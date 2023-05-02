NFL draft’s biggest winners, losers based on Super Bowl odds

After selecting C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick and trading up to take Will Anderson at No. 3, the Houston Texans saw their Super Bowl odds slashed at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Houston Texans first round draft picks quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. hold up jerseys during an introductory NFL football press conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Houston.. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

The Texans have been the NFL’s biggest losers since 2020, going 11-38-1. But based on Super Bowl odds, Houston was one of the biggest winners in the NFL draft.

After selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second pick and trading up to take Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson at No. 3, the Texans saw their Super Bowl odds slashed from 200-1 to 100-1 at the Westgate SuperBook and from 100-1 to 75-1 at Station Casinos.

“Although Jacksonville played so well last year, that’s definitely a winnable (AFC South) division,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “I know they gave up a lot to get maybe the top quarterback off the board and the top defensive player. But that’s a nice haul for them with a new coach to start over again.”

The defending NFC champion Eagles moved from 7-1 to 5-1 co-favorites at Station with the Chiefs to win the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium after a draft that saw them take three Georgia products, including defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9 and edge rusher Nolan Smith at No. 30.

Philadelphia, which also acquired running back D’Andre Swift from the Lions on Saturday, supplanted San Francisco as the 7-1 second choice at the SuperBook.

“To me, they have the most talented roster in football,” Esposito said. “Jalen Carter, prior to his off-field issues, was looked at as the potential No. 1 pick. The guys you had there were already really good, and now you add guys like Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift … with Jalen Hurts running ability and A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.”

Sleeper in Seattle

The Westgate and Station lowered the Seahawks to 40-1 after they were as high as 60-1 at the SuperBook.

Seattle took Illinois cornerback Devin Witherspoon at No. 5 and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 to add to an offense that already features wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks also selected Auburn pass rusher Derick Hall and UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet in the second round.

“I would put those up against any four picks in the league,” Esposito said.

Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons said the Seahawks look like a playoff team.

“The Seahawks have a chance to be a top-eight offense in the whole league,” Salmons said. “The NFC is weak. That division is just terrible outside of the 49ers.”

Beware of Baltimore

The Ravens saw their odds improve from 25-1 to 20-1 after signing quarterback Lamar Jackson and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and drafting wideout Zay Flowers.

“Look at their receivers last year compared to this year, and that’s a dramatic improvement,” Salmons said. “You have to respect the Ravens. One of these years, they could have an injury-free year and make a run. But the AFC is just absolutely loaded.”

The Westgate also cut the Colts’ odds in half, from 200-1 to 100-1, after they drafted dual-threat Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick.

“In that (AFC South) division, the Colts have a chance to make the playoffs,” Salmons said. “They have a new coach and a new offense with a quarterback who can run.”

Wrong direction

Teams that saw their odds worsen include the Commanders, Patriots, Cardinals and Buccaneers.

Washington moved from 50-1 to 60-1 at the Westgate, and New England shot up to 100-1 after being as low as 60-1.

“They’re just in the wrong division now,” Salmons said.

Without Tom Brady, Tampa Bay is the longest shot on the board at the Westgate at 300-1.

With quarterback Kyler Murray out for Arizona, the Cardinals are the longest shot at Station at 175-1.

“They’re going to be in a little bit of a rebuild this year,” Esposito said. “Murray won’t be back for at least half the season.”

The Raiders’ odds weren’t impacted by the draft. They are still 60-1 at the SuperBook.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.