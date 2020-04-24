NFL DRAFT BETTING BLOG (DAY 2): Live updates

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft. Follow all the prop action for teams and players.

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Barring a move, Pittsburgh will have to wait until the middle of the second round to be on the clock at the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Betting on the NFL draft has grown steadily over the past few years, but it is surging this year with major sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After a huge night of drafts props for Thursday’s first round, bettors and Las Vegas sportsbooks are back for more in the second and third rounds Friday.

Join us as we follow along with the draft from a betting perspective.

UPDATES

First post: Several big-name college players are still available after the first round, including Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (draft position prop 60 at William Hill), Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (47), Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (72½) and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (36½).

Circa Sports sportsbook manager Chris Bennett told the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey on Thursday night that Hurts’ position would be important for the book after it opened at 78½ and closed at 58½.

MGM Resorts still has props to be decided on the first tight end, safety and kicker to be taken, and the first player drafted by teams who didn’t have a first-round pick.

The action is set to begin at 4 p.m. A list of two-way props, several of which are still applicable, can be found here.

