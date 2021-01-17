NFL PLAYOFFS BAD BEATS BLOG: Chiefs cover in 1st quarter

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Welcome to the second day of the NFL’s divisional playoffs.

Today’s doubleheader begins with the Browns at the Chiefs, followed by the Buccaneers at the Saints.

We’ll be following all the action. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

1:06 p.m.: Both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals cashes at +135.

1:05 p.m.: Harrison Butker nails a 50-yard field goal, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 16-3 with 3:09 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -1,250 on the live line (Browns +710), spread -13½, total 49½.

12:51 p.m.: The Browns have to punt, and the Chiefs have a chance to build a big lead early. The Chiefs are -950 on the live line (Browns +590), spread -13½, total 53½.

12:42 p.m.: Kelce was -160 to score a TD.

12:41 p.m.: The Chiefs are rolling. Travis Kelce leaps in for a 20-yard TD catch, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 13-3 over the Browns with 13:48 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -750 on the live line (Browns +490), spread -13½, total 56½.

12:37 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chiefs 6, Browns 3. First-quarter winners: Chiefs -2½, under 10½ (-135). A lot of bettors pushed with Browns +3 as well.

12:30 p.m.: The Browns get on the board. Cody Parkey kicks a 46-yard field goal, and the Browns cut the Chiefs’ lead to 6-3 with 2:41 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -520 on the live line (Browns +370), spread -9½, total 54½.

12:15 p.m.: Mahomes was 12-1 to score the first TD and +195 to score at any point. The first score will be a TD cashes at -220.

12:13 p.m.: The Chiefs show no rust. Patrick Mahomes scores on a 1-yard run, and the Chiefs lead the Browns 6-0 with 9:11 left in the first quarter (extra point missed). The Chiefs are -520 on the live line (Browns +370), spread -10½, total 56½.

12:04 p.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

Browns (+340) at Chiefs (-8, 56, -410), 12:05 p.m.

11:55 a.m.: Here are the props we’re tracking for Browns-Chiefs:

General props: First score of the game will be a TD (yes -220); largest lead 14½ points (over -140); longest TD 45½ yards; will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (no -300); will both teams make a 33-yard or longer field goal (no -155); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no -420); will either team score three straight times (yes -220); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -500); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (no -150).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 26½ completions, 39½ attempts, 319½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2½ TD passes (over -140), will throw an interception (no -185), 24½ rushing yards; Travis Kelce 7½ receptions (over -130), 96½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -160); Tyreek Hill 6½ receptions (under -135), 85½ receiving yards, longest reception 27½ yards, will score a TD (yes -160).

Browns props: Baker Mayfield 22½ completions, 36½ attempts, 257½ passing yards, longest completion 34½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interception (yes -150), 11½ rushing yards; Nick Chubb 76½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes -130); Kareem Hunt 33½ rushing yards; Jarvis Landry 5½ receptions (under -140), 60½ receiving yards.

11:45 a.m.: Money has come in on both underdogs this morning. The Browns have gone from +9½ (and +10 for much of the week) to as low as +7½. The line has also moved toward the Buccaneers after being Saints -3 for most of the week. Several books have the Saints -2½ at -115 or -120; some still have Bucs +3 but at -120.

Earlier, BetMGM took a $220,000 bet to win $200,000 on the Browns +10, the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey reported.

A @BetMGM bettor placed a $220K straight bet to win $200K on Browns (+10) over Chiefs, per @ElisaRichardson — Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) January 17, 2021

First post: Here are the lines for today’s games:

Browns (+340) at Chiefs (-8, 56, -410), 12:05 p.m.

Buccaneers (+125) at Saints (-2½ -120, 52½, -145), 3:40 p.m.

Today’s games pit two young quarterbacks and two old ones, three of whom have been Super Bowl MVPs.

First, Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs welcome Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Then, 43-year-old Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers try to knock off 42-year-old Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

