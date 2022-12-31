NFL Challenge picks — Week 17
Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz leads the contest with a 50-28-2 ATS record (64.1 percent), and VSiN host Brent Musburger is in second at 47-33.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 43-36-1
Buccaneers -3
Commanders -2
Eagles -6½
Texans +4½
Bengals +1
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 43-35-2
Steelers +2½
Falcons -3½
Texans +4½
Rams +6½
Bengals +1
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 50-28-2
Panthers +3
Steelers +2½
Cardinals +3½
Texans +4½
Raiders +10
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 36-41-3
Lions -6
Giants -6
Seahawks +1½
49ers -10
Bengals +1
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 38-39-3
Buccaneers -3
Browns +2
Seahawks +1½
Vikings +3½
Chargers -6½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 1-4
Season: 42-37-1
Ravens -2½
Saints +6½
Bears +6
Patriots -2½
Seahawks +1½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 47-33
Commanders -2
Falcons -3½
Giants -6
Raiders +10
Rams +6½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 39-38-3
Buccaneers -3
Falcons -3½
Eagles -6½
Patriots -2½
49ers -10
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 37-41-2
Panthers +3
Browns +2
Texans +4½
Broncos +12½
Packers -3½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 39-39-2
Panthers +3
Saints +6½
Texans +4½
Broncos +12½
Raiders +10