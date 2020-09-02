96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Betting

NFL countdown: Health key to the Eagles’ hopes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2020 - 11:56 am
 

This is the 26th in a series of 32 NFL team betting previews in 32 days leading up to the league’s Sept. 10 season opener. We’ll count down the teams from the lowest season win total to the highest.

There were times last season when it appeared the Philadelphia Eagles were being held together by duct tape.

Their wide receiving corps was a mess at the end of the season, and they had a stretch of about 10 weeks when it seemed as if they lost a different player in the secondary every week.

But even having to reach deep into the depth chart, they found a way to win their last four games and steal the NFC East championship with a 9-7 record.

“Last year you could argue they had the worst playoff receiving corps in the history of the NFL,” Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “They had quarterbacks out there playing receiver. It was comically funny, and I don’t think Carson Wentz gets enough credit for getting the Eagles to the playoffs.”

The oft-injured Wentz was a stabilizing force, playing all 16 games for the first time since his rookie year of 2016. But the Eagles already have offensive line concerns going into this season, as left tackle Andre Dillard is out for the season with a biceps injury.

Philadelphia drafted wide receiver Jalen Reagor from Texas Christian in the first round, but the move that sparked the most interest was taking Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round. Hurts will likely be used for a few plays each game as a change of pace to the less mobile Wentz.

On defense, the Eagles were third in the league against the run and 19th against the pass, which wasn’t bad considering the injuries on the back end. Their biggest concern will be getting pressure on the quarterback.

“I thought their defense was a little overrated,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “They had 43 sacks, but 20 of those were in three games and 10 were against the Jets and Luke Falk.”

No team has repeated as NFC East champion since the Eagles won it four straight times from 2001-04, so it’s no surprise the Eagles aren’t the favorite this season. That’s the Cowboys, but the Eagles aren’t far behind.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter

MOST READ
1
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
2
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
3
Las Vegas attorney charged with writing $400K in bad checks
Las Vegas attorney charged with writing $400K in bad checks
4
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
5
‘Smear’ effort: UFC’s Dana White wants sex-tape lawsuit dismissed
‘Smear’ effort: UFC’s Dana White wants sex-tape lawsuit dismissed
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Jon Rahm, right, is congratulated by Dustin Johnson on the first playoff hole during the final ...
Best bets for PGA Tour’s Tour Championship
By / RJ

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the +150 favorite at the Westgate and No. 2 Jon Rahm is the +250 second choice to win the final event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights players, from left to right, Nate Schmidt, Max Pacioretty, William Karlsso ...
Knights golden for bettors in NHL postseason
By / RJ

The Golden Knights are 10-2 in the bubble and have a 7-5 over-under record. Bettors who wagered to win $100 on Vegas on the money line in every game would be up $580.