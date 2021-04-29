NFL DRAFT BETTING BLOG: Clemson’s Lawrence goes 1st as expected

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the first round of the NFL draft. Follow all the prop action for teams and players.

FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. Jacksonville’s draft prospects helped lure Urban Meyer out of coaching retirement. The No. 1 choice, an opportunity to grab Clemson star Trevor Lawrence and secure a franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Last year the NFL draft proved to be a major draw for bettors with most sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sports are back this year, but the draft remains a big betting option.

Join us as we follow along with the draft from a betting perspective. Refresh this blog throughout the evening for all the picks and props.

UPDATES

5:34 p.m.: Now here comes the first big moment at No. 3. Will the 49ers go for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones or North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance?

5:33 p.m.: NO. 2 PICK: The New York Jets take Zach Wilson, QB, BYU. He was -2,500 at BetMGM to be the second pick.

5:25 p.m.: NO. 1 PICK: The Jacksonville Jaguars take Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson. He was -10,000 at BetMGM to be the first pick, though he opened months ago at -250. BetMGM reported taking a $50,000 bet to win $4,000 on Lawrence to go No. 1 at -1,250 odds. Lawrence was also -10,000 to be the first quarterback taken.

5:15 p.m.: At last, the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. If it’s anyone other than Trevor Lawrence, it will be stunning.

5:12 p.m.: A lot of pomp and circumstance. Still waiting for the clock to start.

4:40 p.m.: We’re 20 minutes away from the start of the draft. The news that longtime Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay has dominated the news today, but so far no major trades have been made.

The first two picks are virtual locks. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was -10,000 at BetMGM to be taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the top overall pick, and BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was -2,500 to go No. 2 to the New York Jets. (Betting on player-related props closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, per Nevada regulations. All lines referenced today come from shortly before that deadline.)

All of the drama should start with the San Francisco 49ers and the No. 3 selection. The 49ers are widely expected to take a quarterback after trading up from No. 12 to Miami’s No. 3 spot, but the question is which one.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was the -245 favorite at Circa Sports to be taken before North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (+254) and Ohio State quarterback Josh Fields (+950).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.