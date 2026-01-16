NFL divisional playoff betting trends: Edges for all 4 games

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL trends and predictions for divisional playoff games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Saturday

Bills at Broncos (-1½, 46): A rematch of a wild-card game last season won and covered by the host Buffalo Bills, 31-7. The Bills are 1-2 straight up and against the spread the past three seasons in the divisional round. Buffalo is 5-4 ATS away from home this season and 9-9 ATS overall. The Bills are on a 6-3 under run on the road, and the Broncos are on a 12-7 under run overall. Denver has won 13 of its past 14 home games, but hasn’t won a playoff game since Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, California, in 2016, and is on a 3-9 spread slide as a favorite. Edge: Under and slight to Broncos.

49ers at Seahawks (-7, 45): The NFC West rivals split their two meetings this season, with the road team winning and covering each time. The visiting team has won and covered all four meetings since last season, and the Niners have won and covered their past four trips to Seattle. The past three meetings have gone under. San Francisco has won and covered seven of its past eight games overall and its past five on the road. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan has won and covered four of his past five road playoff games. San Francisco is 2-4 ATS as an underdog this season. The Seahawks have won seven in a row but went 4-3 ATS in those games. Seattle is 4-4 ATS at home this season. Edge: 49ers and slight to under.

Sunday

Texans at Patriots (-3, 41): The teams met last season, when Houston won and covered at Gillette Stadium by a 41-21 count. The Texans have won and covered their past five games as underdogs this season. Houston has won 13 of 15 games while going 10-5 ATS since its 0-3 start. The Texans are 0-2 straight up and 1-1 ATS in the divisional round the past two seasons. Houston has a 12-6 under record this season. The Patriots are 14-1 straight up and 12-3 ATS since their 1-2 start. They were on a 5-0 over run before going under in last week’s 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Edge: Slight to under and Patriots.

Rams (-4, 48) at Bears: The last meeting between these teams was Sept. 29, 2024, at Soldier Field, when the Bears (-3) won and covered by a 24-18 score. The Rams had covered three straight playoff games before falling short as 10½-point favorites in last week’s 34-31 win over the Carolina Panthers. Los Angeles is on a 9-4 ATS run overall but is 4-4 ATS in its past eight road games. The Rams are on a 7-0 over run. The Bears are on a 7-2 spread surge as underdogs, and they have won six of their past seven home games while going 5-2 ATS. Chicago is on a 6-2 under run at home. Edge: Bears and slight to over.