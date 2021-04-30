96°F
Betting

NFL DRAFT BETTING BLOG (DAY 2): QB player props undecided

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2021 - 3:42 pm
 
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass as Kentucky linebacker Jamar Watson (31) rush ...
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass as Kentucky linebacker Jamar Watson (31) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Last year the NFL draft proved to be a major draw for bettors with most sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sports are back this year, but the draft remains a big betting option.

Join us as we follow along with the draft from a betting perspective. Refresh this blog throughout the evening for all the picks and props.

UPDATES

3:40 p.m.: We’re about 20 minutes away from the start of the second round.

Circa Sports still has draft position props to be decided on about 70 players, including quarterbacks Kyle Trask of Florida (69½), Davis Mills of Stanford (66½) and Kellen Mond of Texas A&M (81½).

Another prop to be decided is for the first safety to be taken. TCU’s Trevon Moehrig-Woodard is the -450 favorite at BetMGM. Oregon’s Jevon Holland is 4-1.

Also, Boyd Gaming has props on what position each team’s next pick plays.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

