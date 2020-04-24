NFL DRAFT BETTING BLOG (DAY 2): Hurts cashes under

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft. Follow all the prop action for teams and players.

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Barring a move, Pittsburgh will have to wait until the middle of the second round to be on the clock at the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Betting on the NFL draft has grown steadily over the past few years, but it is surging this year with major sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After a huge night of drafts props for Thursday’s first round, bettors and Las Vegas sportsbooks are back for more in the second and third rounds Friday.

Join us as we follow along with the draft from a betting perspective.

UPDATES

6:04 p.m.: NO. 57 PICK: The Los Angeles Rams take Van Jefferson, WR, Florida. The 57th pick was -125 to be an offensive player at William Hill.

5:58 p.m.: NO. 56 PICK: The Miami Dolphins take Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama. The 56th pick was +100 to be a defensive player at William Hill.

5:54 p.m.: NO. 55 PICK: The Baltimore Ravens take J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State. The 55th pick was -110 to be an offensive player at William Hill. He went over his draft position of 47 to 47½.

5:47 p.m.: NO. 54 PICK: The Buffalo Bills take A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa. The 54th pick was -160 to be a defensive player at William Hill. He tumbled down the draft board, going well under his draft position of 28½ to 30½. The Bills were -125 to take a defensive player with their first pick. He was +160 to not go in the first round at William Hill.

5:42 p.m.: Hurts went under his draft position of 58½ (-125) at Circa and 60 (-110) at William Hill. Circa had said Hurts was a big decision after his position steamed down from 78½ to 58½. He was -165 to go in the second round at MGM and -140 at Caesars. The fifth QB taken in the draft cashes barely under 53½ picks at William Hill.

5:41 p.m.: NO. 53 PICK: The Philadelphia Eagles take Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma. The 53rd pick was -115 to be an offensive player at William Hill.

5:38 p.m.: NO. 52 PICK: The Los Angeles Rams take Cam Akers, RB, Florida State. The 52nd pick was -140 to be an offensive player at William Hill. Akers goes well under his draft position of 70½. The Rams were +100 to take an offensive player with their first pick at MGM.

5:36 p.m.: NO. 51 PICK: The Dallas Cowboys take Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama. The 51st pick was -130 to be a defensive player at William Hill. Diggs was -135 to not go in the first round at William Hill and also lost a matchup at +210 with Xavier McKinney (-260) at Caesars.

5:30 p.m.: NO. 50 PICK: The Chicago Bears take Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah. The 50th pick was -150 to be a defensive player at William Hill.

5:24 p.m.: NO. 49 PICK: The Pittsburgh Steelers take Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame. The 49th pick was -170 to be an offensive player at William Hill. The Steelers were -140 to take an offensive player with their first pick at MGM.

5:21 p.m.: NO. 48 PICK: The Seattle Seahawks take Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee. The 48th pick was +155 to be a defensive player at William Hill.

5:18 p.m.: NO. 47 PICK: The Atlanta Falcons take Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn. The 47th pick was -165 to be a defensive player at William Hill. Davidson was -240 to not be taken in the first round.

5:12 p.m.: NO. 46 PICK: The Denver Broncos take K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State. The 46th pick was -150 to be an offensive player at William Hill.

5:10 p.m.: Winfield was -185 to not go in the first round at William Hill. The 45th pick was +105 to be a defensive player.

5:09 p.m.: NO. 45 PICK: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota. He goes over his draft position of 41½.

5:07 p.m.: Delpit was -175 to not go in the first round at MGM and -150 at William Hill. The 44th pick was +160 to be a defensive player. Delpit also wins a matchup at -150 over Antoine Winfield Jr. at William Hill.

5:06 p.m.: NO. 44 PICK: The Cleveland Browns take Grant Delpit, S, LSU. He goes over his draft position of 35½.

5:01 p.m.: Kmet was -300 to be the first tight end taken at MGM. The 43rd pick was -145 to be an offensive player at William Hill. Kmet was -600 to not be drafted in the first round at William Hill.

5 p.m.: NO. 43 PICK: The Chicago Bears take Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame.

4:56 p.m.: Shenault was -325 to not go in the first round at MGM and -400 at William Hill. The 42nd pick was -145 to be an offensive player at William Hill.

4:55 p.m.: NO. 42 PICK: The Jacksonville Jaguars take Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado He goes just under his draft position of 44½.

4:49 p.m.: The 41st pick was +165 to be an offensive player at William Hill. Taylor was -360 to not go in the first round at MGM. He lost his head-to-head matchups with D’Andre Swift.

4:47 p.m.: NO. 41 PICK: The Indianapolis Colts take Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin. He already clinched going over his draft position of 36½.

4:46 p.m.: The Texans were -155 to take a defensive player with their first pick at MGM. The 40th pick was -185 to be a defensive player at William Hill. He was -125 to not go in the first round.

4:45 p.m.: NO. 40 PICK: The Houston Texans take Ross Blacklock, DT, Texas Christian. He had already clinched going over his draft position of 31½.

4:43 p.m.: The 39th pick was +105 to be an offensive player at William Hill.

4:41 p.m.: NO. 39 PICK: The Miami Dolphins take Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana (Lafayette).

4:37 p.m.: The 38th pick was -185 to be a defensive player at William Hill.

4:35 p.m.: NO. 38 PICK: The Carolina Panthers take Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State. He had already clinched going over his draft position of 26½.

4:34 p.m.: The Patriots were -125 to take a defensive player with their first pick. The 37th pick was +105 to be a defensive player at William Hill.

4:33 p.m.: NO. 37 PICK: The New England Patriots take Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne. He goes way under his draft position of 68½ at William Hill.

4:32 p.m.: McKinney was -300 to be the first safety taken at MGM. The 36th pick was -200 to be a defensive player at William Hill.

4:30 p.m.: NO. 36 PICK: The New York Giants take Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama. He had already clinched going well over his draft position of 24½.

4:25 p.m.: The 35th pick was +170 to be an offensive player at William Hill. Swift was +110 to not go in the first round at MGM and +100 at William Hill. He won head-to-head matchups at -180 vs. Jonathan Taylor at William Hill and at -250 vs. Taylor at Caesars.

4:24 p.m.: NO. 35 PICK: The Detroit Lions take D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia. He had already clinched to go over his position prop, which ranged from 26½ to 32.

4:21 p.m.: The Colts were -180 to take an offensive player with their first pick at MGM. The 34th pick was -160 to be an offensive player at William Hill.

4:20 p.m.: NO. 34 PICK: The Indianapolis Colts take Michael Pittman, WR, Southern California. He goes well under his position of 52 at William Hill.

4:17 p.m.: Higgins was -150 to not be drafted in the first round at Caesars and William Hill and -140 at MGM. He lost a “who will be picked first?” matchup at -140 vs. Jalen Reagor. A wide receiver was +200 to be the 33rd pick at William Hill.

4:15 p.m.: NO. 33 PICK (first of second round): The Cincinnati Bengals take Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson. He goes just under his draft position prop of 34½ at William Hill and 35½ at Circa.

4 p.m.: The second round is about to begin. One multiway prop today is on the position of the player drafted with the 33rd overall pick (the first pick in the second round). Offensive lineman is the +175 favorite at William Hill.

First post: Several big-name college players are still available after the first round, including Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (draft position prop 60 at William Hill), Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (47), Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (72½) and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (36½).

Circa Sports sportsbook manager Chris Bennett told the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey on Thursday night that Hurts’ position would be important for the book after it opened at 78½ and closed at 58½.

MGM Resorts still has props to be decided on the first tight end, safety and kicker to be taken, and the first player drafted by teams who didn’t have a first-round pick.

The action is set to begin at 4 p.m. A list of two-way props, several of which are still applicable, can be found here.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.