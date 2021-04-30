NFL DRAFT BETTING BLOG (DAY 2): Raiders grab safety who slipped

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft. Follow all the prop action for teams and players.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass as Kentucky linebacker Jamar Watson (31) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Last year the NFL draft proved to be a major draw for bettors with most sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sports are back this year, but the draft remains a big betting option.

Join us as we follow along with the draft from a betting perspective. Refresh this blog throughout the evening for all the picks and props.

UPDATES

5:19 p.m.: NO. 48 PICK: The San Francisco 49ers take Aaron Banks, G, Notre Dame. No draft position prop. The 49ers were +190 to take an offensive lineman with their first pick today.

5:15 p.m.: NO. 47 PICK: The Los Angeles Chargers take Asanta Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State. Samuel goes over his draft position of 33½. The Chargers were +125 to take a cornerback with their first pick today.

5:10 p.m.: NO. 46 PICK: The Cincinnati Bengals take Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson. Carman goes under his draft position of 62½. The Bengals were -430 to take an offensive lineman with their first pick today.

5:06 p.m.: NO. 45 PICK: The Jacksonville Jaguars take Walker Little, OT, Stanford. Little goes under his draft position of 62½ at Circa and 60½ at the Westgate.

5:04 p.m.: NO. 44 PICK: The Dallas Cowboys take Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky. Joseph goes just under his draft position of 44½. The Cowboys were -160 to take a cornerback with their first pick today.

5:01 p.m.: NO. 43 PICK: The Las Vegas Raiders take Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU. The Raiders traded up with San Francisco. Moehrig goes over his draft position of 28½ at Circa and the Westgate. He had been favored to be the first safety taken, but two others went ahead of him. The Raiders were +340 to take a safety with their first pick today.

4:55 p.m.: NO. 42 PICK: The Miami Dolphins take Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame. Eichenberg goes under his draft position of 44½ at Circa and the Westgate.

4:53 p.m.: NO. 41 PICK: The Detroit Lions take Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington. He did not have a player position prop. The Lions were 6-1 to take a defensive lineman with their first pick today.

4:46 p.m.: NO. 40 PICK: The Atlanta Falcons take Richie Grant, S, Central Florida. Grant goes under his draft position of 51½ at Circa. The Falcons were +340 to take a safety with their first pick today.

4:43 p.m.: NO. 39 PICK: The Chicago Bears take Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State. The Bears traded up with Carolina. Jenkins goes over his draft position of 23½ at Circa and the Westgate. The Bears were -160 to take an offensive lineman with their first pick today.

4:40 p.m.: NO. 38 PICK: The New England Patriots take Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama. The Patriots traded up with Cincinnati. Barmore goes over his draft position of 23½ (-120) at Circa and 23½ (-110) at the Westgate. The Patriots were 9-1 to take a defensive lineman with their first pick today.

4:37 p.m.: NO. 37 PICK: The Philadelphia Eagles take Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama. Dickerson goes under his draft position of 39½. The Eagles were +850 to take an offensive lineman with their first pick today.

4:32 p.m.: NO. 36 PICK: The Miami Dolphins take Jevon Holland, S, Oregon. Holland is an upset as the first safety taken at 4-1 at BetMGM and +550 at Boyd. Holland goes under his draft position of 48½ (+100) at BetMGM. The Dolphins were 23-1 to take a safety with their first pick today.

4:29 p.m.: NO. 35 PICK: The Denver Broncos take Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina. Denver traded up with Atlanta. Williams stays under his draft position of 38½ at Circa and the Westgate. The Broncos were +850 to take a running back with their first pick today.

4:23 p.m.: NO. 34 PICK: The New York Jets take Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi. Moore was 9-1 at Boyd today to be the 34th pick and -280 to be the next receiver taken. He goes over his draft position of 26½ (-125) at Circa and 27½ at the Westgate. The Jets were 9-1 to take a receiver with their first pick today.

4:18 p.m.: NO. 33 PICK: The Jacksonville Jaguars take Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia. Campbell was -400 at Boyd today to be the 33rd pick. He goes under his draft position prop of 46½ at Circa. The Jaguars were -550 at Boyd to take a cornerback with their first pick today.

4:10 p.m.: A lot of pomp and circumstance, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally on the clock for the first pick of the second round, No. 33 overall.

4:01 p.m.: The first selection of the day should be on the way soon.

3:40 p.m.: We’re about 20 minutes away from the start of the second round.

Circa Sports still has draft position props to be decided on about 70 players, including quarterbacks Kyle Trask of Florida (69½), Davis Mills of Stanford (66½) and Kellen Mond of Texas A&M (81½).

Another prop to be decided is for the first safety to be taken. TCU’s Trevon Moehrig is the -450 favorite at BetMGM. Oregon’s Jevon Holland is 4-1.

Also, Boyd Gaming has props on what position each team’s next pick plays.

