NFL playoff betting trends, predictions: Edges for all six games

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL trends and predictions for wild-card playoff games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Saturday

Rams (-10½, 46) at Panthers: Rematch of Nov. 30 game at Carolina won by the Panthers (+10), 31-28. Carolina is on a 10-4 run against the spread as an underdog and on a 10-4 spread run at home. The Panthers are on under runs of 4-0 and 7-1. The Rams are on a 9-3 ATS uptick overall and are on a 7-0 spread streak and 6-0 over run in the playoffs. Edge: Slight to Panthers.

Packers (-1½, 44½) at Bears: The NFC North rivals split two meetings in December, with the home team winning and covering each, though the Bears had to rally for a 22-16 win in overtime on Dec. 20 at Soldier Field. Chicago has covered three of the last four meetings after Green Bay won and covered the previous 11 meetings. The Packers lost and failed to cover their last four games this season (0-3-1 ATS) and are 2-7 ATS on the road. Green Bay is on a 9-5 over run. The Bears are on a 10-4-1 ATS run, though they lost their last two games. Edge: Slight to Bears and over.

Sunday

Bills (Pick, 51½) at Jaguars: The Bills have lost eight playoff road games in a row. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has lost and failed to cover his last four playoff games away from home. Buffalo went 4-4 ATS on the road this season and is on a 6-9 ATS skid overall. The Bills are on a 4-1 over run overall and an 8-2 over run in the playoffs. The Jaguars have won and covered eight straight overall and have won and covered seven of eight home games this season. Jacksonville is on a 7-3 over run. Edge: Jaguars and over.

49ers at Eagles (-5½, 44½): The 49ers had won and covered six straight until last week’s 13-3 loss to the Seahawks. The Niners were 7-2 ATS on the road this season and are on a 6-3 over run. The Eagles are only 4-4 ATS at home this season and are on a 7-2 under run. Edge: 49ers.

Chargers at Patriots (-3½, 45½): The Chargers had won seven of eight games this season until losing their last two to the Texans and Broncos. Los Angeles is on a 4-1 ATS run as an underdog and on a 6-2 under run. The Patriots have won 13 of 14 while going 11-3 ATS, though they’re only 5-4 ATS at home. New England is on a 5-0 over streak in the playoffs. Edge: Slight to Patriots and over.

Monday

Texans (-3, 38) at Steelers: The Texans have won nine straight while going 6-3 ATS, and are on an 11-6 under run. Houston has won its last four road games and covered its last three. The Texans have won and covered in the wild card round the last two seasons. The Steelers won and covered four of their last five games and are on a 5-3-1 ATS run as underdogs. Pittsburgh has lost and failed to cover six straight playoff games. Edge: Texans and slight to under.