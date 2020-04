NFL DRAFT BETTING BLOG: Simmons cashes at 18-1

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the first round of the NFL draft. Follow all the prop action for teams and players.

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles as he looks for a receiver in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow says he's not entirely happy with how he's played, but he suspects the sixth-ranked Tigers' passing game is on the cusp of considerable improvement. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Betting on the NFL draft has grown steadily over the past few years, but it is surging this year with major sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The four sportsbooks still operating in the Las Vegas Valley during the shutdown — Caesars Entertainment, Circa Sports, MGM Resorts and William Hill — posted hundreds of props leading up to Thursday’s first round of the draft.

Join us as we follow along with the draft from a betting perspective. Will Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa be among the first five selections? Will the New England Patriots draft quarterback Tom Brady’s successor in the first round?

We’ll be here throughout the first round and through the second and third rounds Friday.

UPDATES

6:26 p.m.: NO. 10 PICK: The Cleveland Browns take Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama. He goes over his draft position, which ranged from 7½ to 8½.

6:25 p.m.: The Jaguars were -150 to take a defensive player with their first pick. He was -455 to be the second cornerback taken at MGM.

6:23 p.m.: NO. 9 PICK: The Jacksonville Jaguars take C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida. He goes well under his draft position of 14½ (-140) at William Hill, 13½ (-175) at Circa.

6:17 p.m.: The Cardinals were +220 to take a defensive player with their first pick. He was 18-1 to go to the Cardinals at William Hill. He was a prohibitive -10,000 favorite to be the first linebacker taken at MGM.

6:15 p.m.: NO. 8 PICK: The Arizona Cardinals take Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson. He goes over his draft position of 6½ (-120).

6:13 p.m.: The Panthers were -350 to take a defensive player with their first pick. He was -455 to be the second defensive lineman taken and +250 to be taken by the Panthers at MGM.

6:10 p.m.: NO. 7 PICK: The Carolina Panthers take Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn. He goes under his draft position of 7½ (-140).

6:04 p.m.: The Chargers were -555 to take an offensive player with their first pick. Herbert was -105 to be the third quarterback drafted at William Hill and +110 at MGM. He was +150 to be taken by the Chargers at Circa and +200 at MGM.

6:02 p.m.: NO. 6 PICK: The Los Angeles Chargers take Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. He goes over his draft position of 5½ (-120).

5:57 p.m.: The Dolphins were -1,000 to take an offensive player with their first pick at MGM. Tagovailoa was -150 to be taken by the Dolphins at William Hill, +125 at Circa, +110 at Caesars, -105 at MGM. He was -150 to be the second QB taken at MGM.

5:54 p.m.: NO. 5 PICK: The Miami Dolphins take Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama. He goes under his draft position of 5½ at Circa and MGM but goes over 3½ (-420) at William Hill.

5:53 p.m.: The Giants were -500 to take an offensive player with their first pick. Thomas was +650 to be the first offensive lineman taken and 10-1 to be the Giants’ first pick at Caesars. He was 7-1 to be the first offensive lineman taken at MGM.

5:46 p.m.: NO. 4 PICK: The New York Giants take Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia. He goes well under his draft position of 10½ (-135).

5:40 p.m.: The Lions were -525 to take a defensive player with their pick. Okudah was -125 to go the Lions at William Hill and -110 at MGM. He was +165 to be the third overall pick and -2,000 to be the first cornerback taken at MGM. The first three being Burrow-Young-Okudah was +130 at Caesars at +150 at MGM.

5:38 p.m.: NO. 3 PICK: The Detroit Lions take Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State. He goes under his draft position of 4½ (under +105).

5:33 p.m.: NO. 2 PICK: The Washington Redskins take Chase Young, DE, Ohio State. His draft position was 2½ (under -1,200) at Circa. He was -1,250 to be the second pick and -1,250 to be taken by the Redskins at MGM.

5:27 p.m.: The Burrow pick is the first piece of several props. The total for LSU players picked in the first round is 5½ (under -360). The total for quarterbacks is 4½ (under -660). Alabama is -325 to have more players drafted in the first round than LSU (+250). The total for offensive players is 16½ (over -145).

5:25 p.m.: NO. 1 PICK: The Cincinnati Bengals take Joe Burrow, QB, LSU. The Heisman Trophy winner was -10,000 to be the first overall pick and -10,000 to be the first quarterback selected at MGM Resorts.

5 p.m.: The draft is about to begin. There isn’t much drama expected for the first two picks. Louisiana State quarterback Joe Burrow is a virtual lock to go No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young is likely to be taken by the Washington Redskins at No. 2.

After that, nothing appears certain.

First post: We’re closing in on the first round. All props regarding specific players are off the board at Las Vegas-area sportsbooks, but MGM Resorts and William Hill still have some general props posted.

MGM has props on how many players will be drafted in the first round broken down by each position (5½ wide receivers, over -145, for example) and college conference (15½ players from Southeastern Conference schools, under -180).

William Hill has a prop on whether the Patriots will draft a quarterback in the first round (no -290).

We posted a full list of two-way props that were available in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.