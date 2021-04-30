NFL DRAFT BETTING BLOG (DAY 2): Florida QB hits props with Bucs

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft. Follow all the prop action for teams and players.

Cleveland Browns fan "Macho Man" dances on stage as the Browns are on the clock in the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns picked Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker for Notre Dame. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass as Kentucky linebacker Jamar Watson (31) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Last year the NFL draft proved to be a major draw for bettors with most sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sports are back this year, but the draft remains a big betting option.

Refresh this blog throughout the evening for all the picks and props.

UPDATES

8:45 p.m.: That’s the end of the selections for today. Rounds four through seven will be held Saturday.

8:42 p.m.: NO. 105 PICK: The Denver Broncos take Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State. Browning goes way over his draft position of 55½ at BetMGM.

8:40 p.m.: NO. 104 PICK: The Baltimore Ravens take Brandon Stephens, CB, SMU.

8:38 p.m.: NO. 103 PICK: The Los Angeles Rams take Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina.

8:33 p.m.: NO. 102 PICK: The San Francisco 49ers take Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan.

8:32 p.m.: NO. 101 PICK: The Detroit Lions take Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse.

8:29 p.m.: NO. 100 PICK: The Tennessee Titans take Elijah Molden, CB, Washington. Molden goes way over his draft position of 55½ at Circa and 54½ at the Westgate.

8:25 p.m.: NO. 99 PICK: The Dallas Cowboys take Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State.

8:22 p.m.: NO. 98 PICK: The Denver Broncos take Quinn Meinerz, G, Wisconsin-Whitewater. Meinerz goes way over his draft position of 59½.

8:19 p.m.: NO. 97 PICK: The Los Angeles Chargers take Tre’ McKitty, TE, Georgia.

8:17 p.m.: NO. 96 PICK: The New England Patriots take Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma. Perkins goes way over his draft position of 55½.

8:11 p.m.: NO. 95 PICK: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take Robert Hainsey, G, Notre Dame.

8:10 p.m.: NO. 94 PICK: The Baltimore Ravens take Ben Cleveland, G, Georgia.

8:06 p.m.: NO. 93 PICK: The Buffalo Bills take Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa.

8:01 p.m.: NO. 92 PICK: The Tennessee Titans take Monty Rice, LB, Georgia.

7:59 p.m.: NO. 91 PICK: The Cleveland Browns take Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn. Schwartz goes under his draft position of 97½.

7:56 p.m.: NO. 90 PICK: The Minnesota Vikings take Patrick Jones, DE, Pittsburgh.

7:54 p.m.: NO. 89 PICK: The Houston Texans take Nico Collins, WR, Michigan. Collins goes over his draft position of 85½ at Circa.

7:49 p.m.: NO. 88 PICK: The San Francisco 49ers take Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State. Sermon goes over his draft position of 80½. He also cashes a Circa prop at +200 to be taken before Oklahoma’s Rhamondre Stevenson (+276) and North Carolina’s Michael Carter (+105).

7:48 p.m.: NO. 87 PICK: The Pittsburgh Steelers take Kendrick Green, G, Illinois.

7:44 p.m.: NO. 86 PICK: The Minnesota Vikings take Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State. Davis goes over his draft position of 74½.

7:39 p.m.: NO. 85 PICK: The Green Bay Packers take Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson. Rodgers goes under his draft position of 90½.

7:37 p.m.: NO. 84 PICK: The Dallas Cowboys take Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa.

7:34 p.m.: NO. 83 PICK: The Carolina Panthers take Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame. Tremble goes just under his draft position of 85½.

7:32 p.m.: NO. 82 PICK: The Washington Football Team takes Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina. Brown goes well over his draft position of 58½.

7:26 p.m.: NO. 81 PICK: The Miami Dolphins take Hunter Long, TE, Boston College.

7:24 p.m.: NO. 80 PICK: The Las Vegas Raiders take Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech. No player props for either Raiders pick.

7:23 p.m.: NO. 79 PICK: The Las Vegas Raiders take Malcolm Koonce, LB, Buffalo.

7:14 p.m.: NO. 78 PICK: The Minnesota Vikings take Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina.

7:11 p.m.: NO. 77 PICK: The Los Angeles Chargers take Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee. Palmer goes way under his draft position of 143½ at Circa.

7:09 p.m.: NO. 76 PICK: The New Orleans Saints take Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford.

7:07 p.m.: NO. 75 PICK: The Dallas Cowboys take Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA.

7:02 p.m.: NO. 74 PICK: The Washington Football Team takes Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota.

7:01 p.m.: NO. 73 PICK: The Philadelphia Eagles take Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech. No draft position prop, which will become more common as the round continues.

6:58 p.m.: NO. 72 PICK: The Detroit Lions take Alim McNeill, DT, N.C. State. McNeill goes over his draft position of 56½ at Circa and the Westgate.

6:57 p.m.: NO. 71 PICK: The New York Giants take Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida. Robinson goes over his draft position of 64½ at Circa.

6:53 p.m.: NO. 70 PICK: The Carolina Panthers take Brady Christensen, OT, BYU. No draft position prop.

6:51 p.m.: NO. 69 PICK: The Cincinnati Bengals take Joseph Ossai, DE, Texas. Ossai goes over his draft position of 48½ at Circa.

6:49 p.m.: NO. 68 PICK: The Atlanta Falcons take Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan. Mayfield goes over his draft position of 52½ at Circa.

6:46 p.m.: NO. 67 PICK: The Houston Texans take Davis Mills, QB, Stanford. Mills goes just over his draft position of 66½. He was +250 at BetMGM to be taken in the third round.

6:42 p.m.: NO. 66 PICK: The Minnesota Vikings take Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M. Mond goes under his draft position of 81½. He was +225 at BetMGM to be taken in the third round.

6:37 p.m.: NO. 65 PICK: The Jacksonville Jaguars take Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse.

6:36 p.m.: Trask’s selection cashes several props. He was +210 at Boyd to be the next quarterback taken, beating favorite Davis Mills of Stanford (-160). Trask was +260 at BetMGM to be taken in the second round, making it on the final pick (third round was +125). He was +865 at Circa to be taken by the Bucs. Trask also completes a trifecta prop for the first quarterback, running back and receiver to be taken today. Kyle Trask-Javonte Williams-Elijah Moore paid +470 at Boyd.

6:35 p.m.: That’s the end of the second round. Third round immediately follows.

6:34 p.m.: NO. 64 PICK: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take Kyle Trask, QB, Florida. Trask goes under his draft position of 69½. The Buccaneers were +340 to take a quarterback with their first pick today.

6:27 p.m.: NO. 63 PICK: The Kansas City Chiefs take Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma. Humphrey goes well over his draft position of 43½ at Circa.

6:24 p.m.: NO. 62 PICK: The Green Bay Packers take Josh Myers, C, Ohio State. No draft position prop. The Packers were +190 to take an offensive lineman with their first pick today.

6:21 p.m.: NO. 61 PICK: The Buffalo Bills take Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest. Basham goes over his draft position of 45½. The Bills were 6-1 to take a defensive lineman with their first pick today.

6:16 p.m.: NO. 60 PICK: The New Orleans Saints take Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State. No draft position prop. The Saints were +750 to take a linebacker with their first pick today.

6:13 p.m.: NO. 59 PICK: The Carolina Panthers take Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU. Marshall goes well over his draft position of 37½ at Circa and the Westgate. The Panthers were 5-1 to take a receiver with their first pick today.

6:06 p.m.: NO. 58 PICK: The Kansas City Chiefs take Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri. Bolton goes over his draft position of 50½ at Circa and 49½ at the Westgate. The Chiefs were +430 to take a linebacker with their first pick today.

6:02 p.m.: NO. 57 PICK: The Los Angeles Rams take Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville. No draft position prop. The Rams were 60-1 to take a receiver with their first pick today.

5:57 p.m.: NO. 56 PICK: The Seattle Seahawks take D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan. No draft position prop. The Seahawks were 14-1 to take a receiver with their first pick today.

5:50 p.m.: NO. 55 PICK: The Pittsburgh Steelers take Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State. Freiermuth goes just over his draft position of 53½ at Circa and the Westgate. The Steelers were 14-1 to take a tight end with their first pick today.

5:48 p.m.: NO. 54 PICK: The Indianapolis Colts take Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt. No position prop. The Colts were 16-1 to take a defensive lineman with their first pick today.

5:41 p.m.: NO. 53 PICK: The Tennessee Titans take Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State. Radunz goes over his draft position of 45½ at Circa and 43½ at the Westgate. The Titans were +850 to take an offensive lineman with their first pick today.

5:38 p.m.: NO. 52 PICK: The Cleveland Browns take Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame. Owusu-Koramoah goes way over his draft position of 19½ at Circa and 20½ at the Westgate. The Browns were +250 to take a linebacker with their first pick today.

5:32 p.m.: NO. 51 PICK: The Washington Football Team takes Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas. Cosmi goes over his draft position of 40½ at Circa and 39½ at the Westgate. Washington was +145 to take an offensive lineman with its first pick today.

5:29 p.m.: NO. 50 PICK: The New York Giants take Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia. Ojulari goes over his draft position of 26½ (-135) at Circa and 26½ (-110) at the Westgate. The Giants were 5-1 to take a linebacker with their first pick today, though it’s possible Ojulari could be considered a defensive lineman (-125).

5:23 p.m.: NO. 49 PICK: The Arizona Cardinals take Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue. Moore goes over his draft position of 37½ (-105) at Circa and 36½ at the Westgate. The Cardinals were 11-1 to take a receiver with their first pick today.

5:19 p.m.: NO. 48 PICK: The San Francisco 49ers take Aaron Banks, G, Notre Dame. No draft position prop. The 49ers were +190 to take an offensive lineman with their first pick today.

5:15 p.m.: NO. 47 PICK: The Los Angeles Chargers take Asanta Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State. Samuel goes over his draft position of 33½. The Chargers were +125 to take a cornerback with their first pick today.

5:10 p.m.: NO. 46 PICK: The Cincinnati Bengals take Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson. Carman goes under his draft position of 62½. The Bengals were -430 to take an offensive lineman with their first pick today.

5:06 p.m.: NO. 45 PICK: The Jacksonville Jaguars take Walker Little, OT, Stanford. Little goes under his draft position of 62½ at Circa and 60½ at the Westgate.

5:04 p.m.: NO. 44 PICK: The Dallas Cowboys take Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky. Joseph goes just under his draft position of 44½. The Cowboys were -160 to take a cornerback with their first pick today.

5:01 p.m.: NO. 43 PICK: The Las Vegas Raiders take Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU. The Raiders traded up with San Francisco. Moehrig goes over his draft position of 28½ at Circa and the Westgate. He had been favored to be the first safety taken, but two others went ahead of him. The Raiders were +340 to take a safety with their first pick today.

4:55 p.m.: NO. 42 PICK: The Miami Dolphins take Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame. Eichenberg goes under his draft position of 44½ at Circa and the Westgate.

4:53 p.m.: NO. 41 PICK: The Detroit Lions take Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington. He did not have a player position prop. The Lions were 6-1 to take a defensive lineman with their first pick today.

4:46 p.m.: NO. 40 PICK: The Atlanta Falcons take Richie Grant, S, Central Florida. Grant goes under his draft position of 51½ at Circa. The Falcons were +340 to take a safety with their first pick today.

4:43 p.m.: NO. 39 PICK: The Chicago Bears take Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State. The Bears traded up with Carolina. Jenkins goes over his draft position of 23½ at Circa and the Westgate. The Bears were -160 to take an offensive lineman with their first pick today.

4:40 p.m.: NO. 38 PICK: The New England Patriots take Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama. The Patriots traded up with Cincinnati. Barmore goes over his draft position of 23½ (-120) at Circa and 23½ (-110) at the Westgate. The Patriots were 9-1 to take a defensive lineman with their first pick today.

4:37 p.m.: NO. 37 PICK: The Philadelphia Eagles take Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama. Dickerson goes under his draft position of 39½. The Eagles were +850 to take an offensive lineman with their first pick today.

4:32 p.m.: NO. 36 PICK: The Miami Dolphins take Jevon Holland, S, Oregon. Holland is an upset as the first safety taken at 4-1 at BetMGM and +550 at Boyd. Holland goes under his draft position of 48½ (+100) at BetMGM. The Dolphins were 23-1 to take a safety with their first pick today.

4:29 p.m.: NO. 35 PICK: The Denver Broncos take Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina. Denver traded up with Atlanta. Williams stays under his draft position of 38½ at Circa and the Westgate. The Broncos were +850 to take a running back with their first pick today.

4:23 p.m.: NO. 34 PICK: The New York Jets take Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi. Moore was 9-1 at Boyd today to be the 34th pick and -280 to be the next receiver taken. He goes over his draft position of 26½ (-125) at Circa and 27½ at the Westgate. The Jets were 9-1 to take a receiver with their first pick today.

4:18 p.m.: NO. 33 PICK: The Jacksonville Jaguars take Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia. Campbell was -400 at Boyd today to be the 33rd pick. He goes under his draft position prop of 46½ at Circa. The Jaguars were -550 at Boyd to take a cornerback with their first pick today.

4:10 p.m.: A lot of pomp and circumstance, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally on the clock for the first pick of the second round, No. 33 overall.

4:01 p.m.: The first selection of the day should be on the way soon.

3:40 p.m.: We’re about 20 minutes away from the start of the second round.

Circa Sports still has draft position props to be decided on about 70 players, including quarterbacks Kyle Trask of Florida (69½), Davis Mills of Stanford (66½) and Kellen Mond of Texas A&M (81½).

Another prop to be decided is for the first safety to be taken. TCU’s Trevon Moehrig is the -450 favorite at BetMGM. Oregon’s Jevon Holland is 4-1.

Also, Boyd Gaming has props on what position each team’s next pick plays.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.