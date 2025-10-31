NFL betting trends — Week 9: Edge for Raiders-Jaguars

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll meets with Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during a timeout during the second half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Jaguars (-3, 44½) at Raiders: The Raiders defeated the Jaguars 19-14 in December at Allegiant Stadium. The Jaguars have lost and failed to cover their past two games after winning and covering three straight before that. Their past two games have gone under the total. After winning and covering their season opener at New England, the Raiders have gone 1-5 straight up and against the spread. They are on a 5-11 ATS skid. Their past three games have gone under the total, and they are 5-2 to the under this season. Edge: Slight to Jaguars and under.

Bears (-3, 51) at Bengals: The Bears are on a 4-1 ATS streak. The Bengals have gone over the total in four straight games and six of seven. Edge: Over and slight to Bears.

Vikings at Lions (-8½, 48): The Lions have won five straight against the Vikings and covered the past nine meetings. Six of their past seven meetings have gone over the total. Six of the Vikings’ seven games this season have gone over the total. Edge: Lions and over.

Panthers at Packers (-13, 44): The Panthers have covered three of their past four games and are on a 17-6 over run. The Packers are on a 4-0 over streak. Edge: Over.

Chargers (-9½, 43½) at Titans: The Chargers had failed to cover four straight before winning and covering against the Vikings last week. The Titans have failed to cover six of their past seven and are on an 0-11 ATS skid at home. Edge: Chargers and slight to over.

Falcons at Patriots (-5½, 45): The Falcons are on a 2-6 ATS skid, and six of their seven games this season have gone under the total. The Patriots have won and covered five straight games. Edge: Patriots and under.

49ers (-2½, 48½) at Giants: The 49ers are on a 2-4 ATS skid. Six of their past nine road games have gone over the total. The Giants have won and covered two straight home games. They have played to the over in three consecutive games. Edge: Over and slight to Giants.

Colts (-3, 50½) at Steelers: The Colts are 7-1 straight up and 6-2 ATS this season and are on a 5-2 over run. The Steelers have lost and failed to cover their past two games and are 5-2 to the over this season. Edge: Colts and over.

Broncos at Texans (-1½, 40): The Broncos are 6-2 straight up but 3-5 ATS this season. The Texans have won and covered three of their past four and are on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Slight to Texans and under.

Saints at Rams (-14, 44): The Rams have won and covered the past two seasons against the Saints and are on a 12-3 ATS streak. The Saints have failed to cover three straight and have gone under the total in four straight. Edge: Rams.

Chiefs (-1½, 52½) at Bills: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 4-0 in the playoffs against Josh Allen and the Bills, but Buffalo has won and covered their past four regular-season meetings. The Chiefs have won and covered five of their past six games. Edge: Bills.

Seahawks (-3, 48) at Commanders: The Seahawks are 3-0 straight up and ATS on the road this season. The Commanders have lost and failed to cover their past three games and four of five. Edge: Seahawks.

Monday

Cardinals at Cowboys (-3, 53½): The Cardinals have lost five straight games but covered three of them. They are 3-0 ATS on the road this season. Their past four games have gone over the total. The Cowboys’ past five games and 12 of 16 have gone over. Edge: Over.