NFL conference championship betting trends: Edges for AFC, NFC games

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL trends and predictions for conference championship games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Patriots (-4½, 42½) at Broncos: This will be the sixth playoff meeting between the Broncos and Patriots, with the home team winning and covering the previous five. Denver is 4-1 in those games, most recently the 2015 AFC title game. New England has won and covered five straight overall and enters on a 15-1 straight up and 13-3 against the spread uptick. The Patriots won all eight away games this season while going 7-1 ATS and are on over runs of 6-1 and 10-3. Denver has won 14 of its past 15 games and has covered six of its past nine at Mile High. The Broncos also covered their past four as underdogs and covered both games as home underdogs. Denver is on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Patriots.

Rams at Seahawks (-2½, 46½): The teams split two close meetings. Both were decided on the final play, with the home team winning each but failing to cover narrow spreads. The combined score of their two meetings was Rams 58, Seahawks 57. Los Angeles and coach Sean McVay had won six of the previous nine meetings at Seattle. McVay is 5-3 straight up and ATS as a playoff visitor with the Rams. The under is on a 7-3 run in the series, though the last matchup Dec. 18 at Seattle went over. Los Angeles went 5-5 ATS as a visitor and 1-1 ATS as an underdog, with the loss on a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown by the Eagles on the game’s final play. Los Angeles is on a 7-2 spread run as an underdog overall. The Rams are also on a 7-1 over run. Seattle has won eight straight and 12 of 13, though it’s 5-4 ATS at home. The Seahawks are on a 6-2 over run at home. Edge: Rams and over.