NFL countdown: Chargers ready to regain playoff form

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor throws a pass during an NFL football camp practice, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

This is the 15th in a series of 32 NFL team betting previews in 32 days leading up to the league’s Sept. 10 season opener. We’ll count down the teams from the lowest season win total to the highest.

Two years ago, the Chargers went 12-4 and beat up Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a wild-card playoff win in Baltimore before losing at eventual Super Bowl champion New England.

Los Angeles took a huge step back last season, when it went 5-11 (4-9-3 ATS) and tied the Giants for the NFL’s worst turnover differential at -17.

But Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons expects the Chargers to regain their 2018 form this year and top their win total of 8.

“Last year was a complete disaster with injuries. But if they’re healthy, this team can finish second in the division and win 10 games like it did two years ago,” he said. “I played the Chargers over 7½. But I do like over 8 as well. I think they’re going to win 10 games this year.”

Los Angeles has one of the league’s easiest schedules. It’s the third-easiest slate based on opponents’ 2020 season win totals (127½) and 10th-easiest based on opponents’ 2019 winning percentage (.492).

Philip Rivers, who threw 23 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions last season, is gone to Indianapolis after 16 years as Chargers quarterback. Veteran Tyrod Taylor and No. 6 overall draft pick Justin Herbert replace him.

Taylor will be counted on to take care of the ball. He has thrown only 20 career interceptions in 70 games. Rivers has averaged almost an interception per game in his career, with 198 in 228 games.

“I think they’re going to use Taylor as long as they’re winning games,” Salmons said. “He’s a quarterback who never turns the ball over. He doesn’t take a lot of chances,and this is a team that always seems to beat itself with stupid mistakes.

“If the defense plays the way it can, they’ve still got a lot of weapons and a great running game. Taylor will be just fine for a year. If they don’t win, they’ll switch to the rookie.”

Whoever plays QB will be surrounded by an impressive arsenal in running back Austin Ekeler, tight end Hunter Henry and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

The defense will be led by a quartet of Pro Bowlers in pass rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, safety Derwin James and cornerback Chris Harris. James was injured and missed 11 games last season. Harris left Denver for LA.

“They’re got a really talented defense and stars on both sides of the ball,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “From a talent standpoint, that team is good enough to compete with the Chiefs and win the division. But they’re going to need their quarterback play to step it up. That’s the big key, if it’s Taylor or Justin Herbert, and who can take that next step.”

