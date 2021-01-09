NFL PLAYOFFS BAD BEATS BLOG: Bucs advance, don’t cover

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to the first day of NFL wild-card playoff tripleheaders.

The day begins with Buffalo hosting Indianapolis, followed by the Los Angeles Rams at Seattle and Tampa Bay at Washington in the nightcap.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

8:34 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 31, Washington 23. Washington covers as a 10-point home underdog, but the Buccaneers win outright at -500 ML. The game goes over 45. Tampa Bay advances to either host the Rams or play at the Saints in the divisional round (depends on result of Bears-Saints on Sunday).

8:24 p.m.: The Buccaneers add a field goal to extend their lead to 31-23 over Washington with 2:49 left. Washington is still covering +10 and has a chance to tie the game. The Bucs are -2,200 on the live line (Washington +980).

8:17 p.m.: That TD also pushes the total over 45.

8:15 p.m.: Heinicke Magic is alive. He hits Steven Sims for an 11-yard TD, and Washington cuts the Buccaneers’ lead to 28-23 with 4:51 left in the fourth quarter. Washington is covering +10 again. The Bucs are -950 on the live line (Washington +590).

8:02 p.m.: The Buccaneers are back outside the number (-10). Leonard Fournette scores on a 3-yard run, and the Bucs lead Washington 28-16 with 9:11 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -6,000 on the live line (Washington +1,600).

7:48 p.m.: The Buccaneers add a field goal to extend their lead to 21-16 over Washington with 13:32 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -500 on the live line (Washington +360).

7:42 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Buccaneers 18, Washington 16. The Bucs are driving and are -750 on the live line (Washington +490), spread -7½, total 49½.

7:36 p.m.: Heinicke was 8-1 to score a TD in the game.

7:33 p.m.: Washington is doing more than hanging around. Taylor Heinicke scrambles in for a spectacular 8-yard TD run, and Washington cuts the Buccaneers’ lead to 18-16 with 2:14 left in the third quarter (2-point try failed). The Bucs are -400 on the live line (Washington +300).

7:07 p.m.: Washington is hanging around. The Football Team adds a field goal to cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 18-10 with 11:46 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -1,400 on the live line (Washington +790), spread -11½, total 48½.

6:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -2½ (-120), total 23½.

6:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 18, Washington 7. First-half winners: Buccaneers -6½, over 22½.

6:33 p.m.: The Buccaneers add a 23-yard field goal to extend their lead to 18-7 over Washington with 1:50 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -1,400 on the live line (Washington +760), spread -13½, total 49½.

6:10 p.m.: Washington hasn’t been able to slow down the Buccaneers. Chris Godwin catches a 27-yard TD pass, and the Bucs extend their lead to 15-7 over Washington with 10:03 left in the second quarter (2-point try failed). The Bucs are -900 on the live line (Washington +570), spread -12½, total 53½.

6:03 p.m.: Washington strikes back. J.D. McKissic scores on a 2-yard run, and Washington cuts the Buccaneers’ lead to 9-7 with 12:59 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -550 on the live line (Washington +390), spread -9½, total 48½.

5:49 p.m.: Brown was 10-1 to score the first TD and +150 to score at any point.

5:48 p.m.: No problems for the Bucs early. Antonio Brown catches a 36-yard TD pass, and the Buccaneers lead Washington 9-0 with 2:51 left in the first quarter (extra point missed). The Bucs are -1,500 on the live line (Washington +790), spread -15½, total 44½.

5:27 p.m.: A few props from Rams-Seahawks:

Rams: No QB props posted; Cam Akers over 62½ rushing yards (131); Robert Woods under 54½ receiving yards (48).

Seahawks: Russell Wilson under 245½ passing yards (174), over 1½ TD passes (2, -130), will throw an interception (+115), over 25½ rushing yards (50); Chris Carson over 62½ rushing yards (77); DK Metcalf over 60½ receiving yards (96)

5:22 p.m.: The Buccaneers score first. Ryan Succop hits a 29-yard field goal, and the Buccaneers lead Washington 3-0 with 11:49 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -590 on the live line (Washington +410), spread -10½, total 45½.

5:14 p.m.: The final game of the night is about to kick off:

Buccaneers (-10, 45, -500) at Washington (+400), 5:15 p.m.

5:13 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 30, Seahawks 20. The Rams win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +155 ML. The game goes over 42. The Rams will play the Packers in the divisional round unless the Bears upset the Saints on Sunday.

4:55 p.m.: The Seahawks get a 12-yard TD catch from Metcalf with 2:28 to play, but the Rams still lead 30-20. That pushes the total over for all bettors. It opened at 43 before being bet down to 42.

4:46 p.m.: That should do it. Robert Woods catches a 15-yard TD pass, and the Rams lead the Seahawks 30-13 with 4:46 left in the fourth quarter. The live line has been turned off.

4:36 p.m.: Time is starting to be a factor for Seattle. The Seahawks have to punt after a false start on fourth-and-1. The Rams have the ball back leading 23-13 with 9:21 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -1,800 on the live line (Seahawks +880), spread -7½, total 42½ (over -138).

4:27 p.m.: The Rams are back to a two-score lead. Gay boots a 36-yard field goal, and the Rams lead the Seahawks 23-13 with 11:33 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -450 on the live line (Seahawks +330), spread -6½, total 45½.

4:19 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Rams 20, Seahawks 13. The Rams are -340 on the live line (Seahawks +250), spread -6½, total 46½.

4:02 p.m.: The teams have been trading punts. The Rams have the ball back at their 6, leading the Seahawks 20-13 with 7:23 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -205 on the live line (Seahawks +164).

3:38 p.m.: Myers boots a 52-yard field goal, and the Seahawks cut the Rams’ lead to 20-13 with 13:45 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -194 on the live line (Seahawks +156), spread -3½, total 52½.

3:22 p.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -4½, total 23.

3:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 20, Seahawks 10. First-half winners: Rams +2, over 21, Rams +130 ML.

3:05 p.m.: Cam Akers scores on a 5-yard run, and the Rams extend their lead to 20-10 over the Seahawks with 1:57 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -250 on the live line (Seahawks +198), spread -4½, total 52½.

3:02 p.m.: A disastrous few minutes for under bettors. The Rams are all the way back to the Seattle 5 at the two-minute warning, leading 13-10. The first half has already gone over 21, and the game total of 42 is already in danger.

2:56 p.m.: Metcalf was +170 to score a TD. His longest reception goes way over 21½ yards, and he’s well on his way to his receiving yards total of 60½.

2:54 p.m.: The Seahawks answer quickly. A scrambling Wilson finds DK Metcalf for a 51-yard TD pass to cut the Rams’ lead to 13-10 with 3:43 left in the second quarter. The Rams are still favored at -118 on the live line (Seahawks -104), spread -1½, total 46½.

2:51 p.m.: A slew of props cash on the interception return. The “field” scores the first TD at 10-1. Longest TD over 36½ yards. There will be a defensive or special teams TD (+250). Russell Wilson will throw an interception (+115).

2:48 p.m.: We finally have a touchdown — on defense. Darious Williams jumps a short Russell Wilson pass and returns it 42 yards for a TD to give the Rams a 13-3 lead with 6:40 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -215 on the live line (Seahawks +172), spread -4½, total 41½.

2:42 p.m.: The Rams retake the lead at 6-3 on the Seahawks on Gay’s 39-yard field goal with 7:51 left in the second quarter. The Seahawks are -130 on the live line (Rams +106), spread -1½, total 35½.

2:37 p.m.: The Seahawks tie the Rams at 3 on Jason Myers’ 50-yard field goal with 10:29 left in the second quarter.

2:27 p.m.: Slow going in Seattle. The Seahawks punt the ball back to the Rams with 13:23 left in the second quarter. The Rams lead 3-0, but the Seahawks are still favored at -128 on the live line (Rams +104), spread -1½, total 32½.

2:21 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Rams 3, Seahawks 0. First-quarter winners: Rams +½ (-135), under 7½ (-130). The Seahawks are -142 on the live line (Rams +116), spread -2½, total 34½.

2:09 p.m.: The Rams score first. Matt Gay hits a 40-yard field goal, and the Rams lead the Seahawks 3-0 with 3:56 left in the first quarter. The Seahawks are -132 on the live line (Rams +108), spread -2½, total 36½.

2:04 p.m.: Well, we’ll see some of Goff after all. Wolford was injured on a run, and Goff is warming up. The game is scoreless with 5:40 left in the first quarter, but the Rams are driving.

1:42 p.m.: Quarterback John Wolford is starting for the Rams with Jared Goff still recovering from a thumb injury. Goff is in uniform and active today.

1:38 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Rams (+155) at Seahawks (-3 -120, 42, -175), 1:40 p.m.

1:31 p.m.: Some prop results from Colts-Bills:

Bills props: Josh Allen over 304½ passing yards (324), under 2½ TD passes (2, -135). won’t throw an interception (+100), over 28½ rushing yards (54); Stefon Diggs under 7½ receptions (7, +110), over 93½ yards (128).

Colts props: Philip Rivers over 260½ passing yards (309); over 1½ TD passes (2, -110), won’t throw an interception (+145); Johnathan Taylor under 78½ rushing yards (78).

1:25 p.m.: We’ll have a short break before Rams-Seahawks starts at 1:40 p.m.

1:21 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 27, Colts 24. The Colts cover as 6½-point road underdogs, but the Bills win outright at -335 ML. The game sneaks over 50½. Buffalo will play an opponent to be determined in the divisional round.

1:17 p.m.: Wow. Call stands. Still Colts ball with 28 seconds left.

1:13 p.m.: The Colts are likely about to lose a replay review and the game. Zach Paschal caught a pass for a first down but appeared to pop back up before being touched and subsequently fumbled.

1:03 p.m.: The Colts get their shot. They force a punt and have the ball at their 14 with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter, trailing the Bills 27-24. The Bills are -325 on the live line (Colts +250).

12:54 p.m.: Doyle was +440 to score a TD. Philip Rivers goes over his prop of 1½ TD passes.

12:52 p.m.: The Colts keep coming. Jack Doyle catches a 27-yard TD pass, and the Colts cut the Bills’ lead to 27-24 with 6:13 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Bills are -400 on the live line (Colts +300).

12:45 p.m.: Tyler Bass hits a 54-yard field goal, and the Bills have some cushion again with a 27-16 lead over the Colts with 8:08 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills are -3,500 on the live line (Colts +1,200), spread -9½, total 49½.

12:35 p.m.: Pascal was 4-1 to score a TD.

12:34 p.m.: The Colts strike back to stay in the game. Zach Pascal catches a 9-yard pass, and the Colts cut the Bills’ lead to 24-16 with 11:32 left in the fourth quarter. A 2-point conversion failed after a Buffalo penalty moved the try to the 1-yard line. The Bills are -900 on the live line (Colts +570), total 49½.

12:27 p.m.: The Bills get some breathing room and could be poised to advance. Stefon Diggs catches a 35-yard TD pass, and the Bills extend their lead to 24-10 on the Colts with 14:10 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills are -2,500 on the live line (Colts +1,040).

12:19 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Bills 17, Colts 10. The Bills have the ball at the Indianapolis 48 and are -850 on the live line (Colts +540), spread -7½, total 41½.

12:12 p.m.: Rodrigo Blankenship misses a 33-yard field goal off the upright, and the Bills maintain a 17-10 lead on the Colts with 3:32 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -650 on the live line (Colts +440), spread -7½, total 42½.

11:57 a.m.: The Bills kick a 46-yard field goal to extend their lead to 17-10 over the Colts with 11:05 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -520 on the live line (Colts +370), spread -7½ (+112), total 49½.

11:38 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -3, total 25½.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 14, Colts 10. First-half winners: Bills -3½ (-130), under 24½. The Bills covered the first-half spread on the TD with 14 seconds left.

11:34 a.m.: Allen was +110 to score a TD. There will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half cashes at -360.

11:33 a.m.: The Bills make the Colts pay. Josh Allen scores on a 5-yard run, and the Bills take a 14-10 lead on the Colts with 14 seconds left in the second quarter. The Bills are -550 on the live line (Colts +390), spread -7½, total 49½.

11:17 a.m.: The Colts miss a huge chance to take control of the game, failing on fourth-and-goal with 1:46 left in the second quarter. Indianapolis still leads 10-7. The Bills are -180 on the live line (Colts +146), spread -3½, total 43½.

11:04 a.m.: The Colts force a punt and have the ball back with 6:08 left in the second quarter. The Bills are down to -150 on the live line (Colts +122), spread -2½, total 48½.

10:58 a.m.: Taylor was -140 to score a TD.

10:57 a.m.: The Colts go back in front. Jonathan Taylor scores on a 1-yard run, and the Colts lead the Bills 10-7 with 8:07 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -205 on the live line (Colts +164), spread -3½, total 49½.

10:45 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Bills 7, Colts 3. First-quarter winners: Bills -½ (-120), total pushes on 10.

10:37 a.m.: Knox was 14-1 to score the first TD and +270 to score at any point.

10:35 a.m.: The Bills take the lead. Dawson Knox catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Bills lead the Colts 7-3 with 1:49 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -385 on the live line (Colts +290), spread -7½, total 49½.

10:26 a.m.: The first score will not be a touchdown cashes at +175.

10:25 a.m.: The Colts score first. A 30-yard field goal gives Indianapolis a 3-0 lead over the Bills with 5:29 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -245 on the live line (Colts +194), spread -4½, total 45½.

10:18 a.m.: The teams have traded punts to open the game. The Colts have the ball back with 9:16 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -260 on the live line (Colts +205), spread -5½, total 45½.

10:01 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

Colts (+275) at Bills (-6½ -120, 50½, -335), 10:05 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here’s how the lines have moved this morning:

Colts-Bills total from 51½ to 50½

Rams-Seahawks total from 42 to 42½

Buccaneers from -8 to -9

Buccaneers-Washington total from 44½ to 45

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

Colts (+275) at Bills (-6½ -120, 50½, -335), 10:05 a.m.

Rams (+155) at Seahawks (-3 -120, 42, -175), 1:40 p.m.

Buccaneers (-10, 45, -500) at Washington (+400), 5:15 p.m.

