NFL division odds: Is Patriots’ AFC East reign over?

With Tom Brady leaving New England for Tampa Bay, Las Vegas oddsmakers give Buffalo a solid chance to finally break the Patriots’ stranglehold on the division.

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. The team that appears closest to overtaking New England is the Bills, who went 10-7 last season, their best since 1999. They have a sense of stability for a change with Sean McDermott entering his fourth year as coach, and they're especially eager to embrace this new era in the AFC East after going 3-32 against Tom Brady. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Since the NFL went to eight divisions in 2002, the Patriots have won 16 of 18 AFC East titles, including the last 11.

Not surprisingly, the Bills are one of only three teams in that span, along with the Browns and Lions, that have not won their division.

New England still is the +110 favorite at Circa Sports to win the AFC East, but the Bills are close behind as the +130 second choice.

“We’ve taken some over money on the Patriots’ season wins (9),” Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said. “The opinion out there is that this team is still good even without Brady. You can argue that (Bill) Belichick is still the best coach in the NFL, and he’ll get the most of whatever they have.”

Bettors have been all over the Bills at William Hill, where New England is the even-money division favorite (after opening at -300) and Buffalo is at +140 (after opening at +350).

“I have a feeling, by the start of next season, the Bills will close as the favorite,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said. “It looks like the Bills’ division to me.”

Buffalo made the playoffs last season for the second time in three years and added star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Bet on Jets

The Jets are +875 to win the division. Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said they’re worth a play.

“A team that did really well under the radar this year is the Jets,” he said. “Their big issue last year was the offensive line. When their quarterback (Sam Darnold) got mono, the kid behind him couldn’t play. All things considered, the Jets went 7-9 in a year that felt more like 3-13.

“They’ve addressed the offensive line and have got a high draft pick coming up. I like the position the Jets are in this year. To me, there’s not a big separation between the Jets and Buffalo, and most people think Miami has done really well. I would definitely take a shot at 8-1.”

Hail to Chiefs

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are the biggest division favorites at -500 to win the AFC West. The Chargers are 8-1 and the Raiders and Broncos are each 11-1.

The Ravens are the -280 favorites to win the AFC North, followed by the Steelers (4-1) and Browns (6-1).

Steelers on sale

Salmons said Pittsburgh is a bargain.

“Pittsburgh is totally forgotten right now. I think Pittsburgh offers a ton of value to win the Super Bowl, conference, division, wins, everything,” he said. “I don’t think any team ever had worse quarterback play in a full year than Pittsburgh did last year and they still went 8-8, which is just remarkable.”

Houston takes hit

The Texans have claimed four of the last five AFC South crowns but are the +215 third choice this year after trading away wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The Colts, who signed quarterback Philip Rivers, are the +135 favorites, followed by the Titans (+190).

The 49ers are the -110 favorites to repeat as NFC West champs, followed by the Seahawks (+210) and Rams (+455).

The Cowboys are slight even-money favorites to win the NFC East over the Eagles (+110).

Saints rule South

Bolstered by Brady, the Buccaneers appear to have closed the gap on the Saints in the NFC South, ascending to the +145 second choice. But New Orleans is still a -115 favorite to win its fourth straight division title.

“The Saints, to me, are head and shoulders better than that whole division,” Salmons said.

King in the North

The Packers, who have won 10 division titles since the realignment, are the +150 favorites to repeat as NFC North champs. The Vikings are +210, the Bears +230 and the Lions 11-1.

“The NFC North will be pretty close. I don’t see a huge difference between Green Bay all the way through Detroit,” Salmons said. “Green Bay is not a 13-3 team. That record’s a joke. Detroit was 3-4-1 when (QB Matthew) Stafford got hurt and went 0-8 without him.

“Detroit’s another team that will make a big jump this year. They have a ton of talent.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.