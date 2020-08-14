NFL countdown: Adam Gase has Jets lagging behind

The Jets have the league’s second-toughest schedule based on opponents’ 2019 winning percentage (.533) and one of the toughest based on opponents’ 2020 season win totals.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Seth Roberts, right, makes a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson,not visible, as New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 42-21. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

This is the seventh in a series of 32 NFL team betting previews in 32 days leading up to the league’s Sept. 10 season opener. We’ll count down the teams from the lowest season win total to the highest.

Le’Veon Bell tried to quell rumors of a rift last year between him and Jets coach Adam Gase during a Wednesday conference call with reporters.

“I love coach Gase,” the New York running back said.

Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams does not love Gase. After requesting a trade from the Jets in July that landed him in Seattle, Adams said he doesn’t trust Gase as a leader.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the promised land,” he said.

Neither does ESPN analyst Hank Goldberg and Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons.

“I really like (quarterback) Sam Darnold. I think he can develop this year,” Salmons said. “But I’m not crazy about their coach.”

Goldberg was more critical of Gase, who, it was reported before last season, was not in favor of signing Bell to a $52.5 million, four-year contract.

“They’ve got a guy coaching who shouldn’t be a head coach and the players don’t want to play for him,” said Goldberg (Vegas Insider). “He did a lousy job with the Dolphins. I don’t know how he got the job with the Jets.”

New York went 7-9 last season. They were next-to-last in the league in scoring (17.2 points per game) and Bell rushed for a career-low 3.2 yards per carry.

“Last year, they had one of the worst five offensive lines in football,” Salmons said. “Their skill positions were terrible and their backup quarterback (Luke Falk) was the worst in the history of football. It was comical how bad they were without Darnold.

“But when he did come back and they gave him time, outside of the Patriots’ game (11-for-32, four interceptions, 33-0 loss), he played pretty well.”

The Jets’ 2020 season win total is 6½. They’re 12-1 at the Westgate to win the AFC East, slotted in last place behind the Bills (-110), Patriots (+150) and Dolphins (10-1).

The Jets had a solid draft, selecting massive Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton (6-foot-7, 364 pounds) with the 11th overall pick and Baylor wideout Denzel Mims in the second round. But their defense took another hit when four-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley opted out of the season because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The Jets will be hard-pressed to top their win total playing the league’s second-toughest schedule based on opponents’ 2019 winning percentage (.533) and one of the toughest based on opponents’ 2020 season win totals.

Half of New York’s games will be against the stout AFC West and NFC West, as well as two showdowns with division favorite Buffalo and a date with Indianapolis.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw and Goldberg like New York to go under its win total.

“The Jets have got a very good defense. The question is whether they can score,” Goldberg said. “Either way, I would go under.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.