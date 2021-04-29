NFL DRAFT BETTING BLOG: Jaguars add Clemson teammate to Lawrence

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the first round of the NFL draft. Follow all the prop action for teams and players.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, right, holds a team jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the New England Patriots selected him with the 15th pick in the NFL football draft, Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. Jacksonville’s draft prospects helped lure Urban Meyer out of coaching retirement. The No. 1 choice, an opportunity to grab Clemson star Trevor Lawrence and secure a franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance holds a San Francisco 49ers jersey after being chosen by the team with the third pick in the NFL football draft, Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Last year the NFL draft proved to be a major draw for bettors with most sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sports are back this year, but the draft remains a big betting option.

Join us as we follow along with the draft from a betting perspective. Refresh this blog throughout the evening for all the picks and props.

UPDATES

8:46 p.m.: The Packers were +350 to take a cornerback with their first pick and +125 to take a defensive player.

8:45 p.m.: NO. 29 PICK: The Green Bay Packers take Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia. Stokes goes under his draft position of 38½ (-115) at Circa.

8:41 p.m.: The Saints were +350 to take a defensive lineman with their first pick and -175 to take a defensive player.

8:39 p.m.: NO. 28 PICK: The New Orleans Saints take Payton Turner, DE, Houston. Turner goes way under his draft position of 54½ (-115) at Circa.

8:35 p.m.: The Ravens were +150 to take a receiver with their first pick and -110 to take an offensive player.

8:33 p.m.: NO. 27 PICK: The Baltimore Ravens take Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota. Bateman goes under his draft position of 28½ (-115) at Circa and 28½ (-110) at the Westgate.

8:28 p.m.: The Browns were +325 to take a cornerback with their first pick and -275 to take a defensive player.

8:26 p.m.: NO. 26 PICK: The Cleveland Browns take Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern. Newsome lands in the middle for his draft position, over 25½ (-115) at Circa and under 26½ (-110) at the Westgate.

8:20 p.m.: NO. 25 PICK: The Jacksonville Jaguars take Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson. Etienne goes under his draft position of 32½ (-125) at Circa and 32½ (-110) at the Westgate.

8:14 p.m.: Harris was -300 to be the first running back taken. The Steelers were -150 to take a running back with their first pick and -400 to take an offensive player.

8:11 p.m.: NO. 24 PICK: The Pittsburgh Steelers take Najee Harris, RB, Alabama. Harris goes under his draft position of 28½ (-170) at Circa, 27½ (-140) at the Westgate and 27½ (-140) at William Hill.

8:10 p.m.: The Vikings were -110 to take an offensive lineman with their first pick and -130 to take an offensive player.

8:07 p.m.: NO. 23 PICK: The Minnesota Vikings take Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech. Darrisaw goes over his draft position of 16 (-120) at Circa and 16½ (-110) at the Westgate.

8:03 p.m.: The Titans were +210 to take a cornerback with their first pick and -160 to take a defensive player.

8:01 p.m.: NO. 22 PICK: The Tennessee Titans take Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech. Farley goes under his draft position of 24½ (+105) at Circa and 26½ (-110) at the Westgate.

7:54 p.m.: The Colts were +275 to take a defensive lineman with their first pick and +120 to take a defensive player.

7:53 p.m.: NO. 21 PICK: The Indianapolis Colts take Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan. Paye goes over his draft position of 17½ (-125) at Circa and the Westgate.

7:46 p.m.: The Giants were +150 to take a receiver with their first pick and -140 to take an offensive player. Toney cashes at +125 at Circa to be selected before receivers Rashod Bateman and Terrance Marshall Jr.

7:44 p.m.: NO. 20 PICK: The New York Giants take Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida. He goes under his draft position of 30½ (-110) at Circa and 32½ (-110) at the Westgate.

7:39 p.m.: Washington was 3-1 to take a linebacker with its first pick and +175 to take a defensive player.

7:37 p.m.: NO. 19 PICK: The Washington Football Team takes Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky. Davis goes under his draft position of 27½ (-130) at Circa and 27½ (-130) at the Westgate.

7:35 p.m.: Phillips was +100 to be the first defensive lineman taken.

7:31 p.m.: NO. 18 PICK: The Miami Dolphins take Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami. Phillips goes just over his draft position of 17½ (-115) at Circa and just under his draft position of 18½ (-110) at the Westgate. Right in the middle.

7:30 p.m.: The Raiders were +180 to take an offensive lineman with their first pick and +125 to take an offensive player.

7:26 p.m.: NO. 17 PICK: The Raiders take Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama. Leatherwood goes way, way under his draft position of 39½ (-115) at Circa and 38½ (-110) at the Westgate. He was 30-1 to be the Raiders’ first pick at the Westgate. The “field” cashes as the Raiders’ first pick at +250 at Circa.

7:22 p.m.: The Cardinals were +550 to take a linebacker with their first pick and -175 to take a defensive player. The Cardinals’ first pick won’t be a cornerback or safety cashes at -135 at Circa.

7:19 p.m.: NO. 16 PICK: The Arizona Cardinals take Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa. He goes was under his draft position of 26½ (-120) at Circa and 26½ (-110) at the Westgate.

7:16 p.m.: The Patriots were +130 to take a quarterback with their first pick and -200 to take an offensive player.

7:14 p.m.: NO. 15 PICK: The New England Patriots take Mac Jones, QB, Alabama. Jones goes over his draft position of 3½ (+195).

7:11 p.m.: NO. 14 PICK: The New York Jets take Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC. The Jets traded up with Minnesota. Vera-Tucker goes under his draft position of 16½ (-120) and 17½ (-150) at the Westgate.

7:05 p.m.: The Chargers were -200 to take an offensive lineman with their first pick and -225 to take an offensive player.

7:01 p.m.: NO. 13 PICK: The Los Angeles Chargers take Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern. Slater goes over his draft position of 10 (+110) at Circa, 9½ (-110) at the Westgate and 10½ (+150) at William Hill.

6:54 p.m.: Parsons was 7-1 to be taken by the Cowboys. He was -600 to be the first linebacker taken. The Cowboys were 11-1 to take a linebacker with their first pick but -650 to take a defensive player.

6:51 p.m.: NO. 12 PICK: The Dallas Cowboys take Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State. Parsons goes just under his draft position of 12½ (+125) at Circa, 14½ (-120) at the Westgate and 12½ (+135) at William Hill.

6:48 p.m.: Fields was 11-1 to be taken by the Bears. The Bears were 4-1 to take a quarterback with their first pick and -300 to take an offensive player.

6:44 p.m.: NO. 11 PICK: The Chicago Bears take Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State. The Bears traded up with the New York Giants. Fields goes over his draft position of 7½ (+120) at Circa,

6:38 p.m.: Smith was 5-1 to be taken by the Eagles. The Eagles were +140 to take a receiver with their first pick and -140 to take an offensive player.

6:36 p.m.: NO. 10 PICK: The Philadelphia Eagles take DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama. The Eagles traded up with Dallas for the pick. The Heisman Trophy winner goes under his draft position of 11½ (+115) at Circa, 12½ (+110) at the Westgate and 11½ (+110) at William Hill.

6:31 p.m.: ESPN reports the Cowboys have traded the No. 10 pick to the Eagles.

6:29 p.m.: Surtain was 6-1 to be taken by the Broncos. The Broncos were +450 to take a cornerback with their first pick and +135 to take a defensive player.

6:25 p.m.: NO. 9 PICK: The Denver Broncos take Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama. He goes under his draft position of 10½ (-190) at Circa, 10½ (-180) at the Westgate and 10½ (-170) at William Hill.

6:22 p.m.: Horn was 3-1 at William Hill, +225 at Circa and +190 at BetMGM to be the first defensive player taken, and +250 at William Hill and +225 at BetMGM to be the first cornerback taken.

6:17 p.m.: NO. 8 PICK: The Carolina Panthers take Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina. Horn goes easily under his draft position of 13½ (-250) at Circa, 12½ (-200) at the Westgate and 12½ (-160) at William Hill.

6:14 p.m.: Sewell was -450 at BetMGM to be the first offensive lineman taken. The Lions were +450 at BetMGM to take an offensive lineman with their first pick and -300 to take an offensive player. The Lions’ first pick won’t be a receiver cashes at -125.

6:10 p.m.: NO. 7 PICK: The Detroit Lions take Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon. He goes over his draft position of 5½ (-235) at Circa, 6½ (-110) at the Westgate and 5½ (-175) at William Hill.

6:07 p.m.: Waddle was +250 at BetMGM to be taken by the Dolphins. The Dolphins were -140 at BetMGM to take a receiver with their first pick and -2,000 to take an offensive player.

6:04 p.m.: NO. 6 PICK: The Miami Dolphins take Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama. He goes well under his draft position of 11 (-215) at Circa, 11½ (-340) at the Westgate and 10½ (-110) at William Hill.

6:01 p.m.: Chase was -1,200 at BetMGM and William Hill to be the first receiver taken. The Bengals were -200 to take a receiver with their first pick. Chase was -185 to be taken by the Bengals.

5:58 p.m.: NO. 5 PICK: The Cincinnati Bengals take Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU. Chase goes under his draft position of 6½ (-240) at Circa, 5½ (-160) at the Westgate and 5½ (-135) at William Hill.

5:51 p.m.: Pitts was -10,000 at BetMGM to be the first tight end taken. The Falcons were -275 at BetMGM to take a tight end with their first pick and -700 to take an offensive player. The Falcons’ first pick will be a receiver or tight end cashes at -170 at Circa.

5:48 p.m.: NO. 4 PICK: The Atlanta Falcons take Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida. He goes under his draft position of 5½ (-345) at Circa and 5½ (-270) at William Hill.

5:45 p.m.: Lance was +254 at Circa to be taken before Mac Jones and Justin Fields.

5:41 p.m.: NO. 3 PICK: The San Francisco 49ers take Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State. He was +225 at BetMGM to be the third pick. He goes easily under his draft position prop of 6½ (-190) at Circa and 6½ (-150) at William Hill.

5:34 p.m.: Now here comes the first big moment at No. 3. Will the 49ers go for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones or North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance?

5:33 p.m.: NO. 2 PICK: The New York Jets take Zach Wilson, QB, BYU. He was -2,500 at BetMGM to be the second pick.

5:25 p.m.: NO. 1 PICK: The Jacksonville Jaguars take Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson. He was -10,000 at BetMGM to be the first pick, though he opened months ago at -250. BetMGM reported taking a $50,000 bet to win $4,000 on Lawrence to go No. 1 at -1,250 odds. Lawrence was also -10,000 to be the first quarterback taken.

5:15 p.m.: At last, the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. If it’s anyone other than Trevor Lawrence, it will be stunning.

5:12 p.m.: A lot of pomp and circumstance. Still waiting for the clock to start.

4:40 p.m.: We’re 20 minutes away from the start of the draft. The news that longtime Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay has dominated the news today, but so far no major trades have been made.

The first two picks are virtual locks. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was -10,000 at BetMGM to be taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the top overall pick, and BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was -2,500 to go No. 2 to the New York Jets. (Betting on player-related props closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, per Nevada regulations. All lines referenced today come from shortly before that deadline.)

All of the drama should start with the San Francisco 49ers and the No. 3 selection. The 49ers are widely expected to take a quarterback after trading up from No. 12 to Miami’s No. 3 spot, but the question is which one.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was the -245 favorite at Circa Sports to be taken before North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (+254) and Ohio State quarterback Josh Fields (+950).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.