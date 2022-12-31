63°F
Betting

NFL Challenge picks — Week 17

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2022 - 1:40 pm
 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 43-36-1

Buccaneers -3

Commanders -2

Eagles -6½

Texans +4½

Bengals +1

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 43-35-2

Steelers +2½

Falcons -3½

Texans +4½

Rams +6½

Bengals +1

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 50-28-2

Panthers +3

Steelers +2½

Cardinals +3½

Texans +4½

Raiders +10

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 36-41-3

Lions -6

Giants -6

Seahawks +1½

49ers -10

Bengals +1

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 38-39-3

Buccaneers -3

Browns +2

Seahawks +1½

Vikings +3½

Chargers -6½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 1-4

Season: 42-37-1

Ravens -2½

Saints +6½

Bears +6

Patriots -2½

Seahawks +1½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 47-33

Commanders -2

Falcons -3½

Giants -6

Raiders +10

Rams +6½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 39-38-3

Buccaneers -3

Falcons -3½

Eagles -6½

Patriots -2½

49ers -10

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 37-41-2

Panthers +3

Browns +2

Texans +4½

Broncos +12½

Packers -3½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 39-39-2

Panthers +3

Saints +6½

Texans +4½

Broncos +12½

Raiders +10

THE LATEST
Georgia's Javon Bullard celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football gam ...
Bowl betting trends: Edge to Georgia, TCU in playoff games
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall, editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com), provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

