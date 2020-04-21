NFL draft props available in Las Vegas — full list

All of the two-way props available at Caesars Entertainment, Circa Sports, MGM Resorts International and William Hill for this week’s draft.

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. In 54 years of drafting, the Miami Dolphins have taken four quarterbacks in the first round, and two are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love works out at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. For the first time in two decades the New England Patriots are preparing for the NFL draft without a clear picture of who their starting quarterback will be in 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The NFL draft has given sportsbooks an opportunity to expand their menus with major sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are all of the two-way props being offered for the draft, which runs Thursday through Saturday, at the four Las Vegas Valley sportsbooks still operating.

Multiway props such as “who will be the Raiders’ first pick?” and “which team will draft Tua Tagovailoa?” are also available at some books.

Odds as of Tuesday:

Caesars Entertainment

— Over/under four quarterbacks drafted in the first round (over -130)

— Over/under 2½ quarterbacks drafted in the first five picks (under -300)

— Will Justin Herbert or Jordan Love be drafted first? (Herbert -900)

— Over/under 5½ wide receivers drafted in the first round (over -180)

— Will a wide receiver be drafted in the top 10? (no -165)

— Over/under 5½ Alabama players drafted in the first round (under -135)

— Players drafted in the first round from SEC schools (-½ +190) vs. players drafted in the first round from all other schools (+½ -240)

— Will a running back be drafted in the first round? (yes -170)

— Will Tee Higgins be drafted in the first round? (no -150)

— Offensive players drafted in the first round (-3½ +170) vs. defensive players drafted in the first round (+3½ -200)

— Will Denzel Mims be drafted in the first round? (yes -130)

— Will Justin Herbert be drafted in the top five? (no -120)

— Will Isaiah Simmons be drafted in the top five? (no -250)

— Will Andrew Thomas be drafted in the top 11? (yes -160)

— Will C.J. Henderson be drafted in the top 12? (no -155)

— Will the Patriots’ first player selected be an offensive or defensive player? (defense -130)

— Will the Jaguars’ first player selected be an offensive or defensive player? (defense -165)

— Will the Raiders’ first player selected be an offensive or defensive player? (offense -230)

— Will the 49ers’ first player selected be an offensive or defensive player? (offense -190)

— Over/under 4½ cornerbacks drafted in the first round (over -140)

— Over/under 6½ offensive linemen drafted in the first round (over -190)

— Over/under 5½ players from Big Ten schools drafted in the first round (over -150)

— Will Tua Tagovailoa be drafted in the top six? (yes -260)

Who will be drafted first?

— Jedrick Wills (-360) vs. Mekhi Becton (+280)

— Kenneth Murray (-140) vs. Patrick Queen (+110)

— Jacob Eason (-300) vs. Jake Fromm (+240)

— D’Andre Swift (-250) vs. Jonathan Taylor (+200)

— Xavier McKinney (-260) vs. Trevon Diggs (+210)

— J.K. Dobbins (-165) vs. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (+135)

Circa Sports

— Over/under 4½ quarterbacks drafted in the first round (under -780)

— Over/under ½ running backs drafted in the first round (over -180)

— Over/under 5½ wide receivers drafted in the first round (over -190)

— Will the exact order of the first three picks be Joe Burrow-Chase Young-Tua Tagovailoa? (no -490)

— Will the exact order of the first three picks be Joe Burrow-Chase Young-Jeff Okudah (no -150)

— Will these quarterbacks be drafted in this order: Joe Burrow-Tua Tagovailoa-Justin Herbert-Jordan Love (no -160)

— Will two quarterback be drafted back-to-back in the first round? (no -190)

— Will two players from the same school be drafted back-to-back in the first round? (yes -1,000)

Individual players’ draft positions

— Mekhi Becton (10½ over -150)

— Derrick Brown (7½ under -165)

— J.K. Dobbins (47½)

— Jacob Eason (55½)

— Jake Fromm (74½)

— C.J. Henderson (13½ under -145)

— Justin Herbert (5½ under -120)

— Tee Higgins (35½)

— Jalen Hurts (58½)

— Justin Jefferson (20½ over -125)

— Jerry Jeudy (12½ under -165)

— Javon Kinlaw (13½ under -125)

— CeeDee Lamb (12½ under -205)

— Jordan Love (20½ over -145)

— Denzel Mims (30½ under -140)

— Jeff Okudah (4½)

— Henry Ruggs (13½)

— Isaiah Simmons (6½ over -170)

— D’Andre Swift (31½)

— Tua Tagovailoa (5½ under -145)

— Jonathan Taylor (37½)

— Andrew Thomas (10½ under -120)

— Tristan Wirfs (7½ over -205)

— Jedrick Wills (7½ over -160)

— Chase Young (2½ under -1,200)

Team props

— Will the Patriots’ first pick be a defensive player? (yes -125)

— Will the Bills’ first pick be a defensive player? (yes -135)

— Will the Jets’ first pick be a wide receiver? (no -145)

— Will the Dolphins’ first pick be a quarterback? (yes -780)

— Will the Ravens’ first pick be a defensive player? (yes -150)

— Will the Steelers’ first pick be an offensive player? (yes -130)

— Will the Browns’ first pick be an offensive lineman? (yes -490)

— Will the Bengals’ first pick be a quarterback? (yes -5,800)

— Will the Titans’ first pick be a defensive player? (yes -130)

— Will the Texans’ first pick be a defensive player? (yes -130)

— Will the Colts’ first pick be an offensive player? (yes -190)

— Will the Jaguars’ first pick be a defensive player? (yes -140)

— Will the Chiefs’ first pick be a defensive player? (yes -145)

— Will the Chargers’ first pick be a quarterback? (yes -405)

— Will the Broncos’ first pick be a wide receiver? (yes -210)

— Will the Raiders’ first pick be a wide receiver? (yes -150)

— Will the Cowboys’ first pick be a defensive lineman or linebacker? (no -175)

— Will the Eagles’ first pick be a wide receiver? (yes -285)

— Will the Giants’ first pick be an offensive lineman? (yes -225)

— Will the Redskins’ first pick be a defensive lineman or linebacker? (yes -1,300)

— Will the Packers’ first pick be a wide receiver? (yes -175)

— Will the Vikings’ first pick be a defensive player? (yes -145)

— Will the Bears’ first pick be an offensive player? (-115 both ways)

— Will the Lions’ first pick be a cornerback or safety? (yes -140)

— Will the Saints’ first pick be a defensive lineman or linebacker? (no -175)

— Will the Falcons’ first pick be a defensive lineman or linebacker? (no -165)

— Will the Buccaneers’ first pick be an offensive lineman? (yes -290)

— Will the Panthers’ first pick be a defensive lineman or linebacker? (yes -330)

— Will the 49ers’ first pick be a wide receiver? (yes -145)

— Will the Seahawks’ first pick be a defensive player? (yes -165)

— Will the Rams’ first pick be an offensive player? (no -125)

— Will the Cardinals’ first pick be an offensive lineman? (yes -290)

MGM Resorts International

— Over/under 3½ draft-day trades involving 2020 first-round picks (over -900)

— Over/under 4½ draft-day trades involving 2020 first-round picks (over -250)

— Over/under 5½ draft-day trades involving 2020 first-round picks (over -125)

— Over/under 6½ draft-day trades involving 2020 first-round picks (under -200)

— Over/under 3½ Atlantic Coast Conference players drafted in the first round (under -285)

— Over/under 4½ quarterbacks drafted in the first round (under -660)

— Over/under ½ running backs drafted in the first round (over -175)

— Over/under 5½ wide receivers drafted in the first round (over -175)

— Over/under 6½ offensive linemen drafted in the first round (over -165)

— Over/under ½ tight ends drafted in the first round (under -740)

— Over/under 4½ defensive linemen drafted in the first round (over -180)

— Over/under 4½ linebackers drafted in the first round (under -250)

— Over/under 4½ cornerbacks drafted in the first round (over -140)

— Over/under 1½ safeties drafted in the first round (under -115)

— Over/under ½ kickers drafted in the first round (no -100,000)

— Will there be more offensive players (-250) or defensive players (+200) drafted in the first round?

— Will there be more offensive linemen (-180) or defensive linemen (+150) drafted in the first round?

— Over/under 15½ defensive players drafted in the first round (under -130)

— Over/under 16½ offensive players drafted in the first round (over -145)

— Over/under 5½ Alabama players drafted in the first round (under -120)

— Over/under 5½ Louisiana State players drafted in the first round (under -310)

— Over/under 5½ Big Ten players drafted in the first round (over -145)

— Over/under 3½ Big 12 players drafted in the first round (under -175)

— Over/under 15½ Southeastern Conference players drafted in the first round (under -140)

— Will there be more Alabama (-265) or LSU (+210) players drafted in the first round?

— Big 12 first-round picks (-1½ +110) vs. Pac-12 first-round picks (+1½ -130)

— Pac-12 first-round picks (+145) vs. ACC first-round picks (-175)

— Big 12 first-round picks (-½ -140) vs. ACC first-round picks (+½ +115)

— Clemson first-round picks (+½ -325) vs. Oklahoma first-round picks (-½ +245)

— Clemson first-round picks (+½ -270) vs. Ohio State first-round picks (-½ +220)

— Auburn first-round picks (+½ -135) vs. Georgia first-round picks (-½ +110)

— Over/under 1½ Georgia players drafted in the first round (over -175)

— Over/under 2½ Ohio State players drafted in the first round (under -525)

— Over/under 2½ Oklahoma players drafted in the first round (under -400)

— Over/under 2½ Pac-12 players drafted in the first round (under -170)

— Over/under 2½ Clemson players drafted in the first round (under -285)

Individual players’ draft positions

— Mekhi Becton (9½ over -175)

— Kristian Fulton (24½ over -130)

— Yetur Gross-Matos (26½ over -125)

— Justin Herbert (5½)

— Tee Higgins (31½ over -150)

— Justin Jefferson (21½ under -150)

— Jerry Jeudy (12½ under -145)

— Josh Jones (27½)

— Javon Kinlaw (13½ under -115)

— CeeDee Lamb (12½ under -160)

— Jordan Love (19½ over -175)

— Xavier McKinney (24½)

— Kenneth Murray (21½ over -125)

— Jeff Okudah (4½ over -130)

— Patrick Queen (23½ over -115)

— Isaiah Simmons (6½ over -140)

— D’Andre Swift (26½ over -190)

— Tua Tagovailoa (5½ under -135)

— Jonathan Taylor (36½ over -135)

— Andrew Thomas (10½ under -135)

— Evan Weaver (127½ over -145)

— Jedrick Wills (8½ under -160)

— Tristan Wirfs (8½ under -165)

First drafted player offensive or defensive?

— Bills (defense -125)

— Broncos (offense -295)

— Browns (offense -500)

— Buccaneers (offense -400)

— Cardinals (offense -280)

— Chargers (offense -715)

— Chiefs (defense -185)

— Colts (offense -165)

— Cowboys (defense -265)

— Dolphins (offense -1,000)

— Eagles (offense -225)

— Falcons (defense -400)

— 49ers (offense -225)

— Giants (offense -500)

— Jaguars (defense -150)

— Jets (offense -550)

— Lions (defense -525)

— Packers (offense -200)

— Panthers (defense -385)

— Patriots (-110 both sides)

— Raiders (offense -215)

— Rams (defense -125)

— Ravens (defense -135)

— Saints (defense -125)

— Seahawks (defense -165)

— Steelers (offense -125)

— Texans (defense -140)

— Titans (defense -140)

— Vikings (defense -160)

Who will be drafted first?

— Derrick Brown (-250) vs. Mekhi Becton (+200)

— Austin Jackson (-105) vs. Josh Jones (-115)

— Jake Fromm (+120) vs. Jalen Hurts (-150)

— Jerry Jeudy (-185) vs. Henry Ruggs (+150)

— Kenneth Murray (-145) vs. Patrick Queen (+120)

— Tristan Wirfs (+145) vs. Jedrick Wills (-175)

William Hill

— Over/under 15½ SEC players drafted in the first round (under -125)

— Over/under 2½ Pac-12 players drafted in the first round (under -200)

— Over/under 3½ Big 12 players drafted in the first round (under -150)

— Over/under 5½ Big Ten players drafted in the first round (over -135)

— Over/under 2½ ACC players drafted in the first round (over -250)

— SEC players drafted in the first round (+140) vs. players from all other teams (-160)

— Over/under 5 quarterbacks and running backs drafted in the first round (under -140)

— Over/under 5½ wide receivers drafted in the first round (over -180)

— Over/under 6½ offensive linemen drafted in the first round (over -145)

— Over/under six defensive linemen/edge rushers drafted in the first round (under -120)

— Over/under 4½ linebackers drafted in the first round (under -250)

— Over/under six cornerbacks/safeties drafted in the first round (over -140)

— Over/under 14½ defensive players drafted in the first round (over -125)

— Over/under 16½ offensive players drafted in the first round (over -200)

— Wide receivers drafted in the first round (+150) vs. offensive linemen (-170)

— Offensive players drafted in the first round (-1½ -140) vs. defensive players (+1½ +120)

— Will a running back be drafted in the first round? (yes -170)

— Will Tua Tagovailoa be drafted in the top 10? (yes -600)

— Will the Patriots draft a quarterback in the first round? (no -160)

Individual players’ draft positions

— Cam Akers (71½)

— Zack Baun (32½)

— Mekhi Becton (10½ over -115)

— Ross Blacklock (31½)

— Derrick Brown (7½)

— K’Lavon Chaisson (16½ over -135)

— Grant Delpit (35½)

— J.K. Dobbins (47½)

— Kyle Dugger (68½)

— Jacob Eason (57½)

— A.J. Epenesa (28½)

— Jake Fromm (72½)

— Kristian Fulton (27½)

— Jeff Gladney (43½)

— Yetur Gross-Matos (26½)

— C.J. Henderson (14½)

— Justin Herbert (5½ under -120)

— Tee Higgins (34½)

— Jalen Hurts (62½)

— Justin Jefferson (19½)

— Jerry Jeudy (12½ under -200)

— Josh Jones (26½ under -120)

— Javon Kinlaw (13½)

— CeeDee Lamb (12½ under -160)

— Jordan Love (19½ over -210)

— Xavier McKinney (24½)

— Thaddeus Moss (97½)

— Kenneth Murray (22½)

— Jeff Okudah (4½ under -120)

— Julian Okwara (59½)

— Michael Pittman Jr. (52½)

— Patrick Queen (24½ under -120)

— Henry Ruggs (14½ over -120)

— Laviska Shenault Jr. (44½)

— Isaiah Simmons (6½ under -125)

— D’Andre Swift (32)

— Tua Tagovailoa (3½ over -320)

— Jonathan Taylor (36½)

— Andrew Thomas (10½ under -135)

— Adam Trautman (66½)

— Josh Uche (47½)

— Jedrick Wills (8½ under -145)

— Antoine Winfield Jr. (41½)

— Tristan Wirfs (8½ under -150)

Will this player be drafted in the first round?

— Brandon Aiyuk (no -130)

— Damon Arnette (no -550)

— Zack Baun (no -130)

— Ross Blacklock (-110 both sides)

— Jeremy Chinn (no -550)

— Ezra Cleveland (no -140)

— Marlon Davidson (no -240)

— Grant Delpit (no -150)

— Trevon Diggs (no -135)

— A.J. Epenesa (yes -180)

— Jeff Gladney (no -200)

— Tee Higgins (no -150)

— Noah Ibinoghene (no -220)

— Austin Jackson (yes -120)

— Cole Kmet (no -600)

— Terrell Lewis (no -450)

— Jalen Reagor (no -175)

— Cesar Ruiz (-110 both sides)

— Laviska Shenault Jr. (no -400)

— D’Andre Swift (yes -120)

— Antoine Winfield Jr. (no -185)

Who will drafted first?

— Brandon Aiyuk (+115) vs. Denzel Mims (-135)

— CeeDee Lamb (+110) vs. Jerry Jeudy (-130)

— Justin Herbert (-110) vs. Tua Tagovailoa (-110)

— Tee Higgins (-140) vs. Jalen Reagor (+120)

— Jalen Hurts (-170) vs. Jake Fromm (+150)

— Jeff Okudah (-160) vs. Isaiah Simmons (+140)

— Jonathan Taylor (+160) vs. D’Andre Swift (-180)

— Clyde Edwards-Helaire (+130) vs. J.K. Dobbins (-160)

— Grant Delpit (-150) vs. Antoine Winfield Jr. (+130)

