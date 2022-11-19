NFL forecast: No jinx here; ride rejuvenated Colts, 4 others

Indianapolis beat the reeling Raiders last week behind interim coach Jeff Saturday, who might change his name to Jeff Sunday if the Colts beat the Eagles.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday warms up before a NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Before delving into this week’s NFL picks, please allow me to apologize to bettor Bob DeLuca and Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Two weeks ago, I wrote a column about DeLuca, who was the front-runner to win the Circa Survivor contest — and its $6.1 million prize — with six of the remaining 123 entries entering Week 9.

Three days later, DeLuca lost all six of his $1,000 entries on the Buffalo Bills, who lost 20-17 to the New York Jets as 10½-point favorites.

Last week, I wrote a column about a perfect season prop and the odds on the 8-0 Eagles to become the first team in NFL history to complete a 17-0 regular season.

Philadelphia promptly suffered its first loss of the season in Monday night’s 32-21 defeat to the Washington Commanders as 11½-point favorites.

At the risk of jinxing myself, I have a winning record on my NFL picks this season, so I don’t quite consider myself a mush — as in Eddie Mush, the character from the movie “A Bronx Tale” who was a degenerate gambler dubbed “Mush” because everything he touched turned to mush.

But those are two tough beats in back-to-back weeks.

At this point, Eagles fans would probably prefer that I fade them in Sunday’s game against the Colts. It’s the least I can do.

Indianapolis has looked like a team that’s been mushed most of the season. But it beat the reeling Raiders last week behind interim coach Jeff Saturday, who might change his name to Jeff Sunday if the Colts beat the Eagles.

Philadelphia is working on a short week. We’ll take a rejuvenated Indy squad as a 7-point home underdog.

Four more plays (home team in CAPS):

PATRIOTS (-3½) over Jets: New England has won the last 13 meetings with the Jets, including a 22-17 victory in Week 8 at New York. The Patriots are coming off a bye and are sixth in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing only 18.4 points per game. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is 0-3 against New England, throwing two touchdowns and seven interceptions while taking seven sacks.

Commanders (-3) over TEXANS: Washington is in a letdown spot, coming off its biggest win of the season Monday over the Eagles. But two-time NFL Coach of the Year Ron Rivera and scrappy quarterback Taylor Heinicke will keep the Commanders rolling against the worst team in the league. Houston is 1-7-1, while Washington has won four of its last five games, going 4-0-1 ATS. The Commanders also might get pass rusher Chase Young back.

GIANTS (-3) over Lions: New York, 7-2 straight-up and ATS, just keeps winning and covering games under coach Brian Daboll. The Giants’ No. 3 rushing offense (164.8 yards per game) and No. 9 scoring defense (19.2 ppg) should be able to control the game against Detroit, which ranks 31st in rushing defense (160.9 ypg) and last in the league in scoring defense (29.3 ppg).

STEELERS (+4) over Bengals: Pittsburgh upset Cincinnati in the season opener in a 23-20 overtime win on the road and has won 15 of the last 19 meetings. Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt returned from injury last week to help the Steelers beat the Saints and should help Pittsburgh cover as a divisional home underdog. The Bengals are missing elite wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Last week: 2-3

Season: 28-19-3

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.