NFL PLAYOFFS BAD BEATS BLOG: Ravens leading in 4th quarter

Welcome to the second day of NFL wild-card playoff tripleheaders.

The day begins with Tennessee hosting Baltimore, followed by Chicago at New Orleans and Cleveland at Pittsburgh in the nightcap.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

12:13 p.m.: A rare miss from Ravens kicker Justin Tucker on a 52-yard field goal. The Ravens still lead the Titans 17-13 with 12:11 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -184 on the live line (Titans +148).

12:07 p.m.: The Titans kick a field goal to cut the Ravens’ lead to 17-13 with 14:56 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -310 on the live line (Titans +240), total 43½.

12:05 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Ravens 17, Titans 10. The Titans face fourth-and-goal at the 7 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

11:57 a.m.: The teams trade punts, and the Titans have the ball back at their 41, trailing the Ravens 17-10 with 3:11 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -325 on the live line (Titans +250), spread -4½, total 44½.

11:45 a.m.: Dobbins was -125 to score a TD. Jackson is now over his rushing yards prop of 78½ with 91.

11:44 a.m.: The Ravens come out with authority in the second half. J.K. Dobbins scores on a 4-yard TD run, and the Ravens take a 17-10 lead on the Titans with 9:01 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -430 on the live line (Titans +320), spread -6½, total 47½.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -3, total 26½.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 10, Titans 10. First-half winners: Titans +2½, under 26½.

11:05 a.m.: Jackson was +120 to score a TD, and he’s well on his way to going over his rushing total of 78½ with 58 so far. Longest TD over 45½ yards cashes. The game will be tied again after 0-0 cashes at +110.

11:04 a.m.: The Ravens tie the Titans at 10 on a spectacular 48-yard TD run from Lamar Jackson with 2:32 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -168 on the live line (Titans +136), spread -2½, total 50½.

10:48 a.m.: The Ravens finally put a drive together and end up with a field goal to cut the Titans’ lead to 10-3 with 9:59 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -172 on the live line (Ravens +140), spread -3½, total 49½.

10:40 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Titans 10, Ravens 0. First-quarter winners: Titans +½ (-140), total pushes on 10.

10:35 a.m.: Jackson was +110 to throw an interception.

10:34 a.m.: The Titans add a field goal and now lead 10-0 with 1:38 left in the first quarter. The Titans are -192 on the live line (Ravens +154), spread -3½, total 52½.

10:29 a.m.: The Titans have the ball back after a deep interception of Lamar Jackson. The Titans are -152 on the live line (Ravens +124), spread -2½, total 51½.

10:24 a.m.: Brown was 10-1 to score the first TD and +110 to score at any point. First score will be a TD cashes at -210.

10:21 a.m.: The Titans strike first. A.J. Brown catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Titans lead the Ravens 7-0 with 5:39 left in the first quarter. The Titans are -122 on the live line (Ravens +100), spread -1½, total 53½.

10:12 a.m.: The teams trade punts to open the game, and the Titans have it back at their 30. The Ravens are -168 on the live line (Titans +136), spread -3½, total 50½.

10:01 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

Ravens (-3 -120, 53½, -180) at Titans (+160), 10:05 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here’s how the lines have moved this morning:

Titans from +3½ (-120) to +3 (+100)

Ravens-Titans total from 54½ to 53½

Saints from -10 to -11

Bears-Saints total from 47½ to 48½

Browns from +6 to +5½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

Ravens (-3 -120, 53½, -180) at Titans (+160), 10:05 a.m.

Bears (+500) at Saints (-11, 48½, -700), 1:40 p.m.

Browns (+220) at Steelers (-5½, 47½, -260), 5:15 p.m.

