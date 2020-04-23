NFL DRAFT BETTING BLOG: First-round updates

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the first round of the NFL draft. Follow all the prop action for teams and players.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles as he looks for a receiver in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow says he's not entirely happy with how he's played, but he suspects the sixth-ranked Tigers' passing game is on the cusp of considerable improvement. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Betting on the NFL draft has grown steadily over the past few years, but it is surging this year with major sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The four sportsbooks still operating in the Las Vegas Valley during the shutdown — Caesars Entertainment, Circa Sports, MGM Resorts and William Hill — posted hundreds of props leading up to Thursday’s first round of the draft.

Join us as we follow along with the draft from a betting perspective. Will Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa be among the first five selections? Will the New England Patriots draft quarterback Tom Brady’s successor in the first round?

We’ll be here throughout the first round and through the second and third rounds Friday.

UPDATES

First post: We’re closing in on the first round. All props regarding specific players are off the board at Las Vegas-area sportsbooks, but MGM Resorts and William Hill still have some general props posted.

MGM has props on how many players will be drafted in the first round broken down by each position (5½ wide receivers, over -145, for example) and college conference (15½ players from Southeastern Conference schools, under -180).

William Hill has a prop on whether the Patriots will draft a quarterback in the first round (no -290).

We posted a full list of two-way props that were available in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.