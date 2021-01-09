NFL PLAYOFFS BAD BEATS BLOG: Colts’ Taylor hits TD prop

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to the first day of NFL wild-card playoff tripleheaders.

The day begins with Buffalo hosting Indianapolis, followed by the Los Angeles Rams at Seattle and Tampa Bay at Washington in the nightcap.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

11:34 a.m.: Allen was +110 to score a TD.

11:33 a.m.: The Bills make the Colts pay. Josh Allen scores on a 5-yard run, and the Bills take a 14-10 lead on the Colts with 14 seconds left in the second quarter. The Bills are -550 on the live line (Colts +390), spread -7½, total 49½.

11:17 a.m.: The Colts miss a huge chance to take control of the game, failing on fourth-and-goal with 1:46 left in the second quarter. Indianapolis still leads 10-7. The Bills are -180 on the live line (Colts +146), spread -3½, total 43½.

11:04 a.m.: The Colts force a punt and have the ball back with 6:08 left in the second quarter. The Bills are down to -150 on the live line (Colts +122), spread -2½, total 48½.

10:58 a.m.: Taylor was -140 to score a TD.

10:57 a.m.: The Colts go back in front. Jonathan Taylor scores on a 1-yard run, and the Colts lead the Bills 10-7 with 8:07 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -205 on the live line (Colts +164), spread -3½, total 49½.

10:45 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Bills 7, Colts 3. First-quarter winners: Bills -½ (-120), total pushes on 10.

10:37 a.m.: Knox was 14-1 to score the first TD and +270 to score at any point.

10:35 a.m.: The Bills take the lead. Dawson Knox catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Bills lead the Colts 7-3 with 1:49 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -385 on the live line (Colts +290), spread -7½, total 49½.

10:26 a.m.: The first score will not be a touchdown cashes at +175.

10:25 a.m.: The Colts score first. A 30-yard field goal gives Indianapolis a 3-0 lead over the Bills with 5:29 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -245 on the live line (Colts +194), spread -4½, total 45½.

10:18 a.m.: The teams have traded punts to open the game. The Colts have the ball back with 9:16 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -260 on the live line (Colts +205), spread -5½, total 45½.

10:01 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

Colts (+275) at Bills (-6½ -120, 50½, -335), 10:05 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here’s how the lines have moved this morning:

Colts-Bills total from 51½ to 50½

Rams-Seahawks total from 42 to 42½

Buccaneers from -8 to -9

Buccaneers-Washington total from 44½ to 45

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

Colts (+275) at Bills (-6½ -120, 50½, -335), 10:05 a.m.

Rams (+145) at Seahawks (-3, 42½, -165), 1:40 p.m.

Buccaneers (-9, 45, -420) at Washington (+350), 5:15 p.m.

