NFL PLAYOFFS BAD BEATS BLOG: Bucs score 1st-half upset, lead by 11

Super Bowl berths are on the line in today’s NFL conference championship games.

First, quarterback Tom Brady will try to earn his 10th trip to the Super Bowl when his Buccaneers take on the Packers in Green Bay. Then, the defending champion Chiefs will try to get back to the big game when they host the Bills.

We’ll be following all the action. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

1:43 p.m.: The second half is underway.

1:40 p.m.: Leading 21-10 at halftime, the Buccaneers are -250 on the live line (Packers +198), spread -4½, total 58½.

1:32 p.m.: Miller was +380 to score a TD.

1:31 p.m.: There will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half cashes at -350.

1:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Packers -6½, total 27½.

1:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 21, Packers 10. First-half winners: Buccaneers +3 (-115), over 26½ (-120), Bucs +155 ML. The last-second TD also pushes the first half over the total.

1:27 p.m.: Wow. Scotty Miller catches a 39-yard TD pass with one second left in the second quarter, and the Buccaneers lead the Packers 21-10.

1:22 p.m.: Aaron Rodgers throws an interception with barely 30 seconds left in the first half. He was +175 to throw a pick.

1:16 p.m.: The prop that there will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350) hangs in the balance.

1:15 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Packers have the ball back after forcing a punt, trailing the Buccaneers 14-10. The Packers are favored at -115 on the live line (Bucs -105), spread -1½, total 54½.

1:06 p.m.: The Packers settle for a field goal. Mason Crosby hits a 24-yarder, and the Buccaneers still lead 14-10 with 4:59 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -128 on the live line (Packers +104), spread -1½, total 56½.

12:52 p.m.: Godwin has also gone over his receiving yards prop (72½) with 80 so far.

12:47 p.m.: Fournette was +145 to score a TD. Chris Godwin caught a 52-yard pass on the drive, cashing the prop for his longest reception (over 22½ yards) and Brady’s longest completion (over 37½).

12:46 p.m.: The Bucs respond quickly. Leonard Fournette scores on a spectacular 20-yard TD run, and the Buccaneers take a 14-7 lead on the Packers with 12:24 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -132 on the live line (Packers +108), spread -2½, total 60½.

12:41 p.m.: Valdes-Scantling was +280 to score a TD. He goes over his receiving yards prop of 34½. Longest TD over 42½ yards cashes.

12:40 p.m.: The Packers strike back. Marquez Valdes-Scantling catches a 50-yard TD pass down the sideline, and the Packers tie the Buccaneers at 7 with 14:07 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -160 on the live line (Bucs +130), spread -2½, total 51½.

12:35 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Buccaneers 7, Packers 0. First-quarter winners: Bucs +½ (-130), under 10 (+100), Bucs +125 ML. The Packers are driving near midfield and are now favored on the live line at -118 (Bucs -104), spread -1½, total 48½.

12:29 p.m.: The Buccaneers punt, and the Packers have the ball at their 10. The Bucs are -120 on the live line (Packers -102), spread -1½, total 49½.

12:20 p.m.: The Packers punt, and the Buccaneers have the ball back at their 27 with 7:33 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -144 on the live line (Packers +118), spread -2½, total 53½.

12:13 p.m.: Evans was 10-1 to score the first TD and +130 to score at any point. He also cashes longest completion over 22½ yards with a 27-yard grab on the first drive. First score will be a TD cashes at -180.

12:12 p.m.: Great start for the Buccaneers. Mike Evans catches a 15-yard TD pass, and the Bucs lead the Packers 7-0 with 10:59 left in the first quarter. The game is even on the live line (-110 both sides), total 56½.

12:02 p.m.: The NFC title game is about to kick off:

Buccaneers (+160) at Packers (-3 -120, 53½, -180), 12:05 p.m.

11:55 a.m.: Here are the props we’re tracking for Buccaneers-Packers:

General props: First score will be a TD (yes -180); largest lead over 14½ points; longest TD over 42½ yards; game will go to overtime (no -2,000); will be a defensive or special teams TD (no -310); will be a successful 2-point conversion (no -330); both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals (no -120); will be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no -250); a team will score three straight times (yes -200); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350); game will be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110).

Buccaneers props: Tom Brady 25½ completions, 38½ attempts, 290½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 2 TD passes (under -130), will throw an interception (yes -110); Leonard Fournette 47½ rushing yards; Mike Evans 4½ receptions (over -120), 62½ receiving yards, longest reception 22½ yards, will score a TD (no -150); Chris Godwin 72½ receiving yards, longest reception 22½ yards, will score a TD (no -200); Rob Gronkowski 2½ receptions (over -120), 30½ receiving yards, longest reception 15½ yards, will score a TD (no -240).

Packers props: Aaron Rodgers 25½ completions, 36½ attempts, 288½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -140), will throw an interception (no -200), 10½ rushing yards; Aaron Jones 58½ rushing yards, 3½ receptions (under -140), 24½ receiving yards, longest reception 12½ yards, will score a TD (yes -110); Davante Adams 7½ receptions (over -160), 92½ receiving yards, longest reception 24½ yards, will score a TD (yes -180); Robert Tonyan 3½ receptions (under -130), 38½ receiving yards; Allen Lazard 3½ receptions (over -140), 47½ receiving yards; Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2½ receptions (under -135), 34½ receiving yards.

11:45 a.m.: Six-figure wagers have been placed on both sides of Buccaneers-Packers.

BetMGM confirmed a $550,000 wager to win $500,000 on Bucs +3.5.

William Hill confirmed a $500,000 wager to win $454,545 on Bucs +3.5.

William Hill also confirmed a $200,000 bet to win $160,000 on Packers -3 (-125).

First post: Here’s today’s schedule for the conference championship games:

NFC: Buccaneers (+160) at Packers (-3 -120, 53½, -180), 12:05 p.m.

AFC: Bills (+135) at Chiefs (-3, 54½, -155), 3:40 p.m.

