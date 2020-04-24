NFL DRAFT BETTING BLOG (DAY 2): QBs not taken

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft. Follow all the prop action for teams and players.

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Barring a move, Pittsburgh will have to wait until the middle of the second round to be on the clock at the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Betting on the NFL draft has grown steadily over the past few years, but it is surging this year with major sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After a huge night of drafts props for Thursday’s first round, bettors and Las Vegas sportsbooks are back for more in the second and third rounds Friday.

Join us as we follow along with the draft from a betting perspective.

UPDATES

Wrap-up: That’s it. The third round is over, and the NFL is done for the night.

There were four players with draft position props listed who haven’t been taken yet. Washington quarterback Jacob Eason (57 at William Hill), Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (72½) and LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss (97½) have already clinched the over on their props. California linebacker Evan Weaver could still beat his number of 127½ (over -145) at MGM.

Thanks for reading.

9:01 p.m.: NO. 106 PICK (final pick of third round): The Baltimore Ravens take Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State.

8:57 p.m.: NO. 105 PICK: The New Orleans Saints take Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton. He sailed over his position prop of 66½ at William Hill.

8:55 p.m.: NO. 104 PICK: The Los Angeles Rams take Terrell Burgess, S, Utah.

8:53 p.m.: NO. 103 PICK: The Philadelphia Eagles take Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado.

8:51 p.m.: NO. 102 PICK: The Pittsburgh Steelers take Alex Highsmith, LB, Charlotte.

8:48 p.m.: NO. 101 PICK: The New England Patriots take Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech.

8:43 p.m.: NO. 100 PICK: The Las Vegas Raiders take Tanner Muse, S, Clemson.

8:40 p.m.: NO. 99 PICK: The New York Giants take Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut.

8:38 p.m.: NO. 98 PICK: The Baltimore Ravens take Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State.

8:34 p.m.: NO. 97 PICK: The Cleveland Browns take Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU.

8:33 p.m.: NO. 96 PICK: The Kansas City Chiefs take Lucas Niang, OT, TCU.

8:31 p.m.: Quarterbacks Jacon Eason of Washington and Jake Fromm of Georgia have tumbled down the board and are still waiting to be taken. Eason’s draft position was 57 at William Hill, and Fromm’s was 72½.

8:30 p.m.: NO. 95 PICK: The Denver Broncos take McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas.

8:26 p.m.: NO. 94 PICK: The Green Bay Packers take Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati.

8:23 p.m.: NO. 93 PICK: The Tennessee Titans take Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State.

8:15 p.m.: NO. 92 PICK: The Baltimore Ravens take Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas.

8:11 p.m.: NO. 91 PICK: The New England Patriots take Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA.

8:08 p.m.: NO. 90 PICK: The Houston Texans take Jonathan Greenard, LB, Florida.

8:06 p.m.: NO. 89 PICK: The Minnesota Vikings take Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State.

8:04 p.m.: NO. 88 PICK: The Cleveland Browns take Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri.

7:55 p.m.: NO. 87 PICK: The New England Patriots take Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama.

7:52 p.m.: NO. 86 PICK: The Buffalo Bills take Zack Moss, RB, Utah.

7:50 p.m.: NO. 85 PICK: The Indianapolis Colts take Julian Blackmon, S, Utah.

7:48 p.m.: NO. 84 PICK: The Los Angeles Rams take Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama. He easily cashed at -450 not to be drafted in the first round at William Hill.

7:44 p.m.: NO. 83 PICK: The Denver Broncos take Lloyd Cushenberry, C, LSU.

7:38 p.m.: NO. 82 PICK: The Dallas Cowboys take Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma.

7:36 p.m.: NO. 81 PICK: The Las Vegas Raiders take Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina.

7:33 p.m.: NO. 80 PICK: The Las Vegas Raiders take Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky. The Raiders are making two picks in a row here.

7:30 p.m.: NO. 79 PICK: The New York Jets take Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida.

7:25 p.m.: NO. 78 PICK: The Atlanta Falcons take Matt Hennessy, C, Temple.

7:22 p.m.: NO. 77 PICK: The Denver Broncos take Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa.

7:17 p.m.: NO. 76 PICK: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt.

7:14 p.m.: NO. 75 PICK: The Detroit Lions take Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State.

7:11 p.m.: NO. 74 PICK: The New Orleans Saints take Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin. Baun slid way down from his draft position of 32½. He was -125 to not be taken in the first round at MGM and -130 at William Hill.

7:09 p.m.: NO. 73 PICK: The Jacksonville Jaguars take Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State.

7:02 p.m.: NO. 72 PICK: The Arizona Cardinals take Josh Jones, OT Houston. He tumbled down from his draft position of 26½ to 27½. He was favored at -115 in a matchup against Austin Jackson, but Jackson went No. 18 overall.

7 p.m.: NO. 71 PICK: The Baltimore Ravens take Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M.

6:58 p.m.: NO. 70 PICK: The Miami Dolphins take Brandon Jones, S, Texas.

6:52 p.m.: NO. 69 PICK: The Seattle Seahawks take Damien Lewis, G, LSU.

6:50 p.m.: NO. 68 PICK: The New York Jets take Ashtyn Davis, S, California. He goes under his draft position of 76½ (-180) at MGM.

6:46 p.m.: NO. 67 PICK: The Detroit Lions take Julian Okwara, LB, Notre Dame. He goes over his draft position of 59½.

6:42 p.m.: NO. 66 PICK: The Washington Redskins take Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis.

6:41 p.m.: NO. 65 PICK (first of third round): The Cincinnati Bengals take Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming.

6:40: Wrapping up the second round: William Hill prop “will two or more quarterbacks be taken in the second round?” misses. No pays +145. Number of offensive players and defensive players each push on 16.

6:38 p.m.: NO. 64 PICK (last of second round): The Carolina Panthers take Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois. The 64th pick was +105 to be a defensive player at William Hill. Chinn was -550 to not be taken in the first round.

6:30 p.m.: NO. 63 PICK: The Kansas City Chiefs take Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State. The 63rd pick was -105 to be a defensive player at William Hill.

6:26 p.m.: NO. 62 PICK: The Green Bay Packers take A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College. The 62nd pick was -130 to be an offensive player at William Hill.

6:23 p.m.: NO. 61 PICK: The Tennessee Titans take Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU. The 61st pick was -125 to be a defensive player at William Hill. He fell down the draft board and went well over his position prop of 24½ to 27½.

6:16 p.m.: NO. 60 PICK: The New England Patriots take Josh Uche, LB, Michigan. The 60th pick was -115 to be a defensive player at William Hill. Uche goes over his draft position of 47½.

6:10 p.m.: NO. 59 PICK: The New York Jets take Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. The 59th pick was +125 to be an offensive player at William Hill. Mims went way over his draft position of 30½ (+110). He was +120 to not go in the first round at MGM.

6:07 p.m.: NO. 58 PICK: The Minnesota Vikings take Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State. The 58th pick was -110 to be an offensive player at William Hill. Cleveland was -140 to not be taken in the first round at William Hill.

6:04 p.m.: NO. 57 PICK: The Los Angeles Rams take Van Jefferson, WR, Florida. The 57th pick was -125 to be an offensive player at William Hill.

5:58 p.m.: NO. 56 PICK: The Miami Dolphins take Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama. The 56th pick was +100 to be a defensive player at William Hill.

5:54 p.m.: NO. 55 PICK: The Baltimore Ravens take J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State. The 55th pick was -110 to be an offensive player at William Hill. He went over his draft position of 47 to 47½.

5:47 p.m.: NO. 54 PICK: The Buffalo Bills take A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa. The 54th pick was -160 to be a defensive player at William Hill. He tumbled down the draft board, going well under his draft position of 28½ to 30½. The Bills were -125 to take a defensive player with their first pick. He was +160 to not go in the first round at William Hill.

5:42 p.m.: Hurts went under his draft position of 58½ (-125) at Circa and 60 (-110) at William Hill. Circa had said Hurts was a big decision after his position steamed down from 78½ to 58½. He was -165 to go in the second round at MGM and -140 at Caesars. The fifth QB taken in the draft cashes barely under 53½ picks at William Hill.

5:41 p.m.: NO. 53 PICK: The Philadelphia Eagles take Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma. The 53rd pick was -115 to be an offensive player at William Hill.

5:38 p.m.: NO. 52 PICK: The Los Angeles Rams take Cam Akers, RB, Florida State. The 52nd pick was -140 to be an offensive player at William Hill. Akers goes well under his draft position of 70½. The Rams were +100 to take an offensive player with their first pick at MGM.

5:36 p.m.: NO. 51 PICK: The Dallas Cowboys take Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama. The 51st pick was -130 to be a defensive player at William Hill. Diggs was -135 to not go in the first round at William Hill and also lost a matchup at +210 with Xavier McKinney (-260) at Caesars.

5:30 p.m.: NO. 50 PICK: The Chicago Bears take Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah. The 50th pick was -150 to be a defensive player at William Hill.

5:24 p.m.: NO. 49 PICK: The Pittsburgh Steelers take Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame. The 49th pick was -170 to be an offensive player at William Hill. The Steelers were -140 to take an offensive player with their first pick at MGM.

5:21 p.m.: NO. 48 PICK: The Seattle Seahawks take Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee. The 48th pick was +155 to be a defensive player at William Hill.

5:18 p.m.: NO. 47 PICK: The Atlanta Falcons take Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn. The 47th pick was -165 to be a defensive player at William Hill. Davidson was -240 to not be taken in the first round.

5:12 p.m.: NO. 46 PICK: The Denver Broncos take K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State. The 46th pick was -150 to be an offensive player at William Hill.

5:10 p.m.: Winfield was -185 to not go in the first round at William Hill. The 45th pick was +105 to be a defensive player.

5:09 p.m.: NO. 45 PICK: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota. He goes over his draft position of 41½.

5:07 p.m.: Delpit was -175 to not go in the first round at MGM and -150 at William Hill. The 44th pick was +160 to be a defensive player. Delpit also wins a matchup at -150 over Antoine Winfield Jr. at William Hill.

5:06 p.m.: NO. 44 PICK: The Cleveland Browns take Grant Delpit, S, LSU. He goes over his draft position of 35½.

5:01 p.m.: Kmet was -300 to be the first tight end taken at MGM. The 43rd pick was -145 to be an offensive player at William Hill. Kmet was -600 to not be drafted in the first round at William Hill.

5 p.m.: NO. 43 PICK: The Chicago Bears take Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame.

4:56 p.m.: Shenault was -325 to not go in the first round at MGM and -400 at William Hill. The 42nd pick was -145 to be an offensive player at William Hill.

4:55 p.m.: NO. 42 PICK: The Jacksonville Jaguars take Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado He goes just under his draft position of 44½.

4:49 p.m.: The 41st pick was +165 to be an offensive player at William Hill. Taylor was -360 to not go in the first round at MGM. He lost his head-to-head matchups with D’Andre Swift.

4:47 p.m.: NO. 41 PICK: The Indianapolis Colts take Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin. He already clinched going over his draft position of 36½.

4:46 p.m.: The Texans were -155 to take a defensive player with their first pick at MGM. The 40th pick was -185 to be a defensive player at William Hill. He was -125 to not go in the first round.

4:45 p.m.: NO. 40 PICK: The Houston Texans take Ross Blacklock, DT, Texas Christian. He had already clinched going over his draft position of 31½.

4:43 p.m.: The 39th pick was +105 to be an offensive player at William Hill.

4:41 p.m.: NO. 39 PICK: The Miami Dolphins take Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana (Lafayette).

4:37 p.m.: The 38th pick was -185 to be a defensive player at William Hill.

4:35 p.m.: NO. 38 PICK: The Carolina Panthers take Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State. He had already clinched going over his draft position of 26½.

4:34 p.m.: The Patriots were -125 to take a defensive player with their first pick. The 37th pick was +105 to be a defensive player at William Hill.

4:33 p.m.: NO. 37 PICK: The New England Patriots take Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne. He goes way under his draft position of 68½ at William Hill.

4:32 p.m.: McKinney was -300 to be the first safety taken at MGM. The 36th pick was -200 to be a defensive player at William Hill.

4:30 p.m.: NO. 36 PICK: The New York Giants take Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama. He had already clinched going well over his draft position of 24½.

4:25 p.m.: The 35th pick was +170 to be an offensive player at William Hill. Swift was +110 to not go in the first round at MGM and +100 at William Hill. He won head-to-head matchups at -180 vs. Jonathan Taylor at William Hill and at -250 vs. Taylor at Caesars.

4:24 p.m.: NO. 35 PICK: The Detroit Lions take D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia. He had already clinched to go over his position prop, which ranged from 26½ to 32.

4:21 p.m.: The Colts were -180 to take an offensive player with their first pick at MGM. The 34th pick was -160 to be an offensive player at William Hill.

4:20 p.m.: NO. 34 PICK: The Indianapolis Colts take Michael Pittman, WR, Southern California. He goes well under his position of 52 at William Hill.

4:17 p.m.: Higgins was -150 to not be drafted in the first round at Caesars and William Hill and -140 at MGM. He lost a “who will be picked first?” matchup at -140 vs. Jalen Reagor. A wide receiver was +200 to be the 33rd pick at William Hill.

4:15 p.m.: NO. 33 PICK (first of second round): The Cincinnati Bengals take Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson. He goes just under his draft position prop of 34½ at William Hill and 35½ at Circa.

4 p.m.: The second round is about to begin. One multiway prop today is on the position of the player drafted with the 33rd overall pick (the first pick in the second round). Offensive lineman is the +175 favorite at William Hill.

First post: Several big-name college players are still available after the first round, including Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (draft position prop 60 at William Hill), Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (47), Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (72½) and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (36½).

Circa Sports sportsbook manager Chris Bennett told the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey on Thursday night that Hurts’ position would be important for the book after it opened at 78½ and closed at 58½.

MGM Resorts still has props to be decided on the first tight end, safety and kicker to be taken, and the first player drafted by teams who didn’t have a first-round pick.

The action is set to begin at 4 p.m. A list of two-way props, several of which are still applicable, can be found here.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.