Packers have won and covered seven straight, and five consecutive Green Bay games have gone under the total. The Chiefs have covered four of their last 19 games. Edge: Packers and under.

Los Angeles Chargers (-1½, 49½) at Philadelphia: The Chargers have dropped two in a row but still have won and covered eight of their last 11 games. Their first three road games this season went under the total. The Eagles have covered five of their last seven home games but have dropped four straight home games straight up. Edge: Slight to Chargers and under.

Tennessee at Los Angeles Rams (-7, 53): The Titans are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games as underdogs. The Rams are 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games as home favorites. The over is 28-10 in Titans games since they switched to Ryan Tannehill as starting QB. Seven of the last nine Rams games have gone over the total. Edge: Titans and over.

Monday

Chicago at Pittsburgh (-6½, 48½): The Bears are 1-3 ATS on the road this season and 1-4 since late 2020. Chicago is on a 7-2 under run since late 2020. The Steelers have won their last three games outright but still are only 2-4 ATS in their last six games. The under is 5-1-1 in Pittsburgh games this season. Edge: Under.

