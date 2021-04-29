NFL DRAFT BETTING BLOG: Alabama QB falls to Patriots

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the first round of the NFL draft. Follow all the prop action for teams and players.

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance holds a San Francisco 49ers jersey after being chosen by the team with the third pick in the NFL football draft, Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. Jacksonville’s draft prospects helped lure Urban Meyer out of coaching retirement. The No. 1 choice, an opportunity to grab Clemson star Trevor Lawrence and secure a franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Last year the NFL draft proved to be a major draw for bettors with most sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sports are back this year, but the draft remains a big betting option.

Join us as we follow along with the draft from a betting perspective. Refresh this blog throughout the evening for all the picks and props.

UPDATES

7:16 p.m.: The Patriots were +130 to take a quarterback with their first pick and -200 to take an offensive player.

7:14 p.m.: NO. 15 PICK: The New England Patriots take Mac Jones, QB, Alabama. Jones goes over his draft position of 3½ (+195).

7:11 p.m.: NO. 14 PICK: The New York Jets take Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC. The Jets traded up with Minnesota. Vera-Tucker goes under his draft position of 16½ (-120) and 17½ (-150) at the Westgate.

7:05 p.m.: The Chargers were -200 to take an offensive lineman with their first pick and -225 to take an offensive player.

7:01 p.m.: NO. 13 PICK: The Los Angeles Chargers take Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern. Slater goes over his draft position of 10 (+110) at Circa, 9½ (-110) at the Westgate and 10½ (+150) at William Hill.

6:54 p.m.: Parsons was 7-1 to be taken by the Cowboys. He was -600 to be the first linebacker taken. The Cowboys were 11-1 to take a linebacker with their first pick but -650 to take a defensive player.

6:51 p.m.: NO. 12 PICK: The Dallas Cowboys take Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State. Parsons goes just under his draft position of 12½ (+125) at Circa, 14½ (-120) at the Westgate and 12½ (+135) at William Hill.

6:48 p.m.: Fields was 11-1 to be taken by the Bears. The Bears were 4-1 to take a quarterback with their first pick and -300 to take an offensive player.

6:44 p.m.: NO. 11 PICK: The Chicago Bears take Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State. The Bears traded up with the New York Giants. Fields goes over his draft position of 7½ (+120) at Circa,

6:38 p.m.: Smith was 5-1 to be taken by the Eagles. The Eagles were +140 to take a receiver with their first pick and -140 to take an offensive player.

6:36 p.m.: NO. 10 PICK: The Philadelphia Eagles take DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama. The Eagles traded up with Dallas for the pick. The Heisman Trophy winner goes under his draft position of 11½ (+115) at Circa, 12½ (+110) at the Westgate and 11½ (+110) at William Hill.

6:31 p.m.: ESPN reports the Cowboys have traded the No. 10 pick to the Eagles.

6:29 p.m.: Surtain was 6-1 to be taken by the Broncos. The Broncos were +450 to take a cornerback with their first pick and +135 to take a defensive player.

6:25 p.m.: NO. 9 PICK: The Denver Broncos take Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama. He goes under his draft position of 10½ (-190) at Circa, 10½ (-180) at the Westgate and 10½ (-170) at William Hill.

6:22 p.m.: Horn was 3-1 at William Hill, +225 at Circa and +190 at BetMGM to be the first defensive player taken, and +250 at William Hill and +225 at BetMGM to be the first cornerback taken.

6:17 p.m.: NO. 8 PICK: The Carolina Panthers take Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina. Horn goes easily under his draft position of 13½ (-250) at Circa, 12½ (-200) at the Westgate and 12½ (-160) at William Hill.

6:14 p.m.: Sewell was -450 at BetMGM to be the first offensive lineman taken. The Lions were +450 at BetMGM to take an offensive lineman with their first pick and -300 to take an offensive player. The Lions’ first pick won’t be a receiver cashes at -125.

6:10 p.m.: NO. 7 PICK: The Detroit Lions take Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon. He goes over his draft position of 5½ (-235) at Circa, 6½ (-110) at the Westgate and 5½ (-175) at William Hill.

6:07 p.m.: Waddle was +250 at BetMGM to be taken by the Dolphins. The Dolphins were -140 at BetMGM to take a receiver with their first pick and -2,000 to take an offensive player.

6:04 p.m.: NO. 6 PICK: The Miami Dolphins take Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama. He goes well under his draft position of 11 (-215) at Circa, 11½ (-340) at the Westgate and 10½ (-110) at William Hill.

6:01 p.m.: Chase was -1,200 at BetMGM and William Hill to be the first receiver taken. The Bengals were -200 to take a receiver with their first pick. Chase was -185 to be taken by the Bengals.

5:58 p.m.: NO. 5 PICK: The Cincinnati Bengals take Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU. Chase goes under his draft position of 6½ (-240) at Circa, 5½ (-160) at the Westgate and 5½ (-135) at William Hill.

5:51 p.m.: Pitts was -10,000 at BetMGM to be the first tight end taken. The Falcons were -275 at BetMGM to take a tight end with their first pick and -700 to take an offensive player. The Falcons’ first pick will be a receiver or tight end cashes at -170 at Circa.

5:48 p.m.: NO. 4 PICK: The Atlanta Falcons take Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida. He goes under his draft position of 5½ (-345) at Circa and 5½ (-270) at William Hill.

5:45 p.m.: Lance was +254 at Circa to be taken before Mac Jones and Justin Fields.

5:41 p.m.: NO. 3 PICK: The San Francisco 49ers take Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State. He was +225 at BetMGM to be the third pick. He goes easily under his draft position prop of 6½ (-190) at Circa and 6½ (-150) at William Hill.

5:34 p.m.: Now here comes the first big moment at No. 3. Will the 49ers go for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones or North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance?

5:33 p.m.: NO. 2 PICK: The New York Jets take Zach Wilson, QB, BYU. He was -2,500 at BetMGM to be the second pick.

5:25 p.m.: NO. 1 PICK: The Jacksonville Jaguars take Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson. He was -10,000 at BetMGM to be the first pick, though he opened months ago at -250. BetMGM reported taking a $50,000 bet to win $4,000 on Lawrence to go No. 1 at -1,250 odds. Lawrence was also -10,000 to be the first quarterback taken.

5:15 p.m.: At last, the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. If it’s anyone other than Trevor Lawrence, it will be stunning.

5:12 p.m.: A lot of pomp and circumstance. Still waiting for the clock to start.

4:40 p.m.: We’re 20 minutes away from the start of the draft. The news that longtime Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay has dominated the news today, but so far no major trades have been made.

The first two picks are virtual locks. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was -10,000 at BetMGM to be taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the top overall pick, and BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was -2,500 to go No. 2 to the New York Jets. (Betting on player-related props closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, per Nevada regulations. All lines referenced today come from shortly before that deadline.)

All of the drama should start with the San Francisco 49ers and the No. 3 selection. The 49ers are widely expected to take a quarterback after trading up from No. 12 to Miami’s No. 3 spot, but the question is which one.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was the -245 favorite at Circa Sports to be taken before North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (+254) and Ohio State quarterback Josh Fields (+950).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.