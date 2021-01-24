NFL PLAYOFFS BAD BEATS BLOG: Bills cover in 1st quarter

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones (25) recovers a fumble ahead of Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans grabs a 15-yard touchdown pass against Green Bay Packers' Kevin King during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling pulls in a 50-yard touchdown pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Carlton Davis during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (28) scores on a 20-yard touchdown run against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Scott Miller makes a 39-yard touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan celebrates after catching an eight-yard touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay Packers' Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans (13) as Jaire Alexander (23) defends during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers' Ka'dar Hollman (29) and Adrian Amos try to stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman catches a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Super Bowl berths are on the line in today’s NFL conference championship games.

First, quarterback Tom Brady will try to earn his 10th trip to the Super Bowl when his Buccaneers take on the Packers in Green Bay. Then, the defending champion Chiefs will try to get back to the big game when they host the Bills.

We’ll be following all the action. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

4:42 p.m.: The Bills punt, and the Chiefs have the ball back at their 23, leading the Bills 14-9 with 8:31 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -370 on the live line (Bills +280), spread -6½, total 59½.

4:36 p.m.: Williams was +195 to score a TD, and Hardman was +230.

4:35 p.m.: The Chiefs take the lead. Darrel Williams scores on a 6-yard TD run, and the Chiefs lead the Bills 14-9 with 9:35 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -260 on the live line (Bills +205), spread -4½, total 60½.

4:29 p.m.: The Chiefs force a punt and have the ball back at their 18 with 12:26 left in the second quarter, trailing the Bills 9-7. The Chiefs are -170 on the live line (Bills +138), spread -2½, total 55½.

4:19 p.m.: The Chiefs answer. Mecole Hardman catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs cut the Bills’ lead to 9-7 with 14:16 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -148 on the live line (Bills +120), spread -2½, total 57½.

4:15 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Bills 9, Chiefs 0. First-quarter winners: Bills +½ (-130), under 10 (+115), Bills +130 ML. The Chiefs are poised to score at the Buffalo 6.

4:03 p.m.: Knox was 18-1 to score the first TD and 3-1 to score at any point.

4:02 p.m.: The Chiefs commit the first big mistake, and the Bills take advantage. Mecole Hardman muffs a punt, and the Bills score on the first play on a 3-yard TD pass to Dawson Knox. The Bills lead 9-0 with 6:14 left in the first quarter (extra point missed). The Bills are -144 on the live line (Chiefs +118), spread -2½, total 57½.

3:54 p.m.: The Chiefs punt after a Tyreek Hill drop on third down. The Bills have the ball at their 15 leading 3-0 with 9:58 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -122 on the live line (Bills +100), spread -½, total 53½.

3:48 p.m.: First score won’t be a TD cashes at +165.

3:47 p.m.: The Bills score first. Tyler Bass hits a 51-yard field goal, and the Bills take a 3-0 lead on the Chiefs with 11:32 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -148 on the live line (Bills +120), spread -2½, total 54½.

3:40 p.m.: Here are the props we’re tracking for Bills-Chiefs:

General props: First score will be a TD (yes -185); largest lead over 14½ points; longest TD over 44½ yards; game will go to overtime (no -2,000); will be a defensive or special teams TD (no -300); will be a successful 2-point conversion (no -330); both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals (no -140); will be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no -220); a team will score three straight times (yes -200); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -400); game will be tied again after 0-0 (no -120).

Bills props: Josh Allen 26½ completions, 39½ attempts, 306½ passing yards, longest completion 39½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes -120), 36½ rushing yards, will score a TD (no -170); Devin Singletary 9½ rushing attempts (over -130), 42½ rushing yards, 20½ receiving yards; Stefon Diggs 7½ receptions (over -135), 99½ receiving yards, longest reception 25½ yards, will score a TD (no -120); Cole Beasley 4½ receptions (under -135), 49½ receiving yards; John Brown 4½ receptions (under -140), 54½ receiving yards, longest reception 21½ yards; Dawson Knox 2½ receptions (under -140), 23½ receiving yards, longest reception 13½ yards.

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 27½ completions, 37½ attempts, 313½ passing yards, longest completion 39½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (no -170); Travis Kelce 7½ receptions (over -130), 94½ receiving yards, longest reception 25½ yards, will score a TD (yes -130); Tyreek Hill 5½ receptions (over -150), 79½ receiving yards, longest reception 26½ yards, will score a TD (yes -130); Mecole Hardman 2½ receptions (over -120), 32½ receiving yards, longest reception 16½ yards.

3:38 p.m.: The AFC title game is about to kick off:

Bills (+140) at Chiefs (-3 +100, 55½, -160), 3:40 p.m.

3:30 p.m.: Prop grades for Buccaneers-Packers:

General props: First score will be a TD (-180); largest lead over 14½ points (18); longest TD over 42½ yards (50); game won’t go to overtime (-2,000); won’t be a defensive or special teams TD (-310); won’t be a successful 2-point conversion (-330); both teams won’t make 33-yard or longer field goals (-120); won’t be a lead change in the fourth quarter (-250); a team won’t score three straight times (+175); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (-350); game will be tied again after 0-0 (-110, at 7-7).

Buccaneers props: Tom Brady under 25½ completions (20), under 38½ attempts (36), under 290½ passing yards (280), longest completion over 37½ yards (52), over 2 TD passes (3, +110), will throw an interception (-110); Leonard Fournette over 47½ rushing yards (55); Mike Evans under 4½ receptions (3, +100), under 62½ receiving yards (51), longest reception over 22½ yards (27), will score a TD (-150); Chris Godwin over 72½ receiving yards (110), longest reception over 22½ yards (52), won’t score a TD (-200); Rob Gronkowski under 2½ receptions (1, +100), under 30½ receiving yards (29), longest reception over 15½ yards (29), won’t score a TD (-240).

Packers props: Aaron Rodgers over 25½ completions (33), over 36½ attempts (48), over 288½ passing yards (346), longest completion over 37½ yards (50), over 2½ TD passes (3, +120), will throw an interception (+175), under 10½ rushing yards (0); Aaron Jones under 58½ rushing yards (27), over 3½ receptions (4, +120), under 24½ receiving yards (7), longest reception under 12½ yards (5), won’t score a TD (-110); Davante Adams over 7½ receptions (9, -160), under 92½ receiving yards (67), longest reception under 24½ yards (15), will score a TD (-180); Robert Tonyan over 3½ receptions (4, +110), under 38½ receiving yards (22); Allen Lazard under 3½ receptions (3, +120), over 47½ receiving yards (62); Marquez Valdes-Scantling over 2½ receptions (4, +115), over 34½ receiving yards (115).

3:21 p.m.: After winning three road playoff games, the Buccaneers will be the first team to host the Super Bowl, which will be played Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs were 3-point underdogs to the Chiefs and pick’em against the Bills in early lines posted this morning at the Westgate.

3:17 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 31, Packers 26. The Bucs win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +160 ML. The game goes over 53½. Quarterback Tom Brady advances to his 10th Super Bowl and will face the winner of the Bills and Chiefs.

3:10 p.m.: The Buccaneers pick up a first down on a borderline defensive holding penalty and are close to closing out the win.

3:04 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Buccaneers have second-and-1 at their 26, leading the Packers 31-26 with 1:56 to play. The Bucs are -1,000 on the live line (Packers +610).

3:01 p.m.: The Packers opt for a 26-yard field goal on fourth-and-goal at the 8. The Buccaneers still lead 31-26 with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -800 on the live line (Packers +520).

2:54 p.m.: That cashes over 53½ for the game.

2:53 p.m.: The Bucs stop the bleeding, but it’s still a one-score game. Ryan Succop hits a 46-yard field goal, and the Bucs extend their lead to 31-23 over the Packers with 4:42 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -470 on the live line (Packers +340).

2:45 p.m.: Another three-and-out for Green Bay. The Buccaneers have the ball back at their 28, leading the Packers 28-23 with 8:10 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -265 on the live line (Packers +210), total 58½.

2:42 p.m.: Brady throws another interception under heavy pressure, and the Packers have the ball back at their 24 with 9:15 left in the fourth quarter.

2:37 p.m.: The Bucs’ defense stands up and forces a three-and-out. The Bucs have the ball back at their 38 leading 28-23 with 10:39 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -290 on the live line (Packers +225), spread -4½, total 61½.

2:31 p.m.: Brady is intercepted again off a deflection, and the Packers have the ball back at their 19 with 12:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs still lead 28-23 but are down to -152 on the live line (Packers +124), spread -2½, total 64½.

2:24 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Buccaneers 28, Packers 23. The Bucs are -210 on the live line (Packers +164), spread -3½, total 66½.

2:20 p.m.: Adams was -180 to score a TD. Rodgers cashes his TD pass prop of over 2½ (+120).

2:19 p.m.: We definitely have a ballgame again. Davante Adams catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the Packers cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 28-23 with 24 seconds left in the third quarter (2-point try failed). The Bucs are -168 on the live line (Packers +136), spread -2½, total 65½.

2:06 p.m.: Brady was -110 to throw an interception.

2:05 p.m.: We might have a ballgame again. Brady throws an interception, and the Packers have the ball back at their 32, trailing the Buccaneers 28-17 with 7:54 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -215 on the live line (Packers +172), spread -3½, total 66½.

1:58 p.m.: Tonyan was +150 to score a TD. Rodgers still needs one more TD pass to cash his prop (2½).

1:57 p.m.: The Packers get one back. Robert Tonyan catches an 8-yard TD pass, and the Packers cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 28-17 with 9:28 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -370 on the live line (Packers +280), spread -6½, total 67½.

1:50 p.m.: Brate was +390 to score a TD. Brady hits his TD pass prop with his third of the game (over 2 +110).

1:49 p.m.: The Bucs immediately make the Packers pay. Cameron Brate catches an 8-yard TD pass, and the Buccaneers extend their lead to 28-10 over the Packers with 13:54 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -750 on the live line (Packers +490), spread -10½, total 64½.

1:45 p.m.: Disaster for the Packers, as Aaron Jones fumbles on the Packers’ opening drive. The Buccaneers have the ball at the Green Bay 8 with 13:58 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -520 on the live line (Packers +370), spread -8½, total 62½.

1:43 p.m.: The second half is underway.

1:40 p.m.: Leading 21-10 at halftime, the Buccaneers are -250 on the live line (Packers +198), spread -4½, total 58½.

1:32 p.m.: Miller was +380 to score a TD.

1:31 p.m.: There will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half cashes at -350.

1:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Packers -6½, total 27½.

1:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 21, Packers 10. First-half winners: Buccaneers +3 (-115), over 26½ (-120), Bucs +155 ML. The last-second TD also pushes the first half over the total.

1:27 p.m.: Wow. Scotty Miller catches a 39-yard TD pass with one second left in the second quarter, and the Buccaneers lead the Packers 21-10.

1:22 p.m.: Aaron Rodgers throws an interception with barely 30 seconds left in the first half. He was +175 to throw a pick.

1:16 p.m.: The prop that there will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350) hangs in the balance.

1:15 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Packers have the ball back after forcing a punt, trailing the Buccaneers 14-10. The Packers are favored at -115 on the live line (Bucs -105), spread -1½, total 54½.

1:06 p.m.: The Packers settle for a field goal. Mason Crosby hits a 24-yarder, and the Buccaneers still lead 14-10 with 4:59 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -128 on the live line (Packers +104), spread -1½, total 56½.

12:52 p.m.: Godwin has also gone over his receiving yards prop (72½) with 80 so far.

12:47 p.m.: Fournette was +145 to score a TD. Chris Godwin caught a 52-yard pass on the drive, cashing the prop for his longest reception (over 22½ yards) and Brady’s longest completion (over 37½).

12:46 p.m.: The Bucs respond quickly. Leonard Fournette scores on a spectacular 20-yard TD run, and the Buccaneers take a 14-7 lead on the Packers with 12:24 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -132 on the live line (Packers +108), spread -2½, total 60½.

12:41 p.m.: Valdes-Scantling was +280 to score a TD. He goes over his receiving yards prop of 34½. Longest TD over 42½ yards cashes.

12:40 p.m.: The Packers strike back. Marquez Valdes-Scantling catches a 50-yard TD pass down the sideline, and the Packers tie the Buccaneers at 7 with 14:07 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -160 on the live line (Bucs +130), spread -2½, total 51½.

12:35 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Buccaneers 7, Packers 0. First-quarter winners: Bucs +½ (-130), under 10 (+100), Bucs +125 ML. The Packers are driving near midfield and are now favored on the live line at -118 (Bucs -104), spread -1½, total 48½.

12:29 p.m.: The Buccaneers punt, and the Packers have the ball at their 10. The Bucs are -120 on the live line (Packers -102), spread -1½, total 49½.

12:20 p.m.: The Packers punt, and the Buccaneers have the ball back at their 27 with 7:33 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -144 on the live line (Packers +118), spread -2½, total 53½.

12:13 p.m.: Evans was 10-1 to score the first TD and +130 to score at any point. He also cashes longest completion over 22½ yards with a 27-yard grab on the first drive. First score will be a TD cashes at -180.

12:12 p.m.: Great start for the Buccaneers. Mike Evans catches a 15-yard TD pass, and the Bucs lead the Packers 7-0 with 10:59 left in the first quarter. The game is even on the live line (-110 both sides), total 56½.

12:02 p.m.: The NFC title game is about to kick off:

Buccaneers (+160) at Packers (-3 -120, 53½, -180), 12:05 p.m.

11:55 a.m.: Here are the props we’re tracking for Buccaneers-Packers:

General props: First score will be a TD (yes -180); largest lead over 14½ points; longest TD over 42½ yards; game will go to overtime (no -2,000); will be a defensive or special teams TD (no -310); will be a successful 2-point conversion (no -330); both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals (no -120); will be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no -250); a team will score three straight times (yes -200); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350); game will be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110).

Buccaneers props: Tom Brady 25½ completions, 38½ attempts, 290½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 2 TD passes (under -130), will throw an interception (yes -110); Leonard Fournette 47½ rushing yards; Mike Evans 4½ receptions (over -120), 62½ receiving yards, longest reception 22½ yards, will score a TD (no -150); Chris Godwin 72½ receiving yards, longest reception 22½ yards, will score a TD (no -200); Rob Gronkowski 2½ receptions (over -120), 30½ receiving yards, longest reception 15½ yards, will score a TD (no -240).

Packers props: Aaron Rodgers 25½ completions, 36½ attempts, 288½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -140), will throw an interception (no -200), 10½ rushing yards; Aaron Jones 58½ rushing yards, 3½ receptions (under -140), 24½ receiving yards, longest reception 12½ yards, will score a TD (yes -110); Davante Adams 7½ receptions (over -160), 92½ receiving yards, longest reception 24½ yards, will score a TD (yes -180); Robert Tonyan 3½ receptions (under -130), 38½ receiving yards; Allen Lazard 3½ receptions (over -140), 47½ receiving yards; Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2½ receptions (under -135), 34½ receiving yards.

11:45 a.m.: Six-figure wagers have been placed on both sides of Buccaneers-Packers.

BetMGM confirmed a $550,000 wager to win $500,000 on Bucs +3.5.

JUST IN: One bettor placed a $550,000 wager on the Bucs +3.5 😳 The bet would win $500,000! Will Tom and crew cover today? pic.twitter.com/cAV1yK12uK — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 24, 2021

William Hill confirmed a $500,000 wager to win $454,545 on Bucs +3.5.

🚨 Big Bet Alert 🚨 A @WilliamHillNV bettor at @BallysVegas just placed a $500,000 wager on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5 (-110). Potential Payout: $954,545 pic.twitter.com/jHLa2N4j7R — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) January 24, 2021

William Hill also confirmed a $200,000 bet to win $160,000 on Packers -3 (-125).

$200,000 wager on Green Bay -3 (-125) @WilliamHillNV Potential Payout: $360,000 pic.twitter.com/VN7uPK9HOj — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) January 24, 2021

First post: Here’s today’s schedule for the conference championship games:

NFC: Buccaneers (+160) at Packers (-3 -120, 53½, -180), 12:05 p.m.

AFC: Bills (+140) at Chiefs (-3 +100, 55½, -160), 3:40 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.