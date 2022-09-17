NFL forecast: Raiders will school Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Arizona’s defense should join Kyler Murray in study hall after allowing Patrick Mahomes to carve them up for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-21 loss to the Chiefs.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defense during the first half of NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

We’re not going to make a lame joke here that Kyler Murray needs to study a lot more film or that the Cardinals should rethink their decision to remove the “independent study” clause from his $230 million contract extension.

That’s because a case can be made that Arizona’s defense should join Murray in study hall after allowing Patrick Mahomes to carve them up for 360 yards and five touchdowns in Sunday’s 44-21 loss to the Chiefs.

Going back to last season, the Cardinals have lost five of their past six games while allowing an average of 31 points.

Murray, minus several weapons from last season, including wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (suspended), Rondale Moore (injured) and Christian Kirk (with Jacksonville), threw for 193 yards and two TDs in garbage time.

Derek Carr threw for 295 yards and two TDs in the Raiders’ 24-19 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. He also threw three interceptions and was sacked five times. Despite the miscues, the Raiders still had the ball and a chance to drive for the winning score in the final minutes against one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

We’ll back the Raiders as 5½-point favorites in their home opener at Allegiant Stadium.

Four more plays for Week 2 (Home team in CAPS):

JAGUARS (+3) over Colts: Jacksonville burned me last week as a 2½-point underdog, blowing a 22-14 fourth-quarter lead in a 28-22 loss to Washington. But I’m going to hold my nose and take the Jaguars again. The number dipped from 3½ on Friday when Indianapolis wideout Michael Pittman Jr. was listed as questionable with a quad injury. Besides Jonathan Taylor, the Colts don’t have many other weapons. But I’m mostly backing the Jaguars because they have won and covered the past seven meetings with the Colts at home.

SAINTS (+2½) over Buccaneers: You never bet on a streak to end. Always bet on it to continue. That way, you can only lose once. New Orleans has won and covered the past seven regular-season meetings with Tampa Bay. Tom Brady is 0-4 straight up and ATS vs. the Saints, though he did lead the Bucs to a 2021 playoff win at the Superdome. The Saints have won 17 of the past 22 meetings overall.

49ERS (-9½) over Seahawks: After Geno Smith led the Seahawks to an upset of Denver in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle, the journeyman quarterback said, “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back, though.” Some people might have written off the 49ers after Sunday’s embarrassing 19-10 loss at Chicago. But we’ll back a San Francisco team hungry for redemption at home over a Seattle squad coming off an emotional win and working on a short week.

PACKERS (-10) over Bears: History suggests Green Bay should bounce back from its 23-7 season-opening loss at Minnesota. After a straight-up loss, the Packers have covered 14 straight regular-season games. Green Bay has won and covered the past six meetings with the Bears. During a 24-14 win at Chicago in October, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ran for a touchdown and yelled, “I own you,” in the direction of a fan who gave him a double bird. Packers projected No. 1 receiver Allen Lazard returned to practice this week and is questionable.

Last week: 3-2 ATS

Season: 3-2 ATS

