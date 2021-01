NFL PLAYOFFS BAD BEATS BLOG: Favorites 2-1, but Browns score upset

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates after scoring on a 40-yard pass play during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) plays in an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) takes a handoff from quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scores a touchdown on a 48-yard run against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pulls in a pass against Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Welcome to the second day of NFL wild-card playoff tripleheaders.

The day begins with Tennessee hosting Baltimore, followed by Chicago at New Orleans and Cleveland at Pittsburgh in the nightcap.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

8:45 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 2-1 against the spread with covers by the Ravens and Saints. The Browns scored an outright upset as 5½-point underdogs (+205 ML) at the Steelers. Totals went 2-1 to the under.

Betting results for today’s games — full game, first half and second half — are at the bottom of this story.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Monday for the College Football Playoff title game between Alabama and Ohio State.

8:40 p.m.: Divisional playoff lines at the Westgate:

Saturday

Rams (+280) at Packers (-7, 46½, -340), 1:40 p.m.

Ravens (+130) at Bills (-2½ -120, 49½, -150), 5:15 p.m.

Sunday

Browns (+400) at Chiefs (-10, 55½, -500), 12:05 p.m.

Buccaneeers (+150) at Saints (-3½ +100, 51½, -170), 3:40 p.m.

8:38 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 48, Steelers 37. The Browns cruise to an outright win as 5½-point road underdogs, +205 ML. The game sails over 47. The Browns next travel to Kansas City to play the top-seeded Chiefs.

8:26 p.m.: There’s the final dagger. Cody Parkey hits a 37-yard field goal, and the Browns move to a three-score lead at 48-29 over the Steelers with 2:51 left in the fourth quarter.

8:17 p.m.: The Browns add a field goal to extend their lead to 45-29 over the Steelers with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers have some life down only 16. The Browns are -20,000 on the live line (Steelers +2,600).

8:05 p.m.: Steelers are going to play until the whistle. Chase Claypool catches a 29-yard TD pass, and the Steelers cut the Browns’ lead to 42-29 with 11:08 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). The Browns are -1,050 on the live line (Steelers +630).

7:55 p.m.: The Browns stop the bleeding and maybe clinch the game. Nick Chubb scores on a 40-yard catch-and-run, and the Browns extend their lead to 42-23 with 12:32 left in the fourth quarter. The Browns are -3,000 on the live line (Steelers +1,120), spread -12½, total 76½.

7:50 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Browns 35, Steelers 23.

7:39 p.m.: Smith-Schuster was +155 to score a TD. Roethlisberger is pushing on his TD pass prop of 2.

7:38 p.m.: Things are getting a little interesting. JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Steelers cut the Browns’ lead to 35-23 with 2:57 left in the third quarter. The Browns are -590 on the live line (Steelers +410).

7:22 p.m.: Ebron was +220 to score a TD.

7:21 p.m.: The Steelers show a slight sign of life. Eric Ebron catches a 17-yard TD pass, and the Steelers cut the Browns’ lead to 35-16 with 7:22 left in the third quarter (2-point try failed). The Browns are -1,600 on the live line (Steelers +820), spread -13½, total 68½.

6:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Steelers -6½ (-115), total 24.

6:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 35, Steelers 10. First-half winners: Browns +3, over 23½, Browns +160 ML. The Steelers kicked a 49-yard field goal on the final play.

6:46 p.m.: Hooper was 3-1 to score a TD.

6:45 p.m.: The Browns answer back right before halftime. Austin Hooper catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Browns extend their lead to 35-7 over the Steelers with 34 seconds left in the second quarter. The Browns are -6,000 on the live line (Steelers +1,600), spread -21½, total 65½.

6:36 p.m.: The Steelers are finally on the board. James Conner scores on a 1-yard run, and the Steelers cut the Browns’ lead to 28-7 with 1:44 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -900 on the live line (Steelers +570), spread -14½, total 60½.

5:59 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Browns 28, Steelers 0. First-quarter winners: Browns +½ (-115), over 9½, Browns +145 ML.

5:51 p.m.: This is an absolute destruction. Hunt scores on an 8-yard run, and the Browns extend their lead to 28-0 over the Steelers with 1:56 left in the first quarter. The Browns are -2,000 on the live line (Steelers +920), spread -18½, total 65½.

5:43 p.m.: Hunt was +220 to score a TD.

5:42 p.m.: This is a beatdown so far. Kareem Hunt scores on an 11-yard TD run, and the Browns lead the Steelers 21-0 with 4:40 left in the first quarter. The Browns are -550 on the live line (Steelers +390), spread -12½, total 60½.

5:35 p.m.: The Browns force a punt and have the ball back, leading the Steelers 14-0 with 7:40 left in the first quarter. The Browns are -280 on the live line (Steelers +220), spread -7½, total 57½.

5:30 p.m.: Landry was +230 to score at any point.

5:29 p.m.: Wow. The Browns came to play. Jarvis Landry catches a 40-yard TD pass, and the Browns lead the Steelers 14-0 with 9:46 left in the first quarter. The Browns are -196 on the live line (Steelers +158), spread -5½, total 58½.

5:26 p.m.: Roethlisberger was +105 to throw an interception.

5:25 p.m.: The dream continues for the Browns. Roethlisberger throws an interception, and the Browns take over at the Steelers 46, leading 7-0 with 10:44 left in the first quarter. The Browns are now favored at -150 on the live line (Steelers +122), spread -3½, total 53½.

5:21 p.m.: Wrapping up some Bears-Saints props:

Saints: Drew Brees under 265½ passing yards (265), TD passes pushes on 2, won’t throw an interception (-180); Alvin Kamara over 65½ rushing yards (99), under 45½ receiving yards (17), will score a TD (-240).

Bears: Mitchell Trubisky under 246½ passing yards (199), under 1½ TD passes (1, -140), won’t throw an interception (+190); David Montgomery under 63½ rushing yards (31).

5:18 p.m.: The “field” scores the first TD at 10-1. The Browns’ defense/special teams was +550 to score at any point. There will be a defensive/special teams TD cashes at +250.

5:17 p.m.: Dream start for the Browns, nightmare for Steelers. The shotgun snap goes over Ben Roethlisberger’s head, and the Browns recover in the end zone for a TD. The Browns lead 7-0 with 14:46 left in the first quarter. The Steelers are -122 on the live line (Browns +100), spread -1½, total 55½.

5:12 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

Browns (+205) at Steelers (-5½, 47, -245), 5:15 p.m.

4:51 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 21, Bears 9. The Saints cover as 11-point home favorites, -700 ML. The game stays easily under 48. Jimmy Graham caught a 19-yard TD pass for the Bears on the final play, but there was no extra point try since it couldn’t affect the outcome (the “real” outcome, not betting outcome).

4:43 p.m.: A Drew Brees leap across the goal line was disallowed on replay review, possibly saving bettors who have Bears +18 on a 7-point teaser. The Saints still lead 21-3 at the two-minute warning.

4:16 p.m.: Kamara was -240 to score a TD.

4:15 p.m.: Saints backers are starting to feel good. Alvin Kamara scores on a 3-yard TD run, and the Saints extend their lead to 21-3 over the Bears with 8:50 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears can still get a TD to force a push for Saints -11 backers. The live line has been turned off.

4:03 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Saints 14, Bears 3. The Saints are driving again and are -4,500 on the live line (Bears +1,300).

3:49 p.m.: Murray was +140 to score a TD. Drew Brees is pushing his TD pass prop of 2.

3:48 p.m.: The Saints finally get some breathing room. Latavius Murray scores on a 6-yard catch-and-run, and the Saints extend their lead to 14-3 over the Bears with 4:08 left in the third quarter. The Saints are -4,500 on the live line (Bears +1,300), spread -14½, total 30½.

3:16 p.m.: Second-half line: Saints -6, total 23.

3:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 7, Bears 3. First-half winners: Bears +7 (-120), under 24.

2:49 p.m.: The Bears are hanging tough so far. They force a punt and have the ball back, trailing the Saints 7-3 with 6:15 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -590 on the live line (Bears +410), spread -8½, total 39½.

2:42 p.m.: The Bears get a field goal after an interception to cut the Saints’ lead to 7-3 with 8:06 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -650 on the live line (Bears +440), spread -10½, total 40½.

2:30 p.m.: The Saints miss a 50-yard field goal, and the lead stays at 7-0 on the Bears with 14:07 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -600 on the live line (Bears +420), spread -10½, total 42½.

2:22 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Saints 7, Bears 0. First-quarter winners: Saints -3 (-120), under 9½ (+105).

2:02 p.m.: Thomas was 6-1 to score the first TD and +125 to score at any point.

2:01 p.m.: The Saints strike first. Michael Thomas catches an 11-yard TD pass, and the Saints lead the Bears 7-0 with 5:09 left in the first quarter. The Saints are -850 on the live line (Bears +540), spread -13½, total 47½.

1:48 p.m.: The Saints drive into Bears territory on their opening drive but punt. The Saints are -450 on the live line (Bears +330), spread -9½, total 44½.

1:37 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Bears (+500) at Saints (-11, 48, -700), 1:40 p.m.

1:03 p.m.: That was a fast game, so there will be a short break until Bears-Saints starts.

12:53 p.m.: Some Ravens-Titans props:

Ravens: Lamar Jackson under 201½ passing yards (179), under 1½ TD passes (0), will throw an interception (+110), over 78½ rushing yards (136), will score a TD (+120); J.K. Dobbins under 68½ rushing yards (43); Marquise Brown over 3½ receptions (7, -145), over 49½ receiving yards (109).

Titans: Ryan Tannehill under 239½ passing yards (165), under 1½ TD passes (1, +100), will throw an interception (+105); Derrick Henry under 118½ rushing yards (40), won’t score a TD (+200); A.J. Brown over 5½ receptions (6, +110), over 70½ receiving yards (83).

12:50 p.m.: The Ravens will play at the Chiefs if the Steelers win tonight and at the Bills if the Browns win.

12:49 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 20, Titans 13. The Ravens cover as 3-point road favorites, -180 ML. The game stays under 53½.

12:43 p.m.: The Ravens are on the verge of victory after intercepting Ryan Tannehill. The Titans quarterback was +105 to throw a pick.

12:30 p.m.: This time Tucker hits a 50-yard field goal to extend the Ravens’ lead to 20-13 over the Titans with 4:19 left in the fourth quarter. Baltimore had converted a fourth down, but it was called back for a questionable offensive pass interference call. The Ravens are -450 on the live line (Titans +330).

12:20 p.m.: The Titans strangely opt to punt on fourth-and-2 from the Ravens 40. Baltimore has the ball back at its 15, leading 17-13 with 10:00 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -325 on the live line (Titans +250).

12:13 p.m.: A rare miss from Ravens kicker Justin Tucker on a 52-yard field goal. The Ravens still lead the Titans 17-13 with 12:11 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -184 on the live line (Titans +148).

12:07 p.m.: The Titans kick a field goal to cut the Ravens’ lead to 17-13 with 14:56 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -310 on the live line (Titans +240), total 43½.

12:05 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Ravens 17, Titans 10. The Titans face fourth-and-goal at the 7 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

11:57 a.m.: The teams trade punts, and the Titans have the ball back at their 41, trailing the Ravens 17-10 with 3:11 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -325 on the live line (Titans +250), spread -4½, total 44½.

11:45 a.m.: Dobbins was -125 to score a TD. Jackson is now over his rushing yards prop of 78½ with 91.

11:44 a.m.: The Ravens come out with authority in the second half. J.K. Dobbins scores on a 4-yard TD run, and the Ravens take a 17-10 lead on the Titans with 9:01 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -430 on the live line (Titans +320), spread -6½, total 47½.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -3, total 26½.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 10, Titans 10. First-half winners: Titans +2½, under 26½.

11:05 a.m.: Jackson was +120 to score a TD, and he’s well on his way to going over his rushing total of 78½ with 58 so far. Longest TD over 45½ yards cashes. The game will be tied again after 0-0 cashes at +110.

11:04 a.m.: The Ravens tie the Titans at 10 on a spectacular 48-yard TD run from Lamar Jackson with 2:32 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -168 on the live line (Titans +136), spread -2½, total 50½.

10:48 a.m.: The Ravens finally put a drive together and end up with a field goal to cut the Titans’ lead to 10-3 with 9:59 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -172 on the live line (Ravens +140), spread -3½, total 49½.

10:40 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Titans 10, Ravens 0. First-quarter winners: Titans +½ (-140), total pushes on 10.

10:35 a.m.: Jackson was +110 to throw an interception.

10:34 a.m.: The Titans add a field goal and now lead 10-0 with 1:38 left in the first quarter. The Titans are -192 on the live line (Ravens +154), spread -3½, total 52½.

10:29 a.m.: The Titans have the ball back after a deep interception of Lamar Jackson. The Titans are -152 on the live line (Ravens +124), spread -2½, total 51½.

10:24 a.m.: Brown was 10-1 to score the first TD and +110 to score at any point. First score will be a TD cashes at -210.

10:21 a.m.: The Titans strike first. A.J. Brown catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Titans lead the Ravens 7-0 with 5:39 left in the first quarter. The Titans are -122 on the live line (Ravens +100), spread -1½, total 53½.

10:12 a.m.: The teams trade punts to open the game, and the Titans have it back at their 30. The Ravens are -168 on the live line (Titans +136), spread -3½, total 50½.

10:01 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

Ravens (-3 -120, 53½, -180) at Titans (+160), 10:05 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here’s how the lines have moved this morning:

Titans from +3½ (-120) to +3 (+100)

Ravens-Titans total from 54½ to 53½

Saints from -10 to -11

Bears-Saints total from 47½ to 48½

Browns from +6 to +5½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— Ravens 20, Titans 13 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Ravens -3 (-120), under 53½, Ravens -180 ML

First-half winners: Titans +2½, under 26½ (tied 10-10)

Second-half winners: Ravens -3, under 26½ (Ravens 10-3)

— Saints 21, Bears 9 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Saints -11, under 48, Saints -700 ML

First-half winners: Bears +7 (-120), under 24 (Saints 7-3)

Second-half winners: Saints -6, under 23 (Saints 14-6)

— Browns 48, Steelers 37 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Browns +5½, over 47, Browns +205 ML

First-half winners: Browns +3, over 23½ (Browns 35-10)

Second-half winners: Steelers -6½ (-115), over 24 (Steelers 27-13)

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.