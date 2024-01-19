NFL divisional playoff betting trends: Edges for all 4 games

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates after his touchdown with wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) during the first quarter against Dallas Cowboys of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Saturday

Texans at Ravens (-9½, 43½): Rematch of a 25-9 Baltimore home victory in Week 1. Houston is on a 7-2 run against the spread as an underdog. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is 1-3 straight-up and ATS in the playoffs. Baltimore is on a 4-4 ATS run at home. Edge: Texans.

Packers at 49ers (-9½, 50½): San Francisco has won and covered four straight postseason meetings with Green Bay dating to the 2012 season. This year, the Packers have won outright in their last five games as underdogs. The 49ers are 6-1 ATS in the NFC playoffs under coach Kyle Shanahan but are on an 0-5 ATS skid at home this season. Both teams are on over runs (Packers 7-1, 49ers 5-2). Edge: Packers and over.

Sunday

Buccaneers at Lions (-6½, 49): Rematch of a 20-6 Detroit road win and cover Oct. 15. Tampa Bay is 8-1 ATS on the road this season and is on a 7-1 ATS run as an underdog. The Lions are 5-4 ATS in their last nine, coming on the heels of a 16-3 ATS run. The Bucs are 12-6 to the under this season, but the Lions are on a 7-3 over run. Edge: Slight to Bucs and under.

Chiefs at Bills (-2½, 45½): Buffalo finally gets Kansas City at home after losing playoff games in two of the past three seasons at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills did win and cover three regular-season meetings at Kansas City during that time, including a 20-17 nail-biter Dec. 10. Buffalo was on a 2-5 ATS run at home before covering in Monday’s wild-card victory over Pittsburgh. Both teams are on under runs (Chiefs 10-3-1, Bills 9-5). Edge: Under.